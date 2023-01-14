WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Forrest scored 25 points and Andre Screen made two free throws with two seconds remaining to give Bucknell a 68-66 win over Army on Wednesday night and its first Patriot League win of the season. Alex Timmerman added 12 points for the Bison. Ethan Roberts led Army with 17 points. Jalen Rucker and Jared Cross each added 13 points and Charlie Peterson scored 12.

LEWISBURG, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO