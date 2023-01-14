KSI annihilates FaZe Temperrr with first-round knockout, says he needs more tests before fighting Jake ‘m*************’ Paul

Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Jon Jones advisor Richard Schaefer: Francis Ngannou ‘made a mistake’ by not re-signing with UFC
Richard Schaefer doesn’t agree with Francis Ngannou’s decision to part ways with the UFC. Over the weekend, UFC President Dana White revealed the promotion was unable to come to terms with heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and would be cutting ties with “The Predator.” Instead, former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will now fight former interim champion Ciryl Gane for the now-vacant heavyweight strap at UFC 285. As Jones’ current career advisor, Schaefer, the the longtime boxing promoter and former CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, spoke about the recent turn of events, suggesting that Ngannou made a mistake by not re-signing with the UFC.
MMA Fighting
Matt Brown: Francis Ngannou ‘isn’t scared of anyone’ but Dana White knows a lot of people will ‘buy into anything’ he says
Francis Ngannou likely had a myriad of reasons behind his decision to exit the UFC and test free agency but being scared of tough competition wasn’t among them. While UFC president Dana White didn’t go as far as using a word like afraid when addressing Ngannou, he did state that in his opinion the defending heavyweight champion was “in a place right now where he doesn’t want to take a lot of risk” while adding that he was in a “good position where he could fight lesser opponents and make more money.”
MMA Fighting
Eddie Alvarez blasts Dana White over Francis Ngannou comments: ‘Nobody in the UFC is afraid of anyone’
Eddie Alvarez is not here for this foolishness. Over the weekend, Francis Ngannou officially entered free agency and was stripped of his UFC heavyweight title after he and the UFC were unable to come to terms on a new deal. Dana White announced the seismic shakeup at the UFC Vegas 67 post-fight press conference, and the UFC President almost immediately went on the offensive, saying Ngannou did not re-sign with the promotion because he “doesn’t want to take the risk.” It’s a well-worn tactic for White, one he has used countless times over the years with fighters who proved to be tough negotiators, and former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez isn’t having any of it.
MMA Fighting
Paul Felder steps in for Joe Rogan to join UFC 283 broadcast team in Brazil
The UFC 283 broadcast team is set for Saturday’s card in Brazil with a change to the usual pay-per-view lineup. Joe Rogan, who doesn’t typically travel to international events, will sit out the UFC’s return to Brazil. UFC officials confirmed to MMA Fighting that retired lightweight Paul Felder will step in to replace Rogan as part of the broadcast team to serve as color commentator for the event.
MMA Fighting
Francis Ngannou explains why he passed on UFC deal for free agency: ‘In that contract, I’m not free’
Now-former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou said he wanted a new three-fight contract he expected to finish in one year before a turn to professional boxing. Ngannou estimated the new deal would pay him “around” $8 million to fight Jon Jones at UFC 285. He then expected to complete trilogy with Stipe Miocic and then rematch Jones before his move to boxing, where high-dollar matchups with Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua loomed.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Leon Edwards rooting for Jorge Masvidal’s success: ‘That’s a fight I need to happen’
Leon Edwards is still seeking justice for his 2019 “three-piece and a soda” meal courtesy of Jorge Masvidal. That year’s UFC London event saw each welterweight star pick up big wins over Gunnar Nelson and Darren Till, respectively. At the end of the night, they came to blows while Masvidal was being interviewed backstage by Laura Sanko, delivering the famous multi-punch combination on Edwards that left him cut under the eye and bloodied.
MMA Fighting
On To the Next One: What’s next for Francis Ngannou? Plus matches to make after UFC Vegas 67
While the UFC’s return to action seemed to coincide with a return to normalcy for the MMA community following a chaotic start to 2023, that all changed very quickly before Saturday came to an end as UFC President Dana White announced that Francis Ngannou was no longer the UFC heavyweight champion — nor a UFC fighter at all, for that matter — and that Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane will fight for the vacant heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 285 on March 4 in Las Vegas.
MMA Fighting
Muhammad Mokaev set to return against Jafel Filho at UFC 286
One of the UFC’s brightest prospects and busiest names is set to return on March 18 when flyweight up-and-comer Muhammad Mokaev takes on Jafel Filho at UFC 286. The bout will mark Mokaev’s fourth UFC appearance over a 12-month span. MMA Fighting confirmed the news Monday following an initial report by UFC broadcast partner ESPN.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Jon Jones wanted Stipe Miocic fight more than Francis Ngannou: ‘I was really bummed it didn’t happen’
Jon Jones is about to end a three-year layoff in a new division. Feb. 2020 marked Jones’ last appearance in the octagon when he successfully defended his light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes via a unanimous decision. The win tied Demetrious Johnson’s record for most UFC title defenses at 11 and was enough for “Bones” to decide he’d done all he possibly could at 205 pounds.
MMA Fighting
UFC; Francis Ngannou; Fight fans; what have we done?
The last time I wrote an article on Francis Ngannou, it was before his fight with Cyril Gane at UFC 270. IT WAS SUCH A DIFFERENT TIME. Israel Adesanya was still a dominant champion. Kamaru Usman was still a dominant champion. Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones was still the most anticipated fight in MMA. People even argued it was khabib-McGregor level of big. I wrote that article after he defended his title. The gist of it, that we the fans needed to help Francis Ngannou resign with the UFC as I believed he had the better negotiating position. It was such a long time ago.
MMA Fighting
Claudio Silva, the first man to defeat Leon Edwards in the UFC, retires from MMA
Claudio Silva has decided to retire from MMA nearly five months after his UFC release, the welterweight veteran announced in a social media post directed to his “family, fans, friends and haters.”. “Since I start compete in MMA and UFC I’ve had nothing but positive memories and special moments...
MMA Fighting
Deiveson Figueiredo open to fighting for UFC bantamweight title next as long as it’s not Henry Cejudo
Deiveson Figueiredo might go for a second title after UFC 283. The Brazilian talent will attempt to unify his UFC flyweight belt Saturday against interim titleholder Brandon Moreno in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and said on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour that a potential move up to 135 pounds is “really close.”
MMA Fighting
No Bets Barred: Can Glover Teixeira cap off night to remember in Brazil with UFC 283 win over Jamahal Hill?
The UFC is back in Brazil! That’s right, the UFC’s 2023 PPV season kicks off this weekend with the top MMA promotion in the world making its long-awaited return to Brazil for UFC 283. Headlined by a battle for the vacant light heavyweight title between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill, UFC 283 features 15 fights with 17 Brazilians competing, and the No Bets Barred Boys have the answers for which of these hometown heroes will get the job done on Saturday.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury targeted for Feb. 25
The third time will hopefully be the charm for Jake Paul and Tommy Fury. On Tuesday, it was revealed that the boxing match between Paul and Fury has been rebooked once again and the bout will take place Feb. 25. Sources confirmed to MMA Fighting that agreements are in place from Paul and Fury, although the exact location, venue and broadcast partner are still to be determined.
MMA Fighting
Invicta FC 51 live stream online: Watch full Tennant vs. Bernardo event
Watch the Invicta FC 51 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the complete Tennant vs. Bernardo fight card, which begins at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday. An updated fight card for the event is as follows:. Taneisha Tennant vs. Talita Bernardo. Kristina Williams vs. Ketlen Souza. Serena DeJesus vs....
MMA Fighting
Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro set for UFC 287
The UFC’s first-quarter schedule continues to fill up as strawweights Michelle Waterson-Gomez and Luana Pinheiro are set to collide on April 8. MMA Fighting confirmed the news Monday following an initial report by UFC broadcast partner ESPN. The event on April 8 is expected to be UFC 287. Waterson-Gomez...
MMA Fighting
Kristina Williams hopeful Invicta FC 51 title win leads to UFC call
Kristina Williams fights for her first pro MMA title on Wednesday in the co-main event of Invicta FC 51, and she believes a victory could lead to her next bout being in the UFC. Williams takes on 15-fight vet Ketlen Souza for the vacant Invicta FC flyweight title in Denver,...
MMA Fighting
Jon Jones favorite over Ciryl Gane in opening UFC 285 betting line
Former UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones may be coming back from a long layoff, but right now, bettors like his chances against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. Jones is a slight favorite in the current betting line set by sportsbetting.ag, coming in at -130 against Gane, who is the underdog at +110. A wager of $100 for Jones on would return $76.92, while the same bet on Gane would return $110.
MMA Fighting
Arnold Allen reveals injury prevented him from accepting UFC 286 co-main event slot: ‘It has been the story of my life’
Arnold Allen will once again miss out on a potentially big opportunity for his career. The 28-year-old featherweight contender from England revealed in a video posted to his YouTube page that he was offered the co-main event slot at the upcoming UFC 286 card scheduled in London on March 18. Unfortunately, Allen was dealing with an injury that left him unable to train and he was ultimately forced to decline the offer from the UFC.
MMA Fighting
Edson Barboza vs. Billy Quarantillo set for UFC event on April 15
Featherweight finishers collide when Edson Barboza and Billy Quarantillo meet at a UFC Fight Night event on April 15. MMA Fighting confirmed the booking Wednesday following an announcement on Quarantillo’s OnlyFans page. Barboza (22-11) has struggled to regain his footing as a contender in recent years, losing seven of...
