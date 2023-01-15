Stephen Michael Palmtag (Mike) passed away on December 29, 2022 at his home in Phoenix, AZ. Mike suffered from several health problems in the past few years. Mike was born at St. Mary's Hospital in Nebraska City September 4, 1951. Mike's parents were Perry Russell Palmtag and Betty Jo Stephenson Palmtag. Mike was the first of five children. Mike was especially close to his maternal grandparents, A.M. Stephenson and Eva Millicent Stephenson, owners of the Grand Hotel and Stephenson's Motel in Nebraska City. Mike grew up in Nebraska City. He was very athletic. He played tennis, water skied, rode a unicycle and walked on stilts. Mike was a Cub Scout and then a Boy Scout. In his teen years, he became quite an artist and sculptor. Family members still have his artwork. Mike loved to garden with his Grandmother Stephenson. They grew gorgeous gardens and flower boxes in and around Stephenson's Motel that focused mainly of their favorite flowers: red tulips, petunias, and zinnias. Mike attended Wentworth Military Academy and College in Lexington, MO. He received a high school diploma in 1970 and an Associate of Arts Degree in 1972 from Wentworth. In 1973, Mike graduated from cosmetology school in Omaha. He had a successful hairdressing career working first in New York City and then Hickory, NC. He loved to travel. In the early 2000s he settled in Phoenix, AZ. In Phoenix, he changed careers and became a restaurant manager. He retired seven years ago but worked part time to stay active and be with people. Mike was always involved in social causes such as feeding the homeless at his local church, voter registration in Phoenix and fighting for an AIDs vaccine. Mike is survived by his brother, John Palmtag and wife, Janet; sisters, Melinda Salisbury and Mary Palmtag and Mary's husband, Don Dotson; his nephews, John Russell and wife Maria, Stephen Palmtag and David Palmtag; great nephew, Theodore Palmtag and great niece, Eleanor Violet Palmtag.

NEBRASKA CITY, NE ・ 11 HOURS AGO