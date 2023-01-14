ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autauga County, AL

WRDW-TV

Local tornado was among 7 in a day across Georgia, experts say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that seven tornadoes – including one in Warren and McDuffie counties – touched down across Georgia on Thursday as severe storms swept across the state. The confirmed maximum winds were 110 mph in Warren and McDuffie counties, and...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Biden approves disaster declaration for Georgia after deadly tornadoes

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - President Joe Biden has declared parts of Georgia hit by last week's tornadoes major disaster areas. The counties included in the declaration are Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding, and Troup. The new declaration makes federal funding available to individuals affected by the powerful line of...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Georgia state trooper shot in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia state trooper was shot Wednesday morning in Atlanta. “There is an active incident on Constitution Road in Atlanta where a Trooper was shot,” the state Department of Public Safety said in an email. The agency said it would provide more information as it becomes available.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

GEMA officials address tornado damage, recovery efforts in many communities

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - GEMA (Georgia Emergency Management Agency) officials held a press conference to address tornado recovery efforts in Griffin and several other communities on Tuesday evening. Officials are expected to discuss federal assistance available to people in several counties, including Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Troup,...
GRIFFIN, GA
AL.com

Murder charge, disaster relief, film awards: Down in Alabama

The University of Alabama’s athletics department has announced that Darius Miles is no longer with the men’s basketball team after he was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder. FEMA announced that President Biden has made federal disaster assistance available for the places in Alabama affected by last...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
HuffPost

At Least 9 Dead After Tornadoes Tear Through Alabama, Georgia

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Stunned residents tried to salvage belongings, and rescue crews pulled survivors from beneath collapsed houses Friday in the aftermath of a tornado-spawning storm system that killed at least nine people as it barreled across parts of Georgia and Alabama. The widespread destruction came into view...
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Auburn Buc-ee’s, Alabama’s fourth location, is opening soon

Buc-ee’s is planning to open its Auburn location in April. That’s according to the Opelika-Auburn News, citing the chain’s public relations firm. It’s the Texas-based convenience store chain’s fourth location in Alabama, following Athens, which opened in November, Leeds and Loxley. Several jobs are currently...
AUBURN, AL
