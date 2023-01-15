ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska volleyball signee named 2023 Gatorade National Player of the Year

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Nebraska volleyball recruit is garnering national attention. 6-foot-2 outside hitter Harper Murray, who is currently committed to Nebraska was named the Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year on Tuesday. The award, which recognizes the nation's best high school athlete, not only awards outstanding athletic excellence...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Former Husker QB Gebbia transferring to Ohio State

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A former Husker quarterback is heading back to the Big Ten. According to Rivals, Tristan Gebbia is transferring from Oregon State to Ohio State. The southern California native began his career with the Huskers after being recruited by Mike Riley. Gebbia left during Scott Frost's first season...
COLUMBUS, OH
News Channel Nebraska

Robert M. "Bob" Ferguson, age 81 of Nebraska City

Robert M. “Bob” Ferguson, age 81 of Nebraska City passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at his home surrounded by family. Robert Morris Ferguson was born on December 1, 1941 in Tecumseh, NE; the son of Warren and Leona (Juilfs) Ferguson. He attended school and graduated from Cook High School with the Class of 1959. He joined the United States Air Force on Dec. 30, 1959 and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge on Oct. 3, 1963 as Airman Second Class.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Stephen Michael "Mike" Palmtag

Stephen Michael Palmtag (Mike) passed away on December 29, 2022 at his home in Phoenix, AZ. Mike suffered from several health problems in the past few years. Mike was born at St. Mary's Hospital in Nebraska City September 4, 1951. Mike's parents were Perry Russell Palmtag and Betty Jo Stephenson Palmtag. Mike was the first of five children. Mike was especially close to his maternal grandparents, A.M. Stephenson and Eva Millicent Stephenson, owners of the Grand Hotel and Stephenson's Motel in Nebraska City. Mike grew up in Nebraska City. He was very athletic. He played tennis, water skied, rode a unicycle and walked on stilts. Mike was a Cub Scout and then a Boy Scout. In his teen years, he became quite an artist and sculptor. Family members still have his artwork. Mike loved to garden with his Grandmother Stephenson. They grew gorgeous gardens and flower boxes in and around Stephenson's Motel that focused mainly of their favorite flowers: red tulips, petunias, and zinnias. Mike attended Wentworth Military Academy and College in Lexington, MO. He received a high school diploma in 1970 and an Associate of Arts Degree in 1972 from Wentworth. In 1973, Mike graduated from cosmetology school in Omaha. He had a successful hairdressing career working first in New York City and then Hickory, NC. He loved to travel. In the early 2000s he settled in Phoenix, AZ. In Phoenix, he changed careers and became a restaurant manager. He retired seven years ago but worked part time to stay active and be with people. Mike was always involved in social causes such as feeding the homeless at his local church, voter registration in Phoenix and fighting for an AIDs vaccine. Mike is survived by his brother, John Palmtag and wife, Janet; sisters, Melinda Salisbury and Mary Palmtag and Mary's husband, Don Dotson; his nephews, John Russell and wife Maria, Stephen Palmtag and David Palmtag; great nephew, Theodore Palmtag and great niece, Eleanor Violet Palmtag.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska City school posts more job openings

NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Public Schools is posting more job openings. A school press release says “the educational workforce shortage is a reality at Nebraska City Public Schools, as well as across the state.”. Current openings include a special education teacher and elementary and secondary paraeducators. Openings also...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Morning commute could be hazardous

NORFOLK - Forecasted snowfall totals range from 15 inches at Broken Bow and North Platte to 2 inches in Nebraska City. Goeff Fox of News Channel Nebraska forecast only 12 inches at its deepest in central Nebraska and an inch tapering off in Otoe County over a 72-hour period. The...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Mayor introduces Duvall as newest member of police force

NEBRASKA CITY – Mayor Bryan Bequette introduced new Nebraska City police officer Dean DuVall Jr. at Monday’s council meeting. DuVall is a former graduate of Nebraska City High School. He studied education and criminal justice at Central Christian College of Kansas. He worked in corrections in Lincoln and Tecumseh and was most recently a sheriff’s deputy in Kimball County.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Winter storm warning: Otoe , Cass, Mills County, Ia

OMAHA – The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Cass, Otoe and Saline counties. Heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain are hazards in the warning, which includes Mills County in Iowa. Heaviest precipitation is expected to fall between noon and 8 p.m. today. The weather...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

OPD investigates Casey's robbery, two unknown suspects

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area are investigating a robbery that happened at an Omaha gas station. The Omaha Police Department said they are investigating a robbery that happened at the 107 S 40th St. Casey's early Wednesday morning. Officials said they responded around 4:40 a.m. for the...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man sent to prison for meth-related charge

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced to over 18 years in prison for a meth-related charge. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 38-year-old James Finley, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Jan 13. He was charged for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Finley will serve 220 months in prison with a 10-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

CCC-O reports missing inmate

OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate has gone missing from an Omaha facility, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. NDCS officials said late Sunday that they had been notified of an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O). The facility was notified by the electronic monitoring company that Troy Hollins had tampered with his electronic monitor earlier in the evening. The electronic monitor was removed near the center, NDCS officials said.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man arrested on multiple charges for shooting that injured one

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in Omaha announced the arrest of a 29-year-old in connection to a shooting that happened Tuesday. Monday morning, the Omaha Police Department said that they arrested 29-year-old Chuol Pan. Pan was arrested for felony assault, attempted felony assault, two counts of shooting at an occupied dwelling,...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Bellevue Police arrest man wanted out of South Dakota

BELLEVUE, Neb. -- Authorities in Bellevue arrested a wanted South Dakota suspect on Sunday. The Bellevue Police Department said that around 9:30 a.m., officers responded the Walmart in an effort to find a suspect who was wanted out of South Dakota for a sex offender violation. The police said that...
BELLEVUE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

$250,000 bond set for Nebraska City man

NEBRASKA CITY – A $250,000 bond was set in Otoe County Court for a Nebraska City man charged with delivery of methamphetamine on Jan. 9. Seth Barton, 45, was arrested after Nebraska City police and deputies with the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at his north Sixth Street residence.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Firearm-, drug-related charges puts Omaha man in prison for 5 years

OMAHA, Neb. -- Five years in prison was given to an Omaha man after he was convicted for firearm- and drug-related charges. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 24-year-old Gary Ross, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Jan. 13. He was charged for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Ross received a term of 61 months in prison and a three-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Solar plant proposed for Plattsmouth river bottom

PLATTSMOUTH – Nebraska Public Power District updated the Plattsmouth City Council Monday on a community solar power project that could re-purpose land that is being deserted due to the catastrophic flooding of 2019. NPPD recommends GRNE Solar of Lincoln as the developer and says the optimum size is a...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Multiple stolen items reportedly found in Lincoln man's possession

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man from Lincoln was arrested after multiple stolen items were reportedly found with him. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to Sark Mini Storage, 1901 W O St., around 6:55 a.m. on Jan. 14 for a reported larceny. Officers said the caller reported using...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Bruning man arrested after investigation of suspicious vehicle

BEATRICE – Gage County Sheriff’s officers arrested the driver discovered slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle four miles south of Firth Tuesday morning just before 6:00. Authorities were sent to Nebraska Highway 41 and South 82nd Road….for a welfare check on a suspicious vehicle...
FIRTH, NE

