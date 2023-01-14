Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Jon Jones advisor Richard Schaefer: Francis Ngannou ‘made a mistake’ by not re-signing with UFC
Richard Schaefer doesn’t agree with Francis Ngannou’s decision to part ways with the UFC. Over the weekend, UFC President Dana White revealed the promotion was unable to come to terms with heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and would be cutting ties with “The Predator.” Instead, former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will now fight former interim champion Ciryl Gane for the now-vacant heavyweight strap at UFC 285. As Jones’ current career advisor, Schaefer, the the longtime boxing promoter and former CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, spoke about the recent turn of events, suggesting that Ngannou made a mistake by not re-signing with the UFC.
MMA Fighting
Eddie Alvarez blasts Dana White over Francis Ngannou comments: ‘Nobody in the UFC is afraid of anyone’
Eddie Alvarez is not here for this foolishness. Over the weekend, Francis Ngannou officially entered free agency and was stripped of his UFC heavyweight title after he and the UFC were unable to come to terms on a new deal. Dana White announced the seismic shakeup at the UFC Vegas 67 post-fight press conference, and the UFC President almost immediately went on the offensive, saying Ngannou did not re-sign with the promotion because he “doesn’t want to take the risk.” It’s a well-worn tactic for White, one he has used countless times over the years with fighters who proved to be tough negotiators, and former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez isn’t having any of it.
MMA Fighting
Matt Brown: Francis Ngannou ‘isn’t scared of anyone’ but Dana White knows a lot of people will ‘buy into anything’ he says
Francis Ngannou likely had a myriad of reasons behind his decision to exit the UFC and test free agency but being scared of tough competition wasn’t among them. While UFC president Dana White didn’t go as far as using a word like afraid when addressing Ngannou, he did state that in his opinion the defending heavyweight champion was “in a place right now where he doesn’t want to take a lot of risk” while adding that he was in a “good position where he could fight lesser opponents and make more money.”
Jake Paul reacts after Dana White announces that the UFC has released Francis Ngannou: “He’s the heavyweight champ in MMA and will be until he loses.”
The mixed martial arts community was left stunned on Saturday when it was announced that UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou would be released. After a long period of trying to nail Ngannou down with a new contract, Dana White revealed at the UFC Vegas 67 post-fight press conference that his heavyweight champion would be parting ways with the UFC. This announcement comes after Ngannou turned down an offer that would have made him the highest-paid heavyweight in the company’s history.
Popculture
Olivia Dunne Shows off Injury in New Selfie
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne has not had a chance to compete this season so far due to a leg injury. Dunne, a junior majoring in communication studies, shared a mirror selfie from the gymnastics team locker room Monday, showing off the big boot she is wearing on her leg. Even though Dunne has been stuck on the sidelines, she is by far the most talked-about member of the team due to her massive social media following.
worldboxingnews.net
‘Stop the fight’ yelled seconds before Diego Corrales KO’d Castillo
Diego Corrales may never have knocked out Jose Luis Castillo if his entourage ringside would have had their way in the end. Friends and family of the late, great Corrales told his coach to throw in the towel just moments before Castillo was taken out spectacularly. Corrales tragically passed away...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement
Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020, ...
MMA Fighting
Francis Ngannou explains why he passed on UFC deal for free agency: ‘In that contract, I’m not free’
Now-former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou said he wanted a new three-fight contract he expected to finish in one year before a turn to professional boxing. Ngannou estimated the new deal would pay him “around” $8 million to fight Jon Jones at UFC 285. He then expected to complete trilogy with Stipe Miocic and then rematch Jones before his move to boxing, where high-dollar matchups with Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua loomed.
MMA Fighting
Paul Felder steps in for Joe Rogan to join UFC 283 broadcast team in Brazil
The UFC 283 broadcast team is set for Saturday’s card in Brazil with a change to the usual pay-per-view lineup. Joe Rogan, who doesn’t typically travel to international events, will sit out the UFC’s return to Brazil. UFC officials confirmed to MMA Fighting that retired lightweight Paul Felder will step in to replace Rogan as part of the broadcast team to serve as color commentator for the event.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Daniel Cormier believes Ciryl Gane is ‘a more difficult style matchup’ for Jon Jones than Francis Ngannou
Daniel Cormier thinks Jon Jones may have ended up with a harder fight. Over the weekend, the UFC announced that heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou was being released from the company and that Jones will fight Ciryl Gane for the vacant title at UFC 285 in March. The announcement ended once and for all the long-awaited super fight between Ngannou and Jones, and while that is bad news for fans, former heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier believes it may also be bad news for Jones.
