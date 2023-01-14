ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

thecutoffnews.com

Birmingham-Southern Panthers Women's Basketball Bounces Back With Dominate Victory

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, & McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Birmingham-Southern Panthers Show Well In Opening Indoor Meet Of 2023

BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Montevallo Falcons Race Past Competition at Emory Crossplex Showdown

MONTEVALLO, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama coaches continue busy week on the recruiting trail

Alabama football’s coaches were spotted in multiple states Wednesday. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS, AND RECRUITING COVERAGE TODAY! SIGN UP HERE TO UNLOCK OUR SUBSCRIBER ONLY CONTENT!*. Justin Smith is a Scouting/Recruiting analyst for Touchdown Alabama Magazine. You can follow him on Twitter, via...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Snapshots & Scores From McAdory vs Pinson Valley - Saturrday, January 14, 2023 - Jerry Bartley Invitational @ Midfield

VALLEY, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Four-Star Running Back Receives Offer from Alabama

Four-star class of 2024 running back Taylor Tatum has received an offer from the Crimson Tide. The Texas native ranks No. 73 nationally, No. 5 in running backs, and No. 10 in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports Composite. Last season, the junior recorded 227 rushing attempts for 1,891...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Current, former Alabama players react to Darius Miles arrest

The news of now-former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles’ arrest on murder charges drew quick responses from the school and athletics department. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats will meet with reporters Monday in advance of Tuesday’s game at Vanderbilt but his current and former teammates had social media to react to the events of Sunday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal

Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy has entered the transfer portal, according to senior national college football reporter for On3Sports Matt Zenitz. The junior has been at the Capstone for three seasons and has seen time in 24 games. He's recorded eight total tackles (three solo, five assisted) and has seen time in the running back position with seven rushing attempts for 16 yards.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: Pain carries on long after young people die

There are no correct words when a young person dies. There are no right answers. There are no things or drugs or thoughts that will bring comfort or peace. Young people who die tragically do not die because it’s their time, or because it was God’s plan, or because it was meant to be. Jamea Harris of Birmingham was taken from this world by gun violence on Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa, and now her child will grow up without a mother, and Harris’ family will linger on, being chased always by grief.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Commission Honors Top Athletes from Donoho

Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Commission met for their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, January 12th, 2023. Call To Order Fred Wilson – Present Danny Shears – Present Carolyn Henderson – Present Terry Howell – Present Lee Patterson – Present Invocation/Pledge Of Allegiance – Unanimously Approved Adopt Agenda – Unanimously Approved Elected Official/Department Head Comments – […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Two killed in Anniston shooting identified

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are dead following a shooting in Anniston on January 16. According to Anniston Police, 43-year-old Carlos Miller and 21-year-old Charrell Brown shot one another around 9:45 p.m. in the 5100 block of McClellan Boulevard. Officers found Miller, of Anniston, at the shooting scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He […]
ANNISTON, AL
Bham Now

KS Boutique + 2 other openings in Birmingham

A new week means new openings in Birmingham. Whether you’re looking for a new place to shop or somewhere to grab a bite to eat, check out these three openings. KS Boutique is the newest, most stylish boutique in Gardendale. I went to the grand opening on Saturday and came out with the cutest new pants. Ladies, give KS Boutique a visit and thank me later!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

GoFundMe organized for son of Tuscaloosa shooting victim

A way to help the son of the victim of Sunday morning’s Tuscaloosa shooting has been established online. A GoFundMe page was launched by Decarla Heard, the mother of the Birmingham woman killed in the shooting for which former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was charged with murder. Jamea Jonae Harris, 23 of Birmingham, leaves behind a 5-year-old son.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

2 rescued after car hits power pole in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — No injuries were reported after two people were rescued from a car that hit a power pole Tuesday morning. According to the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service, two people were removed from a car that was suspended in the air after crashing into a power pole in the 800 block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 1/9/2023 to 1/15/2023

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 1/9/2023 to 1/15/2023 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 1168 calls for service. There were 80 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 79 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were 12 felony arrests. There were 23 misdemeanor arrests. There were 20 traffic accidents, 294 traffic stops, and 93 traffic citations. 17 warrants were served. There was one animal picked up and no animal related citations issued.
ANNISTON, AL
CBS 42

17-year-old shot, killed in Birmingham over the weekend identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 17-year-old who was shot and killed Saturday night in Birmingham has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable was shot while in the 5000 block of 43rd Street North around 11:17 p.m. He was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

