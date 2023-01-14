ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brock Purdy calls own number to cap long TD drive

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The 49ers needed a touchdown coming out of the half, and they got one thanks to a 13-play, 75-yard drive that ate 7:45 of game time. Brock Purdy had a good series with throws to George Kittle and Deebo Samuel to create explosive plays, but it was the running game that got things really going. The 49ers interior offensive line got a ton of push in the middle and helped set the team up with a second-and-goal from the 1. Purdy got into the end zone on a QB sneak. It gave the 49ers a 23-17 lead. It was just their second TD in four red zone trips.<

