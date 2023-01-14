Read full article on original website
High Fire Danger behind Wednesday's Cold Front
CENTRAL TEXAS — Today will be a day of change as a cold front works across Central Texas. The first part of the day will feature a few showers as lift from the cold front combines with very humid air that is in place across the area. A cold front will work from west to east slowly clearing out scattered showers by lunch time.
A few morning showers Wednesday
25 WEATHER — Clouds will be in the increase tonight as our next storm system is on approach. This will moisten the atmosphere enough for a few showers, especially along and east of I-35, late tonight into Wednesday morning. Any rain will taper off Wednesday afternoon as dry west...
70s Through Wednesday
25 WEATHER — The warmth is back across Central Texas. We will stay that way Tuesday, but things will start to change Wednesday with some showers chances and a weak cold front. A stronger front is possible this weekend. It will be cool tonight with lows in the upper...
More Near-Record Warmth Tuesday
CENTRAL TEXAS — January has been the 4th warmest on record in Central Texas so far, and I expect us to continue to climb that list as we string together another warm one on Tuesday. Highs will near a daily record high that has stood since 1907. Partly sunny skies and south winds will be around through the day, occasionally switching to the southwest.
Traveling Texas: Bare Arms Brewing
WACO, Texas — There are more than 300 breweries in Texas— turning out nearly 1.2 million barrels of beer annually. While Austin has the most breweries in the state, Waco is staking a claim on the craft beer market. No two craft breweries are the same—but they all...
Unusually warm weather is back
25 WEATHER — Temperatures are fairly mild this morning with most places in the 60s. Clouds have been passing overhead, and while it may appear a little cloudy at times this morning, we should have a partly cloudy afternoon in store. Temperatures are going to be rising far above normal January levels again. Our highs today should reach the upper-70s. Tomorrow should be just as warm, with a few places perhaps reaching 80°.
Faces of Fort Hood: Shirley Mathews
Many veterans find a way to serve their community after they'd spent years serving their country. That includes Shirley Mathews, a retired U.S. Army veteran who now calls Killeen home. Her story began in Albany, Ga. "We lived in a very impoverished area," Mathews said. "You worked hard, you played...
California recovers from slew of storms, Biden travels to state this week
After an onslaught of storms hit the West Coast and put most of the state of California, 90%, under flood watches, officials there are preparing for what is to come. Heavy rainstorms pummeled the California coast affecting residents well inland. Around 34 million people in California were under flood watches,...
13-year-old accused of leading troopers on high-speed chase in Nebraska
A 13-year-old girl and an 11-year-old male led a trooper on a high-speed chase, according to Nebraska State Patrol. Authorities say when the trooper tried to pull over a Nissan Pathfinder that was traveling about 35 MPH on Interstate 80 near Kearney Tuesday night, it accelerated at a high rate of speed.
