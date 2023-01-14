Read full article on original website
Related
nulltx.com
Ripple Price Analysis & Prediction (Jan 17th) – Can XRP Overcome This Crucial Level After a Sharp Rejection?
Alongside Bitcoin, Ripple followed a bullish sentiment with a consistent increase since the start of this week. The momentum looks paused after reaching a critical resistance level. XRP may drop if the sentiment fades. After the price of Ripple crashed to $0.3 on January 2, it recovered quickly and closed...
nulltx.com
HedgeUp (HDUP) Leaps Ahead of Klaytn (KLAY) and Chainlink (LINK)
Cryptocurrency is undoubtedly unique, which makes investment difficult when it comes to this competitive industry. More and more projects have mushroomed recently, but not all of them will achieve long-term success – in fact, some will stumble earlier or later, and others will be pushed out of the market during hard times. Read on to discover why investors prefer HedgeUp and why it leaