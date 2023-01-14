Eagles' Dennard Wilson interviews for Browns defensive coordinator job

As the Eagles prepare for the divisional round of the NFC playoffs, Nick Sirianni’s assistant coaches are feeling a lot of love.

Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon were expected to be big names on the coaching carousel, but two other assistants are receiving interviews as well.

The Browns on Saturday interviewed Dennard Wilson for the team’s defensive coordinator opening.

Wilson, who is currently serving as the Eagles’ defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach, is the third candidate to interview for the position. Jim Schwartz interviewed Wednesday with the team and Brian Flores was interviewed Thursday.

Wilson joined the Eagles in 2021 as defensive backs coach and was elevated to defensive pass game coordinator for this 2022 season. Philadelphia earned the NFC’s top seed and the secondary played a huge part.

The Eagles’ defense was the NFL’s No. 1 pass defense (179.8 yards per game) and No. 2 overall defense (301.5). Wilson has worked closely with a secondary that features Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay, who has three of the Eagles’ 17 interceptions.

In his first season with the Eagles, Philadelphia allowed the fifth-fewest explosive plays (117), eighth-fewest passing yards per attempt (6.8), and 10th-fewest total yards per game (328.8) in the NFL.

Prior to Philadelphia, Wilson spent four years with the Jets as a defensive backs coach (2017-18) and passing game coordinator/DBs coach (2019-20). Wilson played a key role in the development of S Jamal Adams, who earned All-Pro honors in 2018 and 2019.