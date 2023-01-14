ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty storms blow in today

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another round of showers & thunderstorms will move through the region today. As this system approaches, I expect winds to become gusty at times. This happens long before the first drop of rain falls from the sky. Once that rain starts falling it could lead to some strong thunderstorms for some of us. That doesn’t happen everywhere.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

How officers keep drivers, themselves safe during chases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There have been three police chases in the central Kentucky area this week. On Wednesday, a Florida man lead state police on a multi-county chase down I-75, leading to the discovery of a body in the back of his car. Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson says...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Special needs dog at Lexington animal rescue adopted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A special needs dog at a Lexington animal rescue has found her forever home. Paws 4 the Cause posted on their Facebook page Saturday that Emmerson, a four-month-old German Shepherd with special needs, was adopted. Emmerson was born with spina bifida, hip dysplasia and deformed knee...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington holds 50th MLK Day observance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday marks the 50th anniversary of Lexington’s celebration of Martin Luther King jr.’s legacy. The tradition has changed hands over the years but has always been a pointed tribute to a civil rights icon. The event began 50 years ago. It was the brainchild...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Body found in car after police chase ends on I-75, KSP says

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A body was found in the backseat of the car involved in a police chase that ended on I-75, according to Kentucky State Police:. KSP says the chase started Wednesday morning in Madison County and ended in the southbound lanes of I-75 in Laurel County near mile marker 45.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington still reporting weekly increases in COVID cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Health leaders say we have not seen an expected post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases, but the city of Lexington is still reporting weekly increases in cases. The city recorded 380 cases last week, 25 more than the week before. One person reportedly died from COVID-related complications.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Julie Chrisley to serve prison sentence in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Reality tv star Julie Chrisley is set to report to prison in Lexington. Court documents show Julie Chrisley was originally assigned to a federal prison in Florida. She was reassigned to the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, with a deadline to report at noon Tuesday. Julie...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Georgetown fire shuts down roads

BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Monday, a fire shut down portions of road in Georgetown. The Georgetown Fire Department said a structure fire near Bourbon Street and Bourbon Court caused them to close down the area while they worked and had asked people to avoid the area while they worked to extinguish the fire.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington housing market showing signs of change

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nationwide, the housing market is shifting from a sellers’ market to a buyers’ market. According to Wells Fargo, homes up for sale are staying on the market longer, and prices are even dropping. Also helping buyers is a drop in mortgage rates. Right now, a 30-year fixed level is around 6.5%.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Fire breaks out at Lexington apartment building

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to an apartment fire Saturday night in Lexington. It happened just before 9:00 p.m. at 1674 Maywick View Lane. Officials say the fire was contained to one of the 5 apartments inside the building. They say a resident attempted to put it out. No...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington leaders address opioid crisis in the Black community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday night’s town hall at Consolidated Baptist Church gave people a chance to learn about the opioid epidemic. But more than that, it gave people in attendance a chance to share their own stories. We heard from doctors who treat patients in recovery and people who lost loved ones to the disease.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Suspect in Lexington shooting arrested after nearly 3 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a Lexington shooting has been arrested after nearly three years. The shooting happened in April 2020 in the 2000 block of Cambridge Drive. Police were able to identify William Bruce Cayson as a suspect. According to the Fayette County Detention Center website, Cayson...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Box truck ends up on I-75 median wall; driver arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after a crash involving a box truck in Lexington Wednesday afternoon. Police charged the driver, Bobby Toohey, with DUI. Toohey is in jail on a $10,000 bond. According to court records, Toohey has previously faced multiple DUI charges. Traffic was backed...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Frankfort PD investigates early morning shooting, 2 injured

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a fight in progress and shots fired at 325 St. Clair Street at around 1:30 AM. When they arrived at the scene, two subjects with gunshot wounds were located. One victim...
FRANKFORT, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy