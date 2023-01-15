ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
yourerie

Loving Giving Local: Bayfront Maritime Center

“Connecting Erie’s youth to Erie’s waterfront.”. That’s the mission of the Bayfront Maritime Center, and this week, it gets some help from Loving Giving Local to finish one of the organization’s biggest projects ever. For 25 years the Bayfront Maritime Center at 40 Holland St. in...
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Gannon University hosts annual MLK prayer service

Who is Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania's new governor?. Rollover accident closes East Bayfront Pkwy overnight. "Avengers" actor Jeremy Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a snow plow accident in Reno, Nevada, on...
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Erie community honors the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Erie community honors the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Who is Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania's new governor?. Rollover accident closes East Bayfront Pkwy...
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Erie seeing an increase in human trafficking; FBI reports

Erie seeing an increase in human trafficking; FBI reports. Celebrating 40 years: This McDonald's menu item free …. To celebrate 40 years of the menu item, McDonald's is offering a free six-piece McNuggets. Expect to receive a much lower income...
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Golden Apple: Elizabeth Clark – Fairview Elementary School

Teaching children with autism is a challenging, rewarding career. This week’s Golden Apple Award winner does that at Fairview Elementary School. Elizabeth Clark is an autistic support teacher and knew very young what she wanted to do. “When I was five, and then I went into business school and...
FAIRVIEW, PA
yourerie

Autopsy underway for victim of fatal shooting at Erie park

Autopsy underway for victim of fatal shooting at Erie park. Fatal shooting at Erie park marks region's first homicide in 2023. Idaho stabbing suspect may not be able to use insanity...
ERIE, PA
yourerie

New restaurant to take over Cashier’s House in February

New restaurant to take over Cashier's House in February. Who is Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania's new governor?. Rollover accident closes East Bayfront Pkwy overnight. Jeremy Renner shares message and photo from hospital.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie School Board votes to close local charter school

Parents and students of Erie Rise Leadership Academy learned the fate of their school.  The Erie School Board voted whether to keep the school open or shut it down due to a lack of progress and years of low scores. After a vote by the board Wednesday night, Erie Rise Leadership Academy Charter School will shut […]
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Josh James Signs with St. Bonaventure

Union City's Josh James makes college choice official. Amazon expands job cuts to 18,000 employees | Morning …. Amazon said Wednesday that it will be cutting about 18,000 positions. It's the largest set of layoffs in the Seattle-based company's history, although just a fraction of its 1.5 million-person global workforce.
UNION CITY, PA
yourerie

Some slick spots Thursday morning

ERIE, PA – The next wave of low pressure will move in overnight into Thursday morning. While the majority of the precipitation that falls will be mainly in the form of rain, some light snow, sleet, and freezing rain possible over far eastern areas Thursday morning. A light glaze of ice is possible on untreated secondary roads, bridges, sidewalks, and parking lots.
WARREN COUNTY, PA

