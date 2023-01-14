Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!
So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Cowboys 'Getting Screwed' by NFL with 'Monday Night' Playoff Schedule?
Are the Cowboys getting "screwed'' by playing a Monday Night Football playoff game? Let's take another look ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
‘Nobody’s Underdogs!’ Cowboys at 49ers Playoff: Who’s Favored?
The Cowboys will travel to San Francisco for a game at the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, and they will be three-point underdogs.
Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win
Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jerry Jones gave the most Jerry Jones answer when asked about Cowboys kicker Brett Maher
The Dallas Cowboys rolled over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14, on Monday night to punch their ticket to the divisional round where they’ll face the 49ers in the weekend finale next Sunday in San Francisco. While Dak Prescott looked phenomenal against the Bucs and the Dallas...
NFL world reacts massive Dallas Cowboys news
When the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers met earlier in the season, the Buccaneers ran all over the Cowboys with Tampa Bay starting running back Leonard Fournette totaling a season-high 127 yards for his only 100-yard rushing performance of the entire season. But it looks like Dallas is getting a little bit of Read more... The post NFL world reacts massive Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL playoff game?
The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday in an NFL Divisional Playoff game. NFL playoffs picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 4:30 p.m. MST on Fox. The 49ers are a 4-point favorite in the game. NFL playoff picks: Jaguars vs. Chiefs |...
What do the Cowboys have to do to avoid defeat according to Troy Aikman?
“Hard to win playoff games when you turn the ball over.”
Look: NFL World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Outfit
The final playoff game of Super Wildcard Weekend is tonight's Cowboys-Buccaneers game and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith was dressed for the occasion today. For Monday's edition of First Take, Smith came out wearing wearing a Tom Brady Buccaneers jersey and a backwards baseball cap on top of his usual ...
NFL World Stunned By Cowboys-49ers Ticket Prices
The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have played several memorable matchups in the postseason, including a year ago, when the Cowboys ran out of time in their late bid to win the game. Fans who are wanting an in-person view for the latest rendition will have to pay a pretty penny. According ...
Cowboys veteran makes a ton of money during playoff win over Buccaneers
$100,000 in one night. That’s what Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton earned as he helped his team win a Wild Card playoff game. The veteran signed midseason with the team but agreed to an incentive-heavy deal with the potential to earn $700,000 throughout the playoffs. All he has to do is 1) play 30% of the offensive snaps or more and 2) for the Cowboys to win.
Brett Maher bought Nebraska home while in talks to sign with Dallas Cowboys
Maybe Brett Maher could foresee a not-so-long future with the Dallas Cowboys. The embattled 33-year-old kicker, who failed four different times to score extra points for the team in Monday’s playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, purchased a roughly 3,800-square-foot home in Nebraska two months before officially signing on with the Texas team. On June 1, 2022, Maher bought a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Lincoln for $670,000, records obtained by The Post show. In what’s now his third stint with the team, Maher signed on to play for the Cowboys on Aug. 9, 2022, in a one-year contract for...
The Dallas Cowboys Must Not Return to Glory Under Any Circumstances
If the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl, they will never go away.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
The critical Jalen Hurts ‘doubt’ Eagles could carry into third Giants meeting
Not all clichés are true, especially in sports. Cheaters never prosper? Good things come to those who wait? It’s difficult to beat the same NFL team three times in a season? That’s not what the numbers say. The NFC’s No. 1 seed Eagles swept the annual home-and-home from the No. 6 Giants and will host the third meeting Saturday in the divisional round of the playoffs. Try as some might to spin that into a Giants’ advantage, history shows that the two-time regular-season winner has won the playoff rematch in 15 of the 24 previous situations like this one since the NFL...
CBS Sports reporter says Vols QB Nico Iamaleava is ‘playing for a contract’ and has another lucrative NIL deal lined up
CBS Sports college football reporter Dennis Dodd released his way-too-early top 25 last week and he has the Tennessee Vols at No. 16. I think that’s a bit low for Tennessee after they beat Clemson by 17 points in the Orange Bowl without Hendon Hooker, Cedric Tillman, Jalin Hyatt, and Jeremy Banks.
Two factors that give the Bills a 13-0 advantage over the Bengals
The Buffalo Bills squeaked by the Dolphins to move on to the next round of the playoffs, beating Miami 34-31. Once the Bengals beat the Ravens and the schedule was announced for the next round of matchups, an interesting stat made its way across social media. An impressive feat. The...
