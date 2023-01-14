LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California will name the field at the university’s track stadium after Olympic champion sprinter Allyson Felix. She graduated from USC in 2008 with a degree in elementary education. Felix grew up in Los Angeles and used to walk the campus as a child with her grandmother and brother. The 37-year-old sprinter retired last year, having won 11 Olympic medals over five consecutive games. Allyson Felix Field will be dedicated this spring. Felix says she's “completely humbled” by the honor.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO