Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty storms blow in today
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another round of showers & thunderstorms will move through the region today. As this system approaches, I expect winds to become gusty at times. This happens long before the first drop of rain falls from the sky. Once that rain starts falling it could lead to some strong thunderstorms for some of us. That doesn’t happen everywhere.
How officers keep drivers, themselves safe during chases
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There have been three police chases in the central Kentucky area this week. On Wednesday, a Florida man lead state police on a multi-county chase down I-75, leading to the discovery of a body in the back of his car. Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson says...
Special needs dog at Lexington animal rescue adopted
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A special needs dog at a Lexington animal rescue has found her forever home. Paws 4 the Cause posted on their Facebook page Saturday that Emmerson, a four-month-old German Shepherd with special needs, was adopted. Emmerson was born with spina bifida, hip dysplasia and deformed knee...
Scott Co. custodian being called a hero after saving choking child
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A central Kentucky custodian is being hailed as a hero. Scott County Schools says Garth Elementary head custodian Heather collins saved a child’s life. What was supposed to be a regular day on the job at Garth Elementary quickly took a scary turn. On...
Lexington holds 50th MLK Day observance
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday marks the 50th anniversary of Lexington’s celebration of Martin Luther King jr.’s legacy. The tradition has changed hands over the years but has always been a pointed tribute to a civil rights icon. The event began 50 years ago. It was the brainchild...
UK freshman WR Jordan Anthony wins in collegiate track debut, is WKYT Athlete of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK freshman Jordan Anthony hit the track at the McCravy Invitational for the first time as a Wildcat. He won the 60 meter dash to kick the weekend off, posting a time 6.57 seconds. “It felt good, because I wasn’t going in to it to win,...
Body found in car after police chase ends on I-75, KSP says
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A body was found in the backseat of the car involved in a police chase that ended on I-75, according to Kentucky State Police:. KSP says the chase started Wednesday morning in Madison County and ended in the southbound lanes of I-75 in Laurel County near mile marker 45.
Lexington still reporting weekly increases in COVID cases
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Health leaders say we have not seen an expected post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases, but the city of Lexington is still reporting weekly increases in cases. The city recorded 380 cases last week, 25 more than the week before. One person reportedly died from COVID-related complications.
Julie Chrisley to serve prison sentence in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Reality tv star Julie Chrisley is set to report to prison in Lexington. Court documents show Julie Chrisley was originally assigned to a federal prison in Florida. She was reassigned to the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, with a deadline to report at noon Tuesday. Julie...
Georgetown fire shuts down roads
BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Monday, a fire shut down portions of road in Georgetown. The Georgetown Fire Department said a structure fire near Bourbon Street and Bourbon Court caused them to close down the area while they worked and had asked people to avoid the area while they worked to extinguish the fire.
Lexington housing market showing signs of change
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nationwide, the housing market is shifting from a sellers’ market to a buyers’ market. According to Wells Fargo, homes up for sale are staying on the market longer, and prices are even dropping. Also helping buyers is a drop in mortgage rates. Right now, a 30-year fixed level is around 6.5%.
At least 3 tornadoes, 2.6-magnitude earthquake hit Kentucky on Thursday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The National Weather Service has confirmed at least three tornadoes in parts of Kentucky following a round of severe weather Thursday morning. The NWS Louisville office confirmed EF-1 tornadoes in Boyle, Henry, and Mercer counties. Thursdays storms brought heavy rain, strong winds and hail to...
Fire breaks out at Lexington apartment building
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to an apartment fire Saturday night in Lexington. It happened just before 9:00 p.m. at 1674 Maywick View Lane. Officials say the fire was contained to one of the 5 apartments inside the building. They say a resident attempted to put it out. No...
Lexington leaders address opioid crisis in the Black community
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday night’s town hall at Consolidated Baptist Church gave people a chance to learn about the opioid epidemic. But more than that, it gave people in attendance a chance to share their own stories. We heard from doctors who treat patients in recovery and people who lost loved ones to the disease.
‘He was my heart:’ Loved ones remember life of I-75 crash victim
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Friday night, Melissa Knowles was driving home along I-75 just ahead of her son Kennedy. At a certain point, she noticed his headlights disappear from behind her. “I didn’t see his light and I thought, ‘Oh, he’ll be behind me here in a minute,’ and...
Suspect in Lexington shooting arrested after nearly 3 years
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a Lexington shooting has been arrested after nearly three years. The shooting happened in April 2020 in the 2000 block of Cambridge Drive. Police were able to identify William Bruce Cayson as a suspect. According to the Fayette County Detention Center website, Cayson...
Police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in connection with Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are asking for help finding a suspect wanted for a shooting on Gerald Drive Tuesday morning. They say 30-year-old Grm’yko Chenault is now facing a second-degree assault charge for the shooting. Police say a shooting victim arrived at the hospital Tuesday morning. Officers...
Box truck ends up on I-75 median wall; driver arrested
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after a crash involving a box truck in Lexington Wednesday afternoon. Police charged the driver, Bobby Toohey, with DUI. Toohey is in jail on a $10,000 bond. According to court records, Toohey has previously faced multiple DUI charges. Traffic was backed...
Frankfort PD investigates early morning shooting, 2 injured
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a fight in progress and shots fired at 325 St. Clair Street at around 1:30 AM. When they arrived at the scene, two subjects with gunshot wounds were located. One victim...
