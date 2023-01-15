Read full article on original website
One dead, one injured after Osage Beach shooting
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Police Department is currently investigating a disturbance that resulted in the death of one subject and one other subject injured. Officers were dispatched to Sunset drive at approximately 8:25 p.m. on Friday, January 20 to respond to a shooting. Police found two men who had been shot.
JCPD investigating armed robbery at River Region Credit Union
JEFFERSON CITY - Police and the FBI are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the West Truman Boulevard River Region Credit Union Thursday morning. Jefferson City police officers were called to the location around 9 a.m. after an employee said a male suspect entered the business, displayed a gun and demanded money.
CrimeStoppers offers $1,000 reward for information on credit union robbery suspect
JEFFERSON CITY - CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information about a robbery Thursday morning in Jefferson City. At 8:59 a.m., Jefferson City Communications Center received a call about a robbery at River Region Credit Union, located on W. Truman Boulevard. The male suspect showed his handgun and...
Stoutland man arrested for allegedly stealing pickup truck, fleeing arrest
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Stoutland man was arrested Wednesday evening after crashing an allegedly stolen pickup truck on State Highway T, the Camden County Sheriff's Office said Friday. The sheriff's office said Tyler C. Alford, 22, was taken to the Camden County Adult Detention Facility and charged with first-degree tampering...
Number of jurors chosen in trial for man accused of dumping wife's body in dumpster
COLUMBIA - The prosecution and defense chose the number of jurors they want in the murder trial of Keith Comfort at a pre-trial conference on Thursday. Comfort is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the 2006 death of his wife, Megan Shultz. In August 2019, Comfort admitted to Wisconsin...
Juvenile detained for alleged threats to Gentry Middle School
COLUMBIA - Police detained a juvenile Thursday in connection to alleged threats made to Gentry Middle School. It comes after the Columbia Police Department and Columbia Public Schools said Wednesday an alleged threat in a Snapchat message circulated among the Gentry Middle School community. CPD and district administration called the threat not credible.
First Missourian leaves prison after passing of Amendment 3
JEFFERSON CITY - Former convict Adam Mace is now a free man. "This doesn't feel real," Mace said. "There are a lot of different emotions going on right now." Mace was released from the Algoa Correctional Center in Jefferson City around noon Friday. He is the first Missourian to be released since applying for expungement and early release since the passing of Amendment 3.
Outreach van offers medical services throughout Boone County
COLUMBIA - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday to introduce the Boone County health department's new Health on Wheels outreach van. The outreach van will visit communities throughout the county. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services public information specialist Ryan Sheehan said the idea for the van came to...
Columbia business weighs impact of potentially widening I-70
COLUMBIA — Chad Slate, an owner at I-70 Towing & Repair, sees Interstate 70 as a daily challenge. "Some days it's bumper to bumper," Slate said. And he also sees it as a crash hotspot. "One accident anywhere on I-70 could cause anywhere from a 15 to 30 minute...
Central Missouri Humane Society extends closure through Jan. 28
COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society will remain closed until Jan. 28 due to its ongoing outbreak of pneumovirus. The organization said on Facebook Thursday it had six active cases, and its latest case was diagnosed Jan. 14. The shelter also extended its discounted adoption fee for dogs 30...
Alspaugh family donates largest-ever piece of land to Columbia Parks and Rec
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation received the largest land donation the city's ever received earlier this week. The Alspaugh family donated their 201-acre farm to the city's park system to honor John W. Alspaugh. The property is located on both sides of Mexico Gravel Road in northeast Columbia. Alspaugh,...
Parents blame CPS for transparency gap after students watch drag show at city event
COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia held its 2023 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration on Thursday morning. This event has been part of Columbia history since its first celebration in 1994, with a provided breakfast. Tickets for admission to the celebration were sold out, according to the city of Columbia's...
Former Missouri legislator files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools
COLUMBIA - Former Missouri state representative Chuck Basye filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Columbia Public Schools, the Columbia School Board and its members. Basye claims the board violated state law when it would not allow him to file as a school board candidate on Dec. 27. Basye's attorney, Brent Haden,...
WATCH: Drone captures the Alspaugh's 201-acre farm in northeast Columbia
The Alspaugh's 201-acre farm is located in northeast Columbia. Photojournalist, Managing Editor, Asst. Practical Professor of Journalism, FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot. Dominick Lee joined the MU Journalism School faculty July 2021. Lee is a FAA certified drone pilot and practical professor of the University of Missouri’s Drone Journalism Program.
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Jan. 20
Columbia reverend sponsors lawsuit to overturn Missouri's abortion ban. A Columbia clergy leader was named as one of 13 plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed Thursday against the state of Missouri that seeks to abolish the state's abortion ban. Molly Housh Gordon is a reverend at Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbia....
Board of Realtors to host Columbia City Council, school board candidate forums
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Realtors will host city council and school board candidate forums next Tuesday, Jan. 24. The forums will be held at Diversified Management Company, located at 404 Tiger Lane. The forum for school board candidates will start at 5 p.m. and the city council forum will start at 6:45 p.m.
Local homeless shelters combat new legislation and freezing temperatures
COLUMBIA - Two local homeless shelters are working hard this winter to help members of the Columbia community in need of resources and shelter. On Jan. 1, a new law went info effect, declaring sleeping on state-owned land a Class C misdemeanor. Cities that do not enforce this ban on public camping could be sued by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey.
AmazonSmile shutdown leaves small nonprofits disappointed
JEFFERSON CITY — Amazon is axing its nonprofit support program, AmazonSmile, to the dismay of small charitable organizations across the country. AmazonSmile allowed customers to designate 0.5% of eligible purchases to the partner charity of their choice. Partner organizations are also provided the opportunity to set up donation registries through the Amazon website.
WEEKEND PREVIEW: Both Missouri basketball teams prepare for top SEC foes
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Arena will be packed the weekend of Jan. 21-22 as both Missouri men's and women's basketball teams are hosting top SEC opponents. Missouri head coach Dennis Gates and his Tigers' are coming off a momentum win as they defeated No. 25 Arkansas 79-76 on Jan. 18. The...
Local high schools compete in Hickman wrestling tournaments
Rock Bridge, Battle and Hickman girls and boys wrestling teams competed among other schools in the Kewpie Girls Invitational and Hickman Boys Invitational, respectively, Friday at Hickman High School. Friday was the first and only day of the Kewpie Girls Invitational. Out of 16 schools, Battle tied for ninth with...
