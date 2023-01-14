ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Pacers stumble in home loss to Hurricanes

By Kyle Dawson kdawson@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gnqLf_0kF8IdO800

GEORGIA SOUTHWESTERN 62, USC AIKEN 58

USC Aiken men's basketball assistant coach T.J. Knight may have put Saturday's game into words better than anyone.

Late in the second half of a tight battle against Georgia Southwestern, and with action set to resume down at the Hurricanes' end of the court, Knight bellowed across the floor to his players, "Find a way!"

It appeared the Pacers had done just that when Tyler Johnson finally hit the team's first 3-pointer of the game and Jameel Rideout followed with a bucket to take the lead, but it was the Hurricanes who found a way instead.

Georgia Southwestern finished the game on a 7-1 run for a 62-58 win against a USCA team that's now lost two of its last three, all of them sluggish performances in Peach Belt Conference play.

Johnson's triple came with 3:17 left in the game to tie it at 55, and it snapped a streak of 15 consecutive misses from deep by the Pacers (11-5, 4-2 PBC). After a Hurricanes (8-6, 2-4) miss, the Pacers came right back down the floor for Rideout's bucket and a foul.

The free throw was no good, but to have retaken the lead made it appear that maybe the Pacers were going to grind out their second win in a row.

Instead, Rideout was hit with a technical foul a minute later for flopping. The Hurricanes missed the free throw but got a bucket on the extra possession, tying it at 57 with 2:23 to play.

The teams made a free throw apiece, leaving the game tied at 58 with 40 seconds to go. Phillip Burwell got free for a three-point play with 20 seconds to go, and suddenly the Pacers found themselves in need of a 3 on a day when those simply weren't falling.

Rideout faked to give himself some space for a shot at the tie, but it bounced off the side of the rim - the Pacers' 17th miss against just one make.

Georgia Southwestern added a free throw to ice it, handing USCA a surprising loss before the Pacers hit the road next week.

Jalen McCoy led the Pacers in scoring with 14 points on 5-for-8 shooting, Karon Boyd had 13 and Johnson scored 11. USCA shot 35.1% as a team and was unable to capitalize on extra opportunities - the Pacers pulled down 12 offensive rebounds but turned those into only 11 second-chance points.

USCA also turned the ball over 16 times after doing so only eight times in Wednesday's grind-it-out win over Georgia College, and Georgia Southwestern finished the game shooting 44.4%.

Up next for the Pacers is a road game Wednesday at Clayton State, followed by another road trip Saturday to Young Harris.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

Burke County High hires new head football coach

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Board of Education has officially hired Dr. Franklin D. Stephens Jr. as the Bears’ new head football coach. He follows in the footsteps of Eric Parker, who retired as head coach a couple of weeks ago. The Keysville native graduated in 1991...
WAYNESBORO, GA
wfxg.com

Aiken High football coach "relieved" of coaching duties

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Officials with Aiken County Schools have confirmed that Aiken High School football coach Olajuwon Paige has been relieved of his coaching duties. According to Paige's biography on the school's website, he graduated from Aiken High in 2005, before returning to coach in 2012. The district says that while he is no longer coaching, he will be an assistant athletic director and teacher at Aiken High.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Greenbrier High School basketball coach arrested after altercation with student

EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - Greenbrier High School's head girls basketball coach was arrested Friday after a "physical altercation" during halftime at Friday's game. The district tells FOX54 it happened between a student and coach Zakeya Goldsberry, pictured above. CCSD Police has charged Goldsberry with simple battery and family violence. Goldsberry...
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

Thumbs-up from Justin: Mauling victim stays positive

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As always, since he was mauled by dogs a week and a half ago in Columbia County, 11-year-old Justin Gilstrap is maintaining a positive spirit. He remains in the hospital, where he’ll be for weeks, recovering after the dogs tore off his scalp and left him with numerous other injuries.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wach.com

Aspen Jeter returns home to Orangeburg for good

Orangeburg, S.C (WACH) — We've been following the story of Aspen Jeter and her mother Crystal Jumper since November – an Orangeburg County woman found shot to death in her home and her five-year-old disabled daughter missing. Since then, the toddler Aspen was found with her father Antra Jeter in Virginia. He was arrested and charged with murder in the death of her mother, Crystal Jumper.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WJBF

Calming Home By Venus declutters, refreshes arranges homes/offices

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — With the holidays over and spring cleaning right around the corner. You may need some help getting your home organized. Venus Davis can help. She’s the owner Calming Home By Venus. She works to declutter, organize, refresh, decorate, and stage/style homes and offices. “It is very important that our homes have […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Burke county swim instructor arrested in death of 4-year-old

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Tuesday night, around 8:30 p.m. GBI agents served an arrest warrant on Lexie C. Tenhuisen of Waynesville, North Carolina. The 66-year-old woman was booked into the Burke County Detention Center on 1 count of Involuntary Manslaughter a misdemeanor. The charges stem from the death of 4-year-old Israel Scott in June […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

NewsChannel 6 at 11

Augusta firetruck overturns near I-20 West exit, …. “Project BBuild” holds MLK celebration, basketball …. City officials look into pet owner responsibility …. Should dog owners be held more accountable for pets' attacks?. New Georgia Project aims to make progressive change, …. After just a few moments of listening...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

I-20 reopened after crash near state line

#Update | Traffic is flowing again. NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are on the scene of a wreck. It happened around 10:00 Tuesday on Interstate 20 westbound, near mile marker one in North Augusta. According to Aiken County Dispatch, the vehicle overturned and someone was trapped inside. At least one person is […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
7K+
Followers
152
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy