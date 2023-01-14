ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 44

Bare Shelf Biden
3d ago

The headline makes it sound like Paul knocked the guy out. Then the article is nothing but tweets. Horrible journalism

Reply(4)
55
Koolmanlou
3d ago

Jake only fights 40 and 50 year old men that aren't fighters except for a couple of guys in their 40s.put Jake against an actual active boxer of the same age and see how fast fake Jake hits the ground

Reply(1)
15
Mnomad13
4d ago

Is this a sanctioned boxing match? I keep hearing Jake Paul's name pop up, but I don't recognize the guys he's fighting? WTH?

Reply(2)
9
Related
MMAmania.com

Slap Fighter Disfigured At Las Vegas Finals

Dana White’s Power Slap League is set to debut this Weds. night (Jan. 18) on TBS and for those fans who aren’t sure what to expect from a sport where two opponents slap the s—t out of each other, may I introduce you to International bruiser Sorin Comsa, who survived 10 rounds of open-handed violence to win the RXF heavyweight title in Romania.
LAS VEGAS, NV
sportszion.com

Ex-UFC star Nate Diaz brutally mocks Jake Paul’s family after encounter with his father

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul’s feud has been ongoing for several months now. Despite Jake’s efforts to capitalize on the dispute situation by taking it to the boxing ring, it never made it there. Although in a renewed attack on Paul, he uploaded a video of himself meeting Paul’s father Greg, which went viral immediately.
MMA Fighting

Jon Jones advisor Richard Schaefer: Francis Ngannou ‘made a mistake’ by not re-signing with UFC

Richard Schaefer doesn’t agree with Francis Ngannou’s decision to part ways with the UFC. Over the weekend, UFC President Dana White revealed the promotion was unable to come to terms with heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and would be cutting ties with “The Predator.” Instead, former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will now fight former interim champion Ciryl Gane for the now-vacant heavyweight strap at UFC 285. As Jones’ current career advisor, Schaefer, the the longtime boxing promoter and former CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, spoke about the recent turn of events, suggesting that Ngannou made a mistake by not re-signing with the UFC.
MiddleEasy

Jon Jones’ New Contract Makes Him Second Highest Paid Fighter In The UFC, Per Manager

The manager of Jon Jones, Richard Schaefer, details the new contract Jones signed and his upcoming heavyweight debut. The time many MMA fans have been waiting for has become a reality, Jon Jones is set to make his heavyweight debut. Over two years ago, Jones decided to relinquish the light heavyweight title and set his sights on heavyweight. There was a long transition period in which Jones needed to take care of himself physically and add enough weight to compete in the higher-weight class. There were also negotiation issues going on but all have been resolved and he is set to fight for the heavyweight title in March.
MMAWeekly.com

Jon Jones training footage released ahead of UFC return

Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will return to the octagon for the fist time since 2020 at UFC 285 on March 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. “Bones” trains with former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo in Phoenix to prepare for his heavyweight title fight vs Ciryl Gane. Jones last fought at UFC 247 in February 2020, defeating Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision. Widely considered the greatest MMA fighter of all time, Jones will try to add another championship to his resume.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Oscar De La Hoya shows off contract for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia

By Craig Daly: Oscar De La Hoya posted a photo of him and Ryan Garcia with the contract sent to him from Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ management for an April 15th mega-fight on Showtime PPV. De La Hoya made a big production about having the contract, but it’s...
MMAmania.com

Joe Rogan replaced: Paul Felder called up ahead of UFC 283

Longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan does not travel to international pay-per-view (PPV) cards, so the promotion will enlist former lightweight and current “Fight Night” analyst Paul Felder for UFC 283. “The Irish Dragon” will join play-by-play veteran Jon Anik and former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.
MiddleEasy

Francis Ngannou Responds to Dana White, Says the Only Thing He’s Scared of Is ‘Being Trapped’

Francis Ngannou finds Dana White’s insinuation that he’s afraid to fight Jon Jones completely ridiculous. The former UFC heavyweight champion walked away from the promotion after nearly two years of negotiations failed to give ‘The Predator’ the one thing he wanted above all else; freedom. The news was broken by the UFC president himself on Saturday night stating that Ngannou was leaving to fight “lesser competition,” suggesting that the Cameroonian-born fighter was afraid to compete with some of the biggest names in the promotion, specifically Jon Jones.
TMZ.com

Jake Paul To Fight Tommy Fury On Feb. 25

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are trying once again to make their boxing match happen -- the two are slated to face off in the boxing ring on February 25, according to multiple reports. This is the third time the two sides have agreed to fight ... but as we...
sportszion.com

Salt Papi vs Josh Brueckner: Logan Paul urges brother Jake to fight fellow influencer after stunning KO victory

After Salt Papi knocked out Josh Brueckner, Logan Paul demanded that Busta Breezie and his boxer brother Jake Paul should get in the ring together. This past Saturday, at the Wembley Arena in London, the Misfits Boxing 4 event featured a fight between the internet influencer Salt Papi and The Boogeyman. In Salt Papi’s professional boxing career, this was the second knockout victory that he has had.
worldboxingnews.net

Adrien Broner swaps 6-loss for 12-loss opponent in row over $35k

Adrien Broner has a much easier job on paper after replacing Hank Lundy for Ivan Redkach in a promotional row regarding a $35,000 payment. Broner had been locked in to face Redkach for weeks. Even a press conference happened, and the pair posed beside each other in the promotion. However,...
ATLANTA, GA
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Daniel Cormier believes Ciryl Gane is ‘a more difficult style matchup’ for Jon Jones than Francis Ngannou

Daniel Cormier thinks Jon Jones may have ended up with a harder fight. Over the weekend, the UFC announced that heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou was being released from the company and that Jones will fight Ciryl Gane for the vacant title at UFC 285 in March. The announcement ended once and for all the long-awaited super fight between Ngannou and Jones, and while that is bad news for fans, former heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier believes it may also be bad news for Jones.
BoxingNews24.com

“Errol Spence is running from Crawford” – says Tim Bradley

By Adam Baskin: Tim Bradley fried the ‘Big Fish’ Errol Spence Jr today, skewering him for “running” from Terence Crawford by fleeing to the 154-lb division to face Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman, with no intention of ever returning to the 147-lb weight class to face Bud and potentially get beat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy