Local tornado was among 7 in a day across Georgia, experts say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that seven tornadoes – including one in Warren and McDuffie counties – touched down across Georgia on Thursday as severe storms swept across the state. The confirmed maximum winds were 110 mph in Warren and McDuffie counties, and...
Satellite images reveal extent of tornado devastation in Selma, Alabama
The deadly severe weather drastically altered the city of Selma’s landscape after it took a direct hit last week, tearing roofs off buildings and sending dozens of daycare children and teachers scurrying for cover. The deadly tornado outbreak across the southern United States last week resulted in dozens of...
Biden approves disaster declaration for Georgia after deadly tornadoes
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - President Joe Biden has declared parts of Georgia hit by last week's tornadoes major disaster areas. The counties included in the declaration are Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding, and Troup. The new declaration makes federal funding available to individuals affected by the powerful line of...
Dad Gets ‘Firsthand Experience’ with Georgia Tornado, and He Caught the Horrifying Event on Camera
After 35 tornadoes touched down in Georgia and Alabama, we’re getting a first-hand look at the storms thanks to social media. In Alabama, one person captured a massive twister after it made landfall in a pasture outside of Montgomery. Now, we’re taking a closer look at another clip from...
Georgia state trooper shot in Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia state trooper was shot Wednesday morning in Atlanta. “There is an active incident on Constitution Road in Atlanta where a Trooper was shot,” the state Department of Public Safety said in an email. The agency said it would provide more information as it becomes available.
Telephone, internet service down in portions of southwest Georgia
Several entities in southwest Georgia have experienced outages with telephone service Wednesday morning.
Georgia approves unemployment assistance for 7 counties affected by severe storms, tornadoes
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Labor announced Wednesday that workers in seven Georgia counties may be eligible for unemployment assistance to make up for work compensation lost during Jan. 12′s severe storms. Those who live in Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding, and Troup counties are eligible...
Funeral to be held today for Georgia 5-year-old who died after tree fell on car during storms
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — One of the three victims killed due to the Georgia tornadoes and severe storms will be laid to rest today. Egan Jeffcoat’s family will hold a funeral for the 5-year-old on Wednesday. Egan died last week after a large tree crashed onto this mother’s car during severe storms in Butts County.
GEMA officials address tornado damage, recovery efforts in many communities
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - GEMA (Georgia Emergency Management Agency) officials held a press conference to address tornado recovery efforts in Griffin and several other communities on Tuesday evening. Officials are expected to discuss federal assistance available to people in several counties, including Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Troup,...
Georgia weather: Rumble of thunder possible overnight; little chance for 'severe' storms
ATLANTA - Another cold front capable of producing thunderstorms to the west of Georgia will move into the state early Thursday morning. Unlike last week’s storms, this event will be mostly severe-free with only a few scattered showers in the early morning. The line of storms is expected to...
Two tractor-trailer trucks collide, killing one driver, Alabama troopers report
Two tractor-trailer trucks collided early Wednesday on a stretch of highway in Alabama killing one driver, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash involving commercial vehicles that occurred at approximately 3:40 a.m. Wednesday and claimed the life of a Cuthbert, Georgia, man. Michael Lashon Stewart, 49, was critically injured when the...
Murder charge, disaster relief, film awards: Down in Alabama
The University of Alabama’s athletics department has announced that Darius Miles is no longer with the men’s basketball team after he was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder. FEMA announced that President Biden has made federal disaster assistance available for the places in Alabama affected by last...
At Least 9 Dead After Tornadoes Tear Through Alabama, Georgia
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Stunned residents tried to salvage belongings, and rescue crews pulled survivors from beneath collapsed houses Friday in the aftermath of a tornado-spawning storm system that killed at least nine people as it barreled across parts of Georgia and Alabama. The widespread destruction came into view...
National Weather Service confirms at least 5 tornadoes touched down in Georgia last week
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least five tornadoes touched down in Georgia during strong storms last week. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Three people in Georgia were killed, including a 5-year-old boy, during the storms on Thursday....
Missing in Georgia | 10-year-old runs from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a 10-year-old boy who has been missing since 1:30 a.m. Officers said Mario Boyd has mental health issues. They add the 10-year-old took off running after his aunt took him to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta; the...
Twitter post goes viral after slamming Alabama bank for sign about Robert E. Lee, MLK Day holiday
A Twitter post taking a bank to task for posting a sign announcing it will be closed to honor Robert E. Lee and Martin Luther King Jr. has gone viral. The post included a photograph of the sign on a CB&S Bank door. CB&S is headquartered in Russellville, Alabama, and has branches in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.
Auburn Buc-ee’s, Alabama’s fourth location, is opening soon
Buc-ee’s is planning to open its Auburn location in April. That’s according to the Opelika-Auburn News, citing the chain’s public relations firm. It’s the Texas-based convenience store chain’s fourth location in Alabama, following Athens, which opened in November, Leeds and Loxley. Several jobs are currently...
As COVID-19 hospitalizations rise, microbiologist warns pandemic-weary Georgians not to let up their guard
ATLANTA - For nearly 3 years, microbiologist Amber Schmidtke has been tracking the COVID-19 outbreak in Georgia, for followers of her online newsletter, focusing on things like the daily case counts and the number of people testing positive on PCR tests. "So, it's interesting right now because I feel like...
‘Operation Ghost Busted:’ 2 people still wanted in Southeast Georgia drug trafficking bust, FBI says
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Two suspects are still at large after 76 defendants were indicted Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the Southeast Georgia gang-related drug trafficking investigation “Operation Ghost Busted,” FBI Atlanta said Wednesday. The suspects still at large are charged with drug trafficking conspiracy tied to the...
