Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westkentuckystar.com
Elevated risk of excessive rain today, tonight
The National Weather Service in Paducah says there's an elevated chance for excessive rain this afternoon and tonight. Thunderstorms and locally heavy rain are likely from noon today until about 10 pm. Most of southern Illinois could see an inch or more of rain, and much of western Kentucky could...
KFVS12
Truck crashes into home on Big Bend Rd. in Cape Girardeau
Take a look at progress on the Capaha Park General Park Improvement project on Tuesday, January 17. Mo. Governor Mike Parson will deliver the State of the State Address on Wednesday, January 18. KFVS12 Heartland News Blood Drive testimonial. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Red Cross needs your help....
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 1/17
A family was displaced after a truck crashed into their home on Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Mo. Governor Mike Parson will deliver the State of the State Address on Wednesday, January 18. KFVS12 Heartland News Blood Drive testimonial. Updated: 30 minutes ago. |. The Red Cross needs...
KFVS12
Tasty Tuesday: 2 Sides Grillin' BBQ
Take a look at progress on the Capaha Park General Park Improvement project on Tuesday, January 17. Truck crashes into home on Big Bend Rd. in Cape Girardeau. A family was displaced after a truck crashed into their home on Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Mo. Gov. Parson...
KFVS12
DRONE12: Capaha Park project 1/17
Bullets damaged property, but nobody was injured. Truck crashes into home on Big Bend Rd. in Cape Girardeau. A family was displaced after a truck crashed into their home on Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Mo. Gov. Parson to deliver state of the state address. Updated: 6 hours...
KFVS12
Mississippi River monument installed in downtown Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An idea to visually identify the location of the Mississippi River can now be seen in downtown Cape Girardeau. The Mississippi River Memorial has been installed at the corner of Broadway and Main Streets. Old Town Cape and downtown merchants came up with the idea...
KFVS12
Family reacts after truck crashes into Cape Girardeau home
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a crash into a home in Cape Girardeau on Monday night, January 16. The crash happened on the 1400 block of Big Bend Road at about 8:30 p.m. “We heard a boom and then the lights went out,” Jenny Kester, the...
KFVS12
2 arrested in Paducah on drug charges
A family was displaced after a truck crashed into their home on Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Mo. Governor Mike Parson will deliver the State of the State Address on Wednesday, January 18. KFVS12 Heartland News Blood Drive testimonial. Updated: 55 minutes ago. |. The Red Cross needs...
KFVS12
Crash leads to gas leak in Gordonville, Mo.
GORDONVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash led to a gas leak in Gordonville. According to the Gordonville Fire Protection District, the crash happened Wednesday morning, January 18 at the intersection of Highway 25 and State Highway Z. They say the roadway is open, but there is an active gas leak.
KFVS12
Cardinal Caravan Paducah and Cape Girardeau today
Cairo, Ill. residents will now have accessible necessities. Heartland native James Naile, amongst other players, signs autographs for fans. Honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. Carbondale, Ill. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Hundreds gathered for the NAACP 41st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast held at Southern Illinois University. I-69...
KFVS12
Missing Carbondale man believed to be in danger
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man missing for more than a month is believed to be in danger. According to Carbondale police, Jared R. Knight, 31, of Carbondale, has a condition that places him in danger. They say he was last seen December 6, 2022 around 1:35 p.m. in the...
kbsi23.com
1 injured after vehicle crashes into Cape Girardeau home
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A home was heavily damaged Monday night and one person was injured after a vehicle drove into it. Police were called to the 1400 block of Big Bend around 8:30 p.m. on January 16. Cape Girardeau police believe the crash was caused by driver...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Roller Derby to host boot camp to recruit new members
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Roller Derby is hosting a boot camp-style event to recruit new members. A free, informational event will be January 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the AC Brase Arena Building. There is no obligation to join. According to the roller derby team, the...
KFVS12
Donation drive, breakfast to mark MLK Day in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This year, Monday, January 16 is recognized as Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. There are many events taking place across the country and in the Heartland to honor the late civil rights leader. In Cape Girardeau, this year’s service event will be a donation drive,...
KFVS12
Groundbreaking scheduled for Paducah’s City Block Project
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Friday, January 27 for Paducah’s City Block Project. According to a release from the city, the ceremony will be at 2 p.m. in the block of Second Street, Broadway, Water Street and Jefferson. In 2020, the city of Paducah...
KFVS12
5 inmates escape from St. Francois County Jail
Search underway for 5 jail escapees in St. Francois County, Mo. Sheriff explains how 5 inmates may have escaped from St. Francois County Jail in Farmington Tuesday night and what they were last seen wearing. KFVS-12 Heartland Blood Drive preview. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Tara Lincoln, with the American...
St. Louis Lottery office claims $50,000 prize from ‘Fruit Loot’ scratcher
ST. LOUIS – On January 5, the winner of a $50,000 scratch-off ticket bought in Charleston, Missouri, went to the St. Louis Regional Office to claim the prize. The winning Fruit Loot ticket was sold at the Three Points gas station on Highway 60. “Fruit Loot” is a $3...
KFVS12
School bus involved in crash at Massac Co. intersection; children uninjured
MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One driver was injured after a crash involving a school bus. According to the Massac County Sheriff’s Office, the responded to the crash around 7:51 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18 at the intersection of North Avenue and Country Club Road. They said the school...
Comments / 0