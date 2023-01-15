Tshiebwe’s Monster Night Leads Cats Past Bulldogs. Kentucky got off to another slow start on Tuesday against Georgia. But the Cats had the best player on the floor in Oscar Tshiebwe and that was enough for UK to win 85-71. Tshiebwe had perhaps his best game as a Wildcat, which is saying something for the defending National Player of the Year, registering 37 points and 24 rebounds. Kentucky needed them all to hold off a feisty Georgia team in this game. The 24 rebounds by Tshiebwe is the second-highest total in Rupp Arena history. Tshiebwe set the record last season with 28 rebounds against Western Kentucky. The 2022-23 Cats have consistently been slow starters. That troubling fact reared its ugly head again on Tuesday night, as UK made just three of its first 13 shots and trailed Georgia early. However, it was just 11-10 due to seven points and five rebounds by defending National Player of the Year.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO