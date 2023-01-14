ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Heat's Kyle Lowry (knee) available on Wednesday

Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lowry has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Wednesday's clash with the Pelicans. Our models expect him to play 31.7 minutes against New Orleans. Lowry's Wednesday projection includes...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Frank Ntilikina out of Mavericks' Wednesday lineup versus Hawks

Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Ntilikina will play a second unit role after Luka Doncic was named Wednesday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 352.1 minutes this season, Ntilikina is averaging 0.52 FanDuel points per minute.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Taurean Prince (ankle) available for Minnesota's Wednesday matchup

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Denver Nuggets. Prince will suit up on the road after Minnesota's forward was listed as questionable. In 24.9 expected minutes, our models project Prince to score 20.5 FanDuel points. Prince's Wednesday projection includes 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Mavericks list Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) as questionable on Wednesday

Dallas Mavericks small forward Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest versus the Atlanta Hawks. After a full practice on Tuesday, Finney-Smith appears closer to a potential return from his extended absence with a right adductor strain. In a matchup versus a Hawks' team ranked 12th in defensive rating, expect Reggie Bullock to see more minutes if Finney-Smith is inactive.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Nets starting Ben Simmons (back) on Tuesday, Edmond Sumner to bench

Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (back) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. Simmons will make his 27th start this season after he was inactive for one game with back soreness. In 30.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Simmons to score 33.8 FanDuel points. Simmons' current Tuesday...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Doug McDermott (back) active for Spurs on Tuesday night

San Antonio Spurs small forward Doug McDermott (back) is available for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. McDermott will be available after the veteran was sidelined one game with back tightness. In 18.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project McDermott to score 14.8 FanDuel points. McDermott's current projection includes 10.1 points,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Anthony Edwards (hip) active for Wednesday's game versus Nuggets

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (hip) will play in Wednesday's contest versus the Denver Nuggets. Edwards will be available despite his questionable designation with hip soreness. In 37.0 expected minutes, our models project Edwards to score 41.5 FanDuel points. Edwards' projection includes 24.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) available Monday night

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (ankle) will be available for Monday's game against the Houston Rockets. James started the day off with a questionable designation, but will suit up for the second straight day as the Lakers take on the Rockets. Our models project James for 53.5 fantasy points,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jamal Murray (foot, ankle) probable for Denver on Wednesday

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (foot, ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Murray is dealing with foot and ankle inflammation and is probable to face Minnesota on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 34.6 minutes against the Timberwolves. Murray's Wednesday projection includes 19.8 points,...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

JaMychal Green (leg) out again for Warriors on Thursday

Golden State Warriors forward JaMychal Green (leg) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics. Green continues to deal with a leg issue and will remain sidelined on Thursday. His next chance to play will come against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Green is averaging 5.8 points,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Nicolas Batum playing second unit role for Clippers on Tuesday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Batum will come off the bench after Marcus Morris was announced as Los Angeles' starter at home. In 24.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Batum to score 19.2 FanDuel points. Batum's projection includes 7.5...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Lakers' Juan Toscano-Anderson not in Monday lineup

The Los Angeles Lakers did not include Juan Toscano-Anderson in their lineup for Monday's game against the Houston Rockets. Toscano-Anderson will play with the second unit Monday as Patrick Beverley (illness) returns to the starting five against Houston. Our models project Toscano-Anderson for 13.6 fantasy points tonight, with 5.2 points,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Warriors' Klay Thompson (injury management) available on Thursday

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) is available for Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics. Thompson will return to the lineup for Thursday's clash with Boston after sitting out Monday's game. Our models expect him to play 31.8 minutes against the Celtics. Thompson's Thursday projection includes 19.9 points,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Brooklyn's Seth Curry starting on Tuesday for inactive Kyrie Irving (groin)

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. Curry will join Brooklyn's first unit after Kyrie Irving was held out with groin soreness. In 31.5 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Curry to score 29.1 FanDuel points. Curry's projection includes 18.5 points, 3.1 rebounds,...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Utah's Lauri Markkanen (hip) starting on Wednesday, Jarred Vanderbilt to bench

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (hip) is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Los Angeles Clippers. After missing two games with a left hip contusion, Markkanen will return to the court on Wednesday night. In 35.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Markkanen to score 41.7 FanDuel points. Markkanen's current projection...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Rudy Gay (back) available for Jazz on Monday

Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay will play monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gay is dealing with a low back spasm, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. Now, he has officially received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Austin Rivers (knee) questionable for Minnesota on Wednesday

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Rivers is dealing with a left knee contusion and is questionable to face Denver on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 17.9 minutes against the Nuggets. Rivers' Wednesday projection includes...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy