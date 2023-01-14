Eagles' Kevin Patullo interviews for Jets offensive coordinator job

As the Eagles prepare for the divisional round of the NFC playoffs, Nick Sirianni’s assistant coaches are feeling a lot of love.

Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon were expected to be big names on the coaching carousel, but two other assistants are receiving interviews as well.

The Jets are looking for a new offensive coordinator, and the team recently interviewed Eagles passing game coordinator, Kevin Patullo for the job.

Patullo initially joined the Eagles after he finished his third season with the Colts and his first as a pass-game specialist. He has 17 years of coaching experience, including 12 seasons in the NFL.

Patullo served as wide receivers coach for Indianapolis (2018-19) and spent time with the Jets as the team’s quarterbacks coach.

The 41-year-old has never called plays but played a key role in the rise of the Eagles’ offense under Nick Sirianni.

Patullo has a deep background in RPO concepts and he brings a modern and creative take to the passing game.