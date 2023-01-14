ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WEHT/WTVW

Two arrested after pursuit early Wednesday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Two men have been arrested after fleeing Evansville Police and Vanderburgh County Sheriffs in a vehicle chase and foot pursuit early Wednesday morning. The chase ended in the area of South Weinbach Avenue, where the suspects ditched the car after it got stuck in the river bottoms and began running from […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Officials: 2 suspects found in search after police chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two chase suspects were found after an hours long search in Vanderburgh County Wednesday morning. According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, it all started just after 2:15 a.m. when a deputy tried to pull over a car on the Lloyd Expressway for running a red light.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Driver leads deputy on high-speed chase after running red light, affidavit says

Two people are behind bars in the Vanderburgh County Jail after a high-speed chase that started when a driver ran a red light, according to authorities. A deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says they were patrolling in the area of Crosspoint Boulevard and the Lloyd Expressway early Wednesday around 2:30 a.m. when they saw a driver run a red light.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson drug bust uncovers hoard of fentanyl pills

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police say a traffic stop led to a massive drug bust and two behind bars. On Tuesday, officers pulled over Bradley Brewer as he drove on I-69 near Henderson. According to a police report, around 1,000 fentanyl pills and lots of cash were found inside the car. Bradley Brewer and […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Felon arrested for pistol whipping woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars and facing eight separate charges after police say he hit a woman with a handgun. You may remember him from August of 2020 when he got stuck in a chimney while police tried to arrest him. On January 11, officers were dispatched to a home […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Small package scanner being installed at Gibson County Courthouse

Authorities in Gibson County, Indiana, say a new piece of equipment is being added to the county courthouse. The Gibson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that a small package scanner was being installed at the Gibson County Courthouse. The sheriff's office says the scanning device will help them better protect...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

Police Seek Chase Suspect: E-F-D On Scene of House Fire…

The Evansville Police Department along with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office has set up a perimeter on the Veterans Memorial Parkway on-ramp…off of Highway 41 and near Weinbach Avenue under I-69. The chase started around 2:15 this morning on the Lloyd over Garvin at one point traveling near Ellis Park. The suspect ditched his vehicle on Weinbach under I-69…and….
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man who died in school bus collision identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroners Office and The Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Albert Leroy Page, 62, of Evansville. Officials say Albert Page died at the scene of the collision which occurred at Louisiana and Mary streets in Evansville, and an autopsy schedule is currently pending. The Evansville Police […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

