Sting Reveals Truth About WWE Dream Match With The Undertaker
AEW star Sting has commented on his desire to step foot in a WWE ring against The Undertaker and why he thinks it was never meant to be. Sting made his career in Jim Crockett Promotions as part of the NWA, before it morphed into WCW in the late eighties. The surfer became The Crow over the years as his legacy grew and grew but one thing remained constant – he was never part of WWE.
Ex-WWE Star Says They’re Ready For WWE Royal Rumble Comeback
A former WWE Superstar says they’re ready for a Royal Rumble comeback if the company gives them the call for the January spectacular. The Royal Rumble is one of the most highly anticipated nights of the year in the WWE calendar. As well as finding out who will earn their place at WrestleMania, fans are always excited to see what surprises will turn up in the Rumble matches.
Bianca Belair Faces Familiar Challenge At WWE Royal Rumble
Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face a familiar challenge at the upcoming Royal Rumble as she puts her title on the line. Bianca Belair has held her Raw Women’s Championship since defeating Becky Lynch for the gold at WrestleMania 38, and now with WWE on the road to WrestleMania once again, The EST of WWE is looking to make it as a full year as champion. But to do that, she’ll have to go through a familiar opponent.
Bray Wyatt Wanted Forgotten NXT Star In The Wyatt Family
According to Enzo Amore, Bray Wyatt had an NXT superstar in mind to join The Wyatt Family, however the move was blocked by management. The Wyatt Family officially formed on WWE television in late 2013, however it was not the full lineup Bray Wyatt had requested. In a discussion on...
NXT Acknowledges Jay Briscoe’s Passing
Support and condolences for Jay Briscoe are coming from everywhere, including WWE and NXT. Earlier today, Jay Briscoe tragically passed away in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware. Following his passing, many of his peers have paid their respects with public statements being posted to Twitter and elsewhere. And WWE...
The Rock Addresses Potential WWE Sale
WWE legend The Rock has given his take on the potential sale of WWE this year, noting that there is a lot which would have to be decided at the top level if it does happen. The return of Vince McMahon as Executive Chairman of the WWE Board of Directors has been extremely well publicized in the wrestling world, and there has been plenty of talk that he has come back to head up a sale of the company. Whilst there has been plenty of speculation as to potential buyers and even some reports the deal had been done, nothing has been officially confirmed at this stage.
Wrestling World Reacts To Jay Briscoe’s Passing
The entire wrestling world is united in grief as the news broke that ROH star Jay Briscoe passed away at the age of just 38. AEW and Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan broke the shocking news of Briscoe’s death on social media. Dave Meltzer followed up by stating that Briscoe appeared to have been killed in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware that claimed the life of another person and left two children hospitalised.
Bray Wyatt Sets Wedding Date
Bray Wyatt might have a date with LA Knight at the Royal Rumble but the star also now has a date for his wedding to a former WWE personality. Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022 and has been showing a very different side of his personality since his comeback. Wyatt appears to be trying his best to keep his demons at bay but there was a sign recently that his alter ego The Fiend could re-appear.
Brie Bella Called Out Ex-WWE Star For “Vulgar” Comments
WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella has opened up about calling a former WWE star out over “vulgar and flirty” comments they made. Brie Bella has recalled one of the more famous moments from WWE’s reality show Total Divas when she told her fellow WWE star Summer Rae [Danielle Moinet] to take a hike.
Former WWE Star Puts A Stop To Return Rumours
A former WWE Superstar has indicated that they are unsure if they would ever return to the company despite many other wrestlers recently doing exactly that. Following what turned out to be the short-lived retirement of Vince McMahon in July 2022 and the ascension of Triple H to the Chief Content Officer in WWE, the company began to bring back many former stars that had either been released or had let their contracts expire.
