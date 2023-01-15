Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Sarah Glover Potts
(Age 35, of Oak Grove) Funeral service will be Friday January 20th at 1pm at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday from 11am till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
WBKO
WKU Cheer wins national title
The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. For more information, visit joinbgky.org/police/. The academy is a weekend learning program, allowing young men of color from third to eighth grade to be taught extracurricular academic courses on Saturdays. Health and Wellness Expo returns after three years. Updated: Jan....
A century ago, these 5-foot-long snowshoes carried a lawyer through Hopkinsville
Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
whopam.com
Agnes Blane
(Age 105, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Thursday January 19th at 12noon at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 11am till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
whopam.com
Geneva Pauline Pryor Hancock
(Age 99, of Christian County) Funeral Services will be Wednesday, January 18th at 1pm at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Flat Lick Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10am till the service hour at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home.
Horse and buggy overturns onto man in Christian County
A man was reportedly flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital early Sunday morning following an incident involving a horse and buggy in Southern Kentucky.
whopam.com
One killed, three injured in Guthrie explosion
One person was killed and three were injured in an explosion Wednesday afternoon in Guthrie. Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith says an ‘industrial incident’ a few minutes before 1 p.m. resulted in an explosion at Quick Turn Anodizing and Black Oxide Coatings. Todd County Coroner Timtothy...
whvoradio.com
Christian County Gathers For Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Following a quarter-mile march from Freedom Elementary to Hopkinsville Community College’s Riley Lecture Hall, noted dignitaries, worship leaders and a collection of Christian County’s inspired African American youths presented a powerful, passionate celebration Monday morning — embracing the life, legacy and lessons of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
clarksvillenow.com
F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville: Here’s a video tour as move-in day approaches | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Construction of the F&M Bank Arena is all but complete, and it’s just about ready for move-in day. Clarksville Now toured the site this week, getting a look at the mostly finished product, which consists of three adjoining facilities: the main 6,000-seat arena, the Austin Peay State University basketball practice facility and the Ford Ice Center.
whopam.com
Cerulean area man flown to Skyline after buggy overturns in accident
A Cerulean-area man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his horse and buggy overturned in an accident early Sunday morning on Woosley-Mt. Carmel Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 20-year old John Stoltzfus of Cerulean was injured in the accident that happened about 1 a.m. Stoltzfus...
WBKO
Russellville man dies from electrocution, one other injured
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Russellville man is dead and another is in the hospital after an accident in Logan County. The Logan County Coroner confirmed 27-year-old Mike Dossett of Russellville was killed Tuesday while working on a roof in the downtown area. The Logan County Coroner’s office said he...
