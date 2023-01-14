Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
College Head Coach's Ray Lewis Decision Goes Viral
It's been three days since former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder. Miles provided a handgun to another man who allegedly fired it and killed a young woman near Alabama's campus. This led to Alabama head coach Nate Oats to reach out to ...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
thecomeback.com
Sean Payton would ‘absolutely’ consider this NFL opening
Sean Payton, who is up for numerous NFL coaching openings, delivered an extremely transparent interview with Colin Cowherd on Fox Sports’ The Herd on Monday afternoon. Payton spoke at length with Cowherd, particularly about the Houston Texans’ job, one that he said he would “absolutely” consider.
NFL World Reacts To Todd Bowles' Afternoon Announcement
As his unit struggled throughout the 2022 season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich became a frequent target of criticism. That criticism reached a fever pitch after the Bucs' 31-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Monday night's NFC Wild Card matchup. Earlier today, ...
Look: Todd Bowles Reveals If Buccaneers Plan To 'Rebuild'
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter the offseason with considerable uncertainty following Monday's 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. An 8-9 season ended with an embarrassing home playoff loss in what may have been Tom Brady's final game with the team. As a result, the Buccaneers must have some difficult ...
Ravens star Marlon Humphrey reacts to sister saying Sam Hubbard is ‘kinda fine’
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey just couldn’t stay silent after his sister hilariously kicked them further with a Sam Hubbard take when they are already down. For those who missed it, the Ravens lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, 24-17. Baltimore actually had the chance to get the lead, but a fumble in the red zone allowed Hubbard to get the ball and take it to the other end for a historic 98-yard fumble return touchdown.
Greg McElroy 'Concerned' For Major College Football Program
Greg McElroy believes Florida Gators fans must exude more patience next season. On Always College Football (h/t Saturday Down South), the ESPN analyst said he's "concerned" about Florida supporters expecting too rapid of a turnaround in Billy Napier's second season as head coach. "I think ...
Patriots Signed Former Buccaneers Defender On Wednesday
The New England Patriots are setting their sights on the 2023 season. On Wednesday, the team signed linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi to a futures contract. "Let's work," Fatukasi wrote in response to the signing on Twitter. Fatukasi recorded 282 tackles, six sacks, and four forced fumbles at ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Sammy Watkins' Announcement
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins made waves last week by suggesting that he might have preferred to see quarterback Lamar Jackson play through his ongoing knee injury in their playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals. But Watkins was a little bit more humble on Monday. Speaking to ...
NFL World Reacts To Todd Bowles' Postgame Admission
Despite last night's blowout playoff loss, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is feeling confident about next year. Even if Tom Brady does not return to the Bucs, it doesn't sound like Bowles intends on going through a rebuilding process in 2023. “Never rebuild. You always reload,” ...
Report: 1 NFL Team Is 'Too Cheap' To Fire Coach
The Los Angeles Chargers appear to be set to stick with head coach Brandon Staley. According to rumors around the league, the Chargers ownership might be unwilling to pay up for head coach Sean Payton. "People I know around the league told me think they Chargers are too cheap to fire Staley and pay ...
2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18
The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
Colin Cowherd Believes Star Wide Receiver Could Demand Trade
The Minnesota Vikings 13-4 season came crashing down on Sunday after being upset by Brian Daboll's New York Giants in the Wild Card round. The Vikings defense struggled to contain Daniel Jones and New York was able to limit star receiver Justin Jefferson to just 47 yards. On Monday, FOX Sports ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Major Firing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly made a decision on offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. According to PewerReport.com, the Bucs are planning to fire Leftwich after they struggled on offense throughout the season. The team even had plans to fire Leftwich during the season but Todd ...
New Candidate Has Emerged For Patriots Offensive Coordinator
The Patriots' search for an offensive coordinator is starting to heat up. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Patriots have requested permission to speak with Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell for their offensive coordinator position. Rapoport said McCardell will ...
Trevor Lawrence Called 'People's Champ' for Celebrating Win at Waffle House
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence celebrated one of the biggest playoff comebacks in history with a trip to get morning waffles with his wife.
Top NFL Assistant Coach Not Interested In Head Coaching Opportunities
Dozens of coaches are getting interviewed for head coaching opportunities across the NFL this month. But one top candidate is reportedly fine with where he's at - for now, at least. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said he doesn't consider ...
Yardbarker
Jets targeting coach from division rival as potential offensive coordinator
It looks like the New York Jets may see an answer to their offensive coordinator opening from the coaching staff of one of their greatest rivals. This season will go down as one of the more frustrating years in recent Jets’ memory. While not much was expected from the team in 2022-2023, New York surprised with a defensive unit that was ahead of schedule and was led by rookie cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner. At one point, the Jets were 7-4 and seemed primed to score a playoff spot.
Comments / 0