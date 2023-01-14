ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westkentuckystar.com

Elevated risk of excessive rain today, tonight

The National Weather Service in Paducah says there's an elevated chance for excessive rain this afternoon and tonight. Thunderstorms and locally heavy rain are likely from noon today until about 10 pm. Most of southern Illinois could see an inch or more of rain, and much of western Kentucky could...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Truck crashes into home on Big Bend Rd. in Cape Girardeau

Take a look at progress on the Capaha Park General Park Improvement project on Tuesday, January 17. Mo. Governor Mike Parson will deliver the State of the State Address on Wednesday, January 18. KFVS12 Heartland News Blood Drive testimonial. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Red Cross needs your help....
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

The Breakfast Show Too headlines 1/17

A family was displaced after a truck crashed into their home on Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Mo. Governor Mike Parson will deliver the State of the State Address on Wednesday, January 18. KFVS12 Heartland News Blood Drive testimonial. Updated: 30 minutes ago. |. The Red Cross needs...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Tasty Tuesday: 2 Sides Grillin' BBQ

Take a look at progress on the Capaha Park General Park Improvement project on Tuesday, January 17. Truck crashes into home on Big Bend Rd. in Cape Girardeau. A family was displaced after a truck crashed into their home on Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Mo. Gov. Parson...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

DRONE12: Capaha Park project 1/17

Bullets damaged property, but nobody was injured. Truck crashes into home on Big Bend Rd. in Cape Girardeau. A family was displaced after a truck crashed into their home on Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Mo. Gov. Parson to deliver state of the state address. Updated: 6 hours...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

2 arrested in Paducah on drug charges

A family was displaced after a truck crashed into their home on Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Mo. Governor Mike Parson will deliver the State of the State Address on Wednesday, January 18. KFVS12 Heartland News Blood Drive testimonial. Updated: 55 minutes ago. |. The Red Cross needs...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Crash leads to gas leak in Gordonville, Mo.

GORDONVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash led to a gas leak in Gordonville. According to the Gordonville Fire Protection District, the crash happened Wednesday morning, January 18 at the intersection of Highway 25 and State Highway Z. They say the roadway is open, but there is an active gas leak.
GORDONVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Cardinal Caravan Paducah and Cape Girardeau today

Cairo, Ill. residents will now have accessible necessities. Heartland native James Naile, amongst other players, signs autographs for fans. Honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. Carbondale, Ill. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Hundreds gathered for the NAACP 41st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast held at Southern Illinois University. I-69...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Missing Carbondale man believed to be in danger

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man missing for more than a month is believed to be in danger. According to Carbondale police, Jared R. Knight, 31, of Carbondale, has a condition that places him in danger. They say he was last seen December 6, 2022 around 1:35 p.m. in the...
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

1 injured after vehicle crashes into Cape Girardeau home

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A home was heavily damaged Monday night and one person was injured after a vehicle drove into it. Police were called to the 1400 block of Big Bend around 8:30 p.m. on January 16. Cape Girardeau police believe the crash was caused by driver...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Donation drive, breakfast to mark MLK Day in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This year, Monday, January 16 is recognized as Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. There are many events taking place across the country and in the Heartland to honor the late civil rights leader. In Cape Girardeau, this year’s service event will be a donation drive,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Groundbreaking scheduled for Paducah’s City Block Project

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Friday, January 27 for Paducah’s City Block Project. According to a release from the city, the ceremony will be at 2 p.m. in the block of Second Street, Broadway, Water Street and Jefferson. In 2020, the city of Paducah...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

5 inmates escape from St. Francois County Jail

Search underway for 5 jail escapees in St. Francois County, Mo. Sheriff explains how 5 inmates may have escaped from St. Francois County Jail in Farmington Tuesday night and what they were last seen wearing. KFVS-12 Heartland Blood Drive preview. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Tara Lincoln, with the American...
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy