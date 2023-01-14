ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Ranking defensive coordinator candidates the Cowboys could target if Dan Quinn departs

By K.D. Drummond
 4 days ago
At some point over the next several weeks, the Cowboys 2022 season will reach its conclusion. For the millions on millions of fans across the world, that hopefully doesn’t happen without a Lombardi hoisting after the final whistle, but the end will happen in some manner. Whether or not that will be Dan Quinn’s last game as Cowboys’ defensive coordinator or not remains to be seen.

The former Atlanta Falcons head coach immediately landed back on the radar after Dallas led the league in forced turnovers in 2021. Well, they did the unthinkable (to most) and led the league a second year in a row. That level of sustained excellence is rare, and after his back-to-back No. 1-rated defenses in Seattle led to the Falcons gig, he’s already on some teams’ list for their 2023 head coaching vacancies.

There are five current openings in the NFL and it’s not out of the question for a team to dismiss their head coach after an early playoff exit. The Denver Broncos have already asked permission to interview Quinn, and others could ask as well. If he does take a job, there’s a plethora of talent awaiting the next guy. Who are the top candidates? Here’s a list we’ve compiled for consideration.

1

Joe Whitt, Jr., current Dallas secondary coach, defensive passing game coordinator

(AP Photo)

Whitt, Jr. is the leading candidate, as he was considered for the job when he was brought over in the same swoop that ended in Quinn getting the DC job in 2021. A former assistant of Quinn in Atlanta, he also was a defensive assistant on McCarthy’s Green Bay staffs, so the familiarity is there and the recommendations are assuredly high.

Whitt has overseen the Cowboys secondary that saw the fulfillment of Trevon Diggs’ potential, and the ascension of safeties Jayron Kearse and Donovan Wilson. He’d be a seamless transition.

2

George Edwards, current Cowboys Senior defensive assistant

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Another strong in-house candidate is Edwards, a former Dallas linebackers coach. Prior to joining McCarthy’s staff as the defensive overlord, he was co-defensive coordinator in Minnesota for six seasons during the Mike Zimmer regime. He also served as the DC in Buffalo from 2010-2011.

3

Aden Durde, current Dallas defensive line coach

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Quinn’s specialty is the defense line, and the man he identified to do that job comes with the utmost recommendation. Durde is another Falcons import and has done an excellent job with the defensive end rotation in Dallas. Dorance Armstrong is a factor and he helped rejuvenate Dante Fowler’s career as well as has Sam Williams off to a very strong start. Osa Odighizuwa has shown well in his first two seasons on the interior of the defensive line, but there are a couple of failures at DT as well.

Regardless, Durde was recently mentioned as a down-line HC candidate, and if Quinn doesn’t steal him to be the DC at his next stop, Durde could get the job in Dallas.

4

Al Harris, current Dallas DB coach

Harris is highly involved in the coaching of the Dallas secondary and seems to have the gravitas to eventually land the biggest chair in the room. He’s coached under multiple championship-winning head guys, including Andy Reid in Kansas City. Harris gets just as much credit for the ascension of Diggs, Kearse and Wilson as anyone else on the staff.

5

Ejiro Evero, current Broncos defensive coordinator

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If the Broncos take Quinn, it’s only fair Dallas grabs their stud DC, right? Evero did an excellent job in his first year as a DC. The Broncos led PFF’s coverage grades for the season and ranked seventh in total defense in their grades as well as Football Outsiders’ DVOA ratings. A former Sean McVay assistant in L.A. he is a riser in the NFL ranks, declining the interim job in Denver after Nathaniel Hackett was fired.

If Denver goes the offensive head coach route, he’ll likely be in high demand to be retained, but if he’s cut loose Dallas should consider pouncing.

6

Vic Fangio, former Broncos head coach

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Fangio is considered one of the best defensive minds in recent NFL history, but unable to command an entire team. He’s currently a consultant with the Eagles but it’s doubtful they’d block him from being a DC unless they have an opening and want him to take that role in Philly.

7

Renaldo Hill, current Chargers defensive coordinator

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

So the Chargers were really bad against the run but pretty good against the pass and that was without their big-money FA acquisition JC Jackson at corner. Hill made it onto several “future HC” watchlists before and he might come free should Chargers brass want to reset things this offseason.

8

Gud Bradley, Colts defensive coordinator

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Bradley was Quinn’s predecessor in Seattle as DC before getting the job as HC in Jacksonville. He hasn’t gotten the opportunity to return to the big chair but he remains an interesting possibility as a coordinator. The Colts defense was mid in 2022, but played without their superstar LB Shaq Leonard for much of the season.

9

Tom Donatell, Current assistant secondary coach Los Angeles Chargers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There’s always a need for nepotism in the NFL, right? Ed Donatell’s son is also on a watchlist as a budding star and perhaps he’s seen as a key reason for the development of Derwin James, Asante Samuel, Jr. and others.