WWE Hall Of Famer “Didn’t Particularly Care” For Jerry Lawler’s Insults
A WWE Hall of Famer has commented on Jerry Lawler’s announce table insults during their in-ring career and says they “didn’t particularly care” for them. The Attitude Era in WWE was very much a different time. Things that made TV in the late nineties would have people hauled across hot coals in this day and age. One of those who enjoyed pushing the boundaries each week from the commentary table was Jerry Lawler.
WWE To Sign Another Free Agent
Following the signing of Dragon Lee, it has emerged that WWE is on the cusp of signing yet another free agent from the independent scene. According to a report from Cassidy Haynes Bodyslam.net, Colby Corino’s contract with NWA expired at the end of December 2022 and he will be a free agent as of January 1st. The company’s final television tapings of the year are taking place on December 5th and 6th, and Corino is not expected to compete for the company again once the set of tapings is complete.
WWE Confirm Multiple Legends For Raw 30th Anniversary
With the 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night Raw now less than a week away, WWE has confirmed several Hall of Famers for the show. On the 11th of January 1993, the wrestling world changed forever when WWE debuted Raw – uncut, uncooked, uncensored – from the Manhattan Center in New York City. On that first edition, there happened to be some stars that would go on to become icons in the company and some that very much wouldn’t.
Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Exit A “Bad Sign”
The departure from WWE of Stephanie McMahon has been called a “bad sign” as rumours persist that Vince McMahon is looking to gain more power. Stephanie McMahon brought her time with WWE to a close recently as she resigned from the roles of Chairwoman and co-CEO that she had held since the summer of 2022. That news came amid her father Vince McMahon’s return to WWE’s Board of Directors before he was installed as the Executive Chairman of the company.
Why A Former WWE Star Faked His Father’s Heart Attack
A WWE superstar from many years ago had an extreme reason for faking his father’s heart attack. When WWE introduced its Wellness Policy in the aftermath of Eddie Guerrero’s death, many wrestlers were surprised by how comprehensive it was. And one of those people was Justin Credible, who was shocked when he learned that he had to take a drug test in 24 hours.
Austin Theory Missed Recent WWE Live Event Due To Filming With John Cena
There is now a reason why Austin Theory mysteriously missed a recent live event match despite being healthy and no explanation was given by WWE. At the December 30th WWE live event in Toronto, Austin Theory was scheduled to headline the show in a Steel Cage Match against Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Theory, the US Champion, wrestles Rollins at live events often including at that post-Christmas tour.
The John Report: WWE NXT 01/17/23 Review
This week’s WWE NXT featured some big tag team matches along with interviews from Bron Breakker & Grayson Waller as the brand heads toward Vengeance Day. A reminder that for NXT I go summary style for most of the show. I’ll go full play-by-play for the opening tag team match and the main event this week.
WWE Hall Of Famer From First Ever Raw To Appear On 30th Anniversary Show
A WWE Hall of Famer who appeared on the inaugural edition of Monday Night Raw will be present for the show’s 30th anniversary according to a new report. On the 11th of January 1993, the wrestling world changed forever when WWE debuted Raw – uncut, uncooked, uncensored – from the Manhattan Center in New York City. On that first edition, there happened to be some stars that would go on to become icons in the company and some that very much wouldn’t.
Tony Khan Explains How He Balances Life Between AEW And Other Sports Jobs
Tony Khan is a very busy man that is more than just a guy that runs AEW because he has other jobs in the world of sports too. In 2019, Tony Khan announced that he was starting All Elite Wrestling thanks to the support of his father Shahid Khan, who is a billionaire that has also owned the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars for 11 years. The Khan Family also owns the Fulham Football Club, which is a soccer team in England’s Premier League.
AEW Star Joining The Elite?
The Elite may be adding another AEW wrestler to their ranks soon. For most of their existence, The Elite has been composed of three people: Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson. Others have teamed with or been involved with them as well, such as Adam Cole, Flip Gordon, Adam Page, and Cody Rhodes, but none of them have been official members.
