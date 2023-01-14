ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

College Head Coach's Ray Lewis Decision Goes Viral

It's been three days since former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder.  Miles provided a handgun to another man who allegedly fired it and killed a young woman near Alabama's campus.  This led to Alabama head coach Nate Oats to reach out to ...
MONTGOMERY, AL
thecomeback.com

Sean Payton would ‘absolutely’ consider this NFL opening

Sean Payton, who is up for numerous NFL coaching openings, delivered an extremely transparent interview with Colin Cowherd on Fox Sports’ The Herd on Monday afternoon. Payton spoke at length with Cowherd, particularly about the Houston Texans’ job, one that he said he would “absolutely” consider.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Todd Bowles' Afternoon Announcement

As his unit struggled throughout the 2022 season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich became a frequent target of criticism. That criticism reached a fever pitch after the Bucs' 31-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Monday night's NFC Wild Card matchup. Earlier today, ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Todd Bowles Reveals If Buccaneers Plan To 'Rebuild'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter the offseason with considerable uncertainty following Monday's 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. An 8-9 season ended with an embarrassing home playoff loss in what may have been Tom Brady's final game with the team. As a result, the Buccaneers must have some difficult ...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Ravens star Marlon Humphrey reacts to sister saying Sam Hubbard is ‘kinda fine’

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey just couldn’t stay silent after his sister hilariously kicked them further with a Sam Hubbard take when they are already down. For those who missed it, the Ravens lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, 24-17. Baltimore actually had the chance to get the lead, but a fumble in the red zone allowed Hubbard to get the ball and take it to the other end for a historic 98-yard fumble return touchdown.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Sammy Watkins' Announcement

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins made waves last week by suggesting that he might have preferred to see quarterback Lamar Jackson play through his ongoing knee injury in their playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals. But Watkins was a little bit more humble on Monday. Speaking to ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Todd Bowles' Postgame Admission

Despite last night's blowout playoff loss, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is feeling confident about next year. Even if Tom Brady does not return to the Bucs, it doesn't sound like Bowles intends on going through a rebuilding process in 2023.  “Never rebuild. You always reload,” ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Team Is 'Too Cheap' To Fire Coach

The Los Angeles Chargers appear to be set to stick with head coach Brandon Staley. According to rumors around the league, the Chargers ownership might be unwilling to pay up for head coach Sean Payton. "People I know around the league told me think they Chargers are too cheap to fire Staley and pay ...
The Game Haus

2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18

The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Major Firing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly made a decision on offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.  According to PewerReport.com, the Bucs are planning to fire Leftwich after they struggled on offense throughout the season. The team even had plans to fire Leftwich during the season but Todd ...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Jets targeting coach from division rival as potential offensive coordinator

It looks like the New York Jets may see an answer to their offensive coordinator opening from the coaching staff of one of their greatest rivals. This season will go down as one of the more frustrating years in recent Jets’ memory. While not much was expected from the team in 2022-2023, New York surprised with a defensive unit that was ahead of schedule and was led by rookie cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner. At one point, the Jets were 7-4 and seemed primed to score a playoff spot.
NEW YORK STATE