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Francis Ngannou turns down UFC, Jon Jones is back, and more
While the UFC returned to in-cage action this past Saturday in Las Vegas, the event — and the fallout from it — took a back seat to a bunch of massive news that was revealed by Dana White. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA...
calfkicker.com
UFC referee Marc Goddard reacts to viral teacher vs. student conflict
Famous UFC referee Marc Goddard recently reacted to a viral video of a student who had a physical conflict with his teacher in front of classmates. Recently, a video surfaced on social media and went viral. It’s about a physical altercation between a teacher and a student at Maywood Academy High School. In the video, a teacher and one student can be seen having a heated argument in front of class.
MMA Fighting
Muhammad Mokaev set to return against Jafel Filho at UFC 286
One of the UFC’s brightest prospects and busiest names is set to return on March 18 when flyweight up-and-comer Muhammad Mokaev takes on Jafel Filho at UFC 286. The bout will mark Mokaev’s fourth UFC appearance over a 12-month span. MMA Fighting confirmed the news Monday following an initial report by UFC broadcast partner ESPN.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Aljamain Sterling, Deiveson Figueiredo, Richard Schaefer, and Eric Nicksick
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: News and notes from all the craziness of the UFC Vegas 67 weekend. 2...
MMA Fighting
No Bets Barred: Can Glover Teixeira cap off night to remember in Brazil with UFC 283 win over Jamahal Hill?
The UFC is back in Brazil! That’s right, the UFC’s 2023 PPV season kicks off this weekend with the top MMA promotion in the world making its long-awaited return to Brazil for UFC 283. Headlined by a battle for the vacant light heavyweight title between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill, UFC 283 features 15 fights with 17 Brazilians competing, and the No Bets Barred Boys have the answers for which of these hometown heroes will get the job done on Saturday.
MMA Fighting
UFC; Francis Ngannou; Fight fans; what have we done?
The last time I wrote an article on Francis Ngannou, it was before his fight with Cyril Gane at UFC 270. IT WAS SUCH A DIFFERENT TIME. Israel Adesanya was still a dominant champion. Kamaru Usman was still a dominant champion. Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones was still the most anticipated fight in MMA. People even argued it was khabib-McGregor level of big. I wrote that article after he defended his title. The gist of it, that we the fans needed to help Francis Ngannou resign with the UFC as I believed he had the better negotiating position. It was such a long time ago.
MMA Fighting
James Gallagher returns from 16-month layoff to fight Leandro Higo at Bellator 292
James Gallagher looks to get back on the winning track after a year-long layoff. MMA Fighting confirmed with officials that Gallagher (11-2) is set to fight Leandro Higo (21-6) in a bantamweight bout at Bellator 292 on March 10, which takes place at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. The matchup was first reported by SevereMMA.com.
MMA Fighting
‘UFC 283 Countdown’ video
The “UFC 283 Countdown” video highlights the top two fights at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, on Saturday night. This marks the UFC’s first show in Brazil since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020. In the main event, Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill fight to make...
MMA Fighting
Kristina Williams hopeful Invicta FC 51 title win leads to UFC call
Kristina Williams fights for her first pro MMA title on Wednesday in the co-main event of Invicta FC 51, and she believes a victory could lead to her next bout being in the UFC. Williams takes on 15-fight vet Ketlen Souza for the vacant Invicta FC flyweight title in Denver,...
MMA Fighting
Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo set for UFC event on April 15
Featherweight finishers collide when Edson Barboza and Billy Quarantillo meet at a UFC Fight Night event on April 15. MMA Fighting confirmed the booking Wednesday following an announcement on Quarantillo’s OnlyFans page. Barboza (22-11) has struggled to regain his footing as a contender in recent years, losing seven of...
