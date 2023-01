STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Bryce Thompson had 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists, Kalib Boone added 15 points and Oklahoma State dominated the second half in a 72-56 victory over arch-rival Oklahoma. The Cowboys opened the second half with a 15-5 run, then Thompson hit two 3-pointers and Boone threw down a pair of dunks to keep the Cowboys on the move, extending their lead to 55-46 at the 11-minute mark. Oklahoma was within 59-54 with 5:55 remaining but jumpers by Thompson and Boone pushed OSU’s lead back to nine. By the time Woody Newton hit a 3-pointer with 2:04 to go, Oklahoma State had outscored the Sooners by 20 points in the second half.

NORMAN, OK ・ 3 HOURS AGO