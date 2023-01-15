ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

One dead, one injured after Osage Beach shooting

OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Police Department is currently investigating a disturbance that resulted in the death of one subject and one other subject injured. Officers were dispatched to Sunset drive at approximately 8:25 p.m. on Friday, January 20 to respond to a shooting. Police found two men who had been shot.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
JCPD investigating armed robbery at River Region Credit Union

JEFFERSON CITY - Police and the FBI are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the West Truman Boulevard River Region Credit Union Thursday morning. Jefferson City police officers were called to the location around 9 a.m. after an employee said a male suspect entered the business, displayed a gun and demanded money.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Juvenile detained for alleged threats to Gentry Middle School

COLUMBIA - Police detained a juvenile Thursday in connection to alleged threats made to Gentry Middle School. It comes after the Columbia Police Department and Columbia Public Schools said Wednesday an alleged threat in a Snapchat message circulated among the Gentry Middle School community. CPD and district administration called the threat not credible.
COLUMBIA, MO
First Missourian leaves prison after passing of Amendment 3

JEFFERSON CITY - Former convict Adam Mace is now a free man. "This doesn't feel real," Mace said. "There are a lot of different emotions going on right now." Mace was released from the Algoa Correctional Center in Jefferson City around noon Friday. He is the first Missourian to be released since applying for expungement and early release since the passing of Amendment 3.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Outreach van offers medical services throughout Boone County

COLUMBIA - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday to introduce the Boone County health department's new Health on Wheels outreach van. The outreach van will visit communities throughout the county. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services public information specialist Ryan Sheehan said the idea for the van came to...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia business weighs impact of potentially widening I-70

COLUMBIA — Chad Slate, an owner at I-70 Towing & Repair, sees Interstate 70 as a daily challenge. "Some days it's bumper to bumper," Slate said. And he also sees it as a crash hotspot. "One accident anywhere on I-70 could cause anywhere from a 15 to 30 minute...
COLUMBIA, MO
Central Missouri Humane Society extends closure through Jan. 28

COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society will remain closed until Jan. 28 due to its ongoing outbreak of pneumovirus. The organization said on Facebook Thursday it had six active cases, and its latest case was diagnosed Jan. 14. The shelter also extended its discounted adoption fee for dogs 30...
COLUMBIA, MO
Former Missouri legislator files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools

COLUMBIA - Former Missouri state representative Chuck Basye filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Columbia Public Schools, the Columbia School Board and its members. Basye claims the board violated state law when it would not allow him to file as a school board candidate on Dec. 27. Basye's attorney, Brent Haden,...
COLUMBIA, MO
WATCH: Drone captures the Alspaugh's 201-acre farm in northeast Columbia

The Alspaugh's 201-acre farm is located in northeast Columbia. Photojournalist, Managing Editor, Asst. Practical Professor of Journalism, FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot. Dominick Lee joined the MU Journalism School faculty July 2021. Lee is a FAA certified drone pilot and practical professor of the University of Missouri’s Drone Journalism Program.
COLUMBIA, MO
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Jan. 20

Columbia reverend sponsors lawsuit to overturn Missouri's abortion ban. A Columbia clergy leader was named as one of 13 plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed Thursday against the state of Missouri that seeks to abolish the state's abortion ban. Molly Housh Gordon is a reverend at Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbia....
COLUMBIA, MO
Local homeless shelters combat new legislation and freezing temperatures

COLUMBIA - Two local homeless shelters are working hard this winter to help members of the Columbia community in need of resources and shelter. On Jan. 1, a new law went info effect, declaring sleeping on state-owned land a Class C misdemeanor. Cities that do not enforce this ban on public camping could be sued by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey.
COLUMBIA, MO
AmazonSmile shutdown leaves small nonprofits disappointed

JEFFERSON CITY — Amazon is axing its nonprofit support program, AmazonSmile, to the dismay of small charitable organizations across the country. AmazonSmile allowed customers to designate 0.5% of eligible purchases to the partner charity of their choice. Partner organizations are also provided the opportunity to set up donation registries through the Amazon website.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Local high schools compete in Hickman wrestling tournaments

Rock Bridge, Battle and Hickman girls and boys wrestling teams competed among other schools in the Kewpie Girls Invitational and Hickman Boys Invitational, respectively, Friday at Hickman High School. Friday was the first and only day of the Kewpie Girls Invitational. Out of 16 schools, Battle tied for ninth with...
COLUMBIA, MO

