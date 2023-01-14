Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Owensboro man caught with meth, LSD, and cash after apparent drug deal, authorities say
An Owensboro, Kentucky man is behind bars after authorities say they caught him in the middle of an apparent drug deal in Ohio County. Officials with the Ohio County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force were at a Huck's gas station in Beaver Dam on Tuesday when it happened.
Owensboro man arrested on drug trafficking charges in Ohio County
(WEHT) - The Ohio County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of an Owensboro man who they say was on the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force for months.
wevv.com
Three charged in drug trafficking investigation between Evansville and Henderson
Three people are facing charges after police said a large amount of fentanyl pills and cash was seized in a drug investigation. Investigators in Evansville, Indiana said they had been watching a home on East Michigan Street after receiving information about Christopher Barnes and Bradley Brewer selling synthetic marijuana and fentanyl.
Two arrested after pursuit early Wednesday morning
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Two men have been arrested after fleeing Evansville Police and Vanderburgh County Sheriffs in a vehicle chase and foot pursuit early Wednesday morning. The chase ended in the area of South Weinbach Avenue, where the suspects ditched the car after it got stuck in the river bottoms and began running from […]
14news.com
Officials: 2 suspects found in search after police chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two chase suspects were found after an hours long search in Vanderburgh County Wednesday morning. According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, it all started just after 2:15 a.m. when a deputy tried to pull over a car on the Lloyd Expressway for running a red light.
wevv.com
Former addiction counselor charged with dealing meth back in jail after being released on bond
The former owner of an addiction counseling center in Evansville who was recently arrested and charged with dealing meth is back in jail after previously being released on bond. As we originally reported, 52-year-old Michael Hagedorn was among several people arrested when police said they found meth, cocaine, marijuana, guns,...
104.1 WIKY
Man And Woman Taken Into Custody After Overnight Chase
A car with two people in it sped off about 2:15 this morning. A Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to stop the car for running red lights — instead the chase was on. The car eventually got stuck in the mud in the river bottoms at Weinbach and...
wevv.com
Driver leads deputy on high-speed chase after running red light, affidavit says
Two people are behind bars in the Vanderburgh County Jail after a high-speed chase that started when a driver ran a red light, according to authorities. A deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says they were patrolling in the area of Crosspoint Boulevard and the Lloyd Expressway early Wednesday around 2:30 a.m. when they saw a driver run a red light.
wevv.com
Owensboro teen charged after thousands of dollars in items stolen from local businesses
An Owensboro, Kentucky teen is facing charges for burglaries from several local businesses. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says detectives were investigating a series of burglaries that happened at businesses in the area of Highway 54 and Alvey Park Drive. According to DCSO, several thousand dollars worth of items were...
wevv.com
Henderson man arrested on fentanyl and meth trafficking charges after recent overdoses
A Henderson, Kentucky man is behind bars after police say they found drugs and a stolen gun during a search. Authorities say 43-year-old Bart B. Rager was arrested after a search warrant was served on 9th Place in Henderson. According to police, the search warrant was the result of recent...
Henderson drug bust uncovers hoard of fentanyl pills
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police say a traffic stop led to a massive drug bust and two behind bars. On Tuesday, officers pulled over Bradley Brewer as he drove on I-69 near Henderson. According to a police report, around 1,000 fentanyl pills and lots of cash were found inside the car. Bradley Brewer and […]
EPD: Felon arrested for pistol whipping woman
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars and facing eight separate charges after police say he hit a woman with a handgun. You may remember him from August of 2020 when he got stuck in a chimney while police tried to arrest him. On January 11, officers were dispatched to a home […]
14news.com
Teen charged in 4 Daviess Co. burglaries involving thousands of dollars in stolen items
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Daviess County say a 16-year-old is facing charges after a series of burglaries. They say they’ve been happening in the area of Highway 54 and Alvey Park Drive, and several thousand dollars worth of items were taken from businesses. Deputies say one...
wevv.com
Former owner of addiction counseling center out on $20,000 bond after meth dealing charge
The former owner of an addiction counseling center in Evansville who was arrested and charged with dealing meth is out of jail after posting a $20,000 bond. Court records show the $20,000 cash bond was entered on Tuesday. Additionally, court records say Judge Robert Krieg in Gibson County was selected...
14news.com
Evansville man accused of shooting taser at officer, holding 3 people in garage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say an Evansville man is accused of taking an officer’s taser during a scuffle and shooting it at the officer. According to an affidavit, 43-year-old Robert Medlock was stopped for traffic violations while turning onto Fourth Avenue from Florida Street. Police say suspected meth...
EPD investigate child hit by car
Authorities say a child was hit by a car on Tuesday night on Virginia Street and Linwood Avenue.
wevv.com
Small package scanner being installed at Gibson County Courthouse
Authorities in Gibson County, Indiana, say a new piece of equipment is being added to the county courthouse. The Gibson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that a small package scanner was being installed at the Gibson County Courthouse. The sheriff's office says the scanning device will help them better protect...
104.1 WIKY
Police Seek Chase Suspect: E-F-D On Scene of House Fire…
The Evansville Police Department along with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office has set up a perimeter on the Veterans Memorial Parkway on-ramp…off of Highway 41 and near Weinbach Avenue under I-69. The chase started around 2:15 this morning on the Lloyd over Garvin at one point traveling near Ellis Park. The suspect ditched his vehicle on Weinbach under I-69…and….
Man who died in school bus collision identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroners Office and The Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Albert Leroy Page, 62, of Evansville. Officials say Albert Page died at the scene of the collision which occurred at Louisiana and Mary streets in Evansville, and an autopsy schedule is currently pending. The Evansville Police […]
wevv.com
Bodycam footage shows Evansville man using stun gun on officer, breaking into bystander's garage
Police have released bodycam footage of a violent encounter that happened on Monday. As we previously reported, 43-year-old Robert Medlock was arrested on multiple felony charges after authorities said he disarmed an officer and used his own stun gun on him. A police report said that Medlock tried to run...
