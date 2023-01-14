LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another round of showers & thunderstorms will move through the region today. As this system approaches, I expect winds to become gusty at times. This happens long before the first drop of rain falls from the sky. Once that rain starts falling it could lead to some strong thunderstorms for some of us. That doesn’t happen everywhere.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO