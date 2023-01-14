Read full article on original website
OKLAHOMA STATE 72, OKLAHOMA 56
Percentages: FG .411, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (J.Groves 2-4, Noland 1-4, Sherfield 1-4, Cortes 0-1, Hill 0-1, T.Groves 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Godwin, Hill, T.Groves). Turnovers: 12 (Sherfield 4, Uzan 4, Oweh 2, Hill, T.Groves). Steals: 3 (Oweh, Sherfield, Uzan). Technical Fouls:...
NORTH ALABAMA 78, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 73
Percentages: FG .483, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Ortiz 3-8, Lane 1-1, Soucie 1-2, Brown 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Howell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Forrest 2, Howell 2). Turnovers: 11 (Lane 4, Dawkins 2, Johnson 2, Forrest, Howell, Soucie). Steals: 4 (Lane 2, Nelson,...
USC UPSTATE 61, PRESBYTERIAN 60
Percentages: FG .333, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Forrest 2-6, Barnett 1-3, James 1-4, Stewart 1-4, McCormack 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Barnett 3, Ard). Turnovers: 14 (Forrest 4, Barnett 3, Pettaway 2, Reddish-Rhone 2, James, McCormack, Stewart). Steals: 11 (Ard 4, Barnett 3,...
UTAH VALLEY 84, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 54
Percentages: FG .300, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Steele 3-6, Cameron 1-1, Daniels 0-1, Gai 0-1, Madden 0-1, Pleasant 0-1, Seat 0-1, Allen 0-2, Jackson 0-2, Simmons 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Madden). Turnovers: 9 (Cameron 3, Jackson 2, Simmons 2, Allen, Dibba). Steals:...
Memphis 115, Cleveland 114
Percentages: FG .512, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 16-35, .457 (Garland 5-11, Okoro 4-4, LeVert 4-7, Stevens 1-1, Love 1-5, Rubio 1-5, E.Mobley 0-1, Osman 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 7 (Allen 2, E.Mobley 2, Okoro 2, LeVert). Turnovers: 16 (E.Mobley 6, LeVert 4, Allen 2, Garland...
TEMPLE 73, EAST CAROLINA 58
Percentages: FG .339, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Diboundje 3-8, Bayela 2-5, LaCount 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Felton 1-11, Walker 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ausar, Johnson). Turnovers: 17 (Walker 6, LaCount 4, Felton 3, Diboundje 2, Ausar, Johnson). Steals: 3 (Felton 2, LaCount). Technical...
WEST VIRGINIA 74, NO. 14 TCU 65
Percentages: FG .524, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 2-8, .250 (Baugh 1-2, Miles 1-3, Coles 0-1, O'Bannon 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Coles, Cork, O'Bannon). Turnovers: 19 (Miles 6, Miller 5, Baugh 3, Cork, Doumbia, Lampkin, O'Bannon, Wells). Steals: 9 (Miller 5, Baugh 2, Cork, Lampkin).
LAFAYETTE 70, AMERICAN 59
Percentages: FG .545, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Rivera 2-2, Fulton 2-4, Berger 2-5, Sondberg 1-1, Jenkins 1-3, O'Boyle 1-3, Pettit 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jenkins). Turnovers: 7 (Fulton 2, Rivera 2, Berger, O'Boyle, Vander Baan). Steals: 10 (Fulton 6, Berger, Jenkins, Pettit,...
NO. 20 MARQUETTE 83, NO. 22 PROVIDENCE 75
Percentages: FG .475, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Carter 2-5, Breed 1-3, Locke 1-7, Floyd 0-1, Hopkins 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Carter). Turnovers: 13 (Breed 3, Hopkins 3, Carter 2, Croswell 2, Locke, Moore, Pierre). Steals: 2 (Carter 2). Technical Fouls: Hopkins, 8:36...
Top 25 roundup: DePaul ends No. 8 Xavier's win streak
January 19 - Umoja Gibson scored 22 points and Javan Johnson had 16 as host DePaul edged No. 8 Xavier 73-72 on Wednesday night in Chicago to end the Musketeers' 11-game winning streak.
HIGH POINT 71, WINTHROP 66
Percentages: FG .356, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Hightower 3-10, Harrison 2-3, McMahon 2-10, Claxton 1-4, Lane 1-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Claxton). Turnovers: 14 (Harrison 4, Hightower 3, McMahon 3, Talford 3, Claxton). Steals: 10 (Hightower 5, Harrison 3, Claxton, Talford). Technical Fouls:...
Charlotte 122, Houston 117
CHARLOTTE (122) McDaniels 6-11 0-0 12, Washington 7-11 0-5 16, Plumlee 6-8 5-6 17, Ball 4-16 3-3 13, Rozier 11-24 1-1 26, Thor 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 8-10 1-1 17, D.Smith Jr. 2-8 5-6 9, McGowens 3-4 2-3 10. Totals 48-96 17-25 122. HOUSTON (117) J.Smith Jr. 3-7 2-2 8,...
Washington 116, N.Y. Knicks 105
Percentages: FG .442, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 16-42, .381 (Porzingis 4-9, Kuzma 4-12, Morris 3-6, Avdija 2-3, Beal 1-1, Kispert 1-2, Wright 1-3, Hachimura 0-6). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 9 (Porzingis 2, Wright 2, Avdija, Beal, Gafford, Kuzma, Morris). Turnovers: 13 (Kuzma 4, Porzingis 3, Beal...
Oklahoma City 126, Indiana 106
Percentages: FG .415, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Mathurin 3-6, Nembhard 2-4, Duarte 2-5, Turner 1-1, Nesmith 1-3, Queen 1-3, Hield 1-4, Brissett 1-6, Taylor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 17. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 10 (Turner 6, Queen 3, Brissett). Turnovers: 23 (Turner 4, Hield 3, Queen 3, Duarte...
Texas Tech 68, No. 25 Texas 64
TEXAS TECH (15-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.816, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Scott 4-7, Gerlich 1-2, Shavers 1-5) Blocked Shots: 4 (Ferrell 2, Freelon 1, Tofaeono 1) Turnovers: 14 (Ferrell 3, Gerlich 3, Scott 2, Shavers 2, Freelon 1, Tofaeono 1, Veitenheimer 1, Team 1) Steals: 11 (Gerlich 3, Shavers...
COLGATE 77, HOLY CROSS 71
Percentages: FG .518, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Moffatt 2-5, Louis-Jacques 1-1, Lynch-Daniels 1-4, Richardson 1-4, Smith 1-4, Baker 0-1, Records 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Records 2, Lynch-Daniels, Smith, Thomson). Turnovers: 10 (Records 2, Richardson 2, Thomson 2, Lynch-Daniels, Moffatt, Smith, Woodward). Steals:...
Atlanta 130, Dallas 122
Percentages: FG .570, FT .950. 3-Point Goals: 13-26, .500 (Murray 4-6, Collins 3-5, Griffin 2-2, Bogdanovic 2-8, Johnson 1-1, Hunter 1-3, Young 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Collins 2, Capela, Okongwu). Turnovers: 12 (Young 4, Okongwu 3, Hunter 2, Bogdanovic, Collins, Murray). Steals: 7 (Young...
Saint Louis 76, Loyola Chicago 59
SAINT LOUIS (13-6) Hargrove 1-3 2-2 5, Okoro 3-6 2-3 8, Collins 4-7 0-2 9, Jimerson 5-12 2-2 13, Perkins 7-9 0-1 18, Forrester 3-5 0-0 6, Pickett 1-2 0-0 2, Parker 5-7 1-2 13, Hughes 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-52 7-12 76. LOYOLA CHICAGO (6-12) Alston 4-13 6-12 14,...
GRAND CANYON 89, UTAH TECH 85
Percentages: FG .474, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Staine 5-8, Nicolds 2-2, Pope 2-3, Gonsalves 1-4, Leter 0-1, Christensen 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 8 (Christensen 2, Pope 2, Edmonds, Gonsalves, Leter, Staine). Steals: 5 (Gonsalves 3, Staine 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. GRAND CANYONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Carr90-00-00-1040.
Baylor 69, Kansas St. 48
BAYLOR (13-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.647, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Asberry 4-8, Andrews 2-9, Fontleroy 1-2, Owens 0-1, Blackwell 0-1, Van Gytenbeek 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Bickle 1, Fontleroy 1, Littlepage-Buggs 1) Turnovers: 11 (Andrews 2, Bickle 2, Blackwell 2, Fontleroy 2, Littlepage-Buggs 2, Asberry 1) Steals: 5 (Andrews...
