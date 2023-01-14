ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers pass rush arrives vs. Seahawks, forces fumble

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The 49ers pass rush was struggling to have a big impact against Seahawks QB Geno Smith. He was getting the ball out quick, but even when they tried to push the ball down the field San Francisco wasn’t able to get to Smith. However, late in the third quarter, the Seahawks were deep in 49ers territory with a third-and-14. Charles Omenihu got inside to hit Smith and force the ball out. Nick Bosa was there to dive on it for the wild card game’s first turnover.p>

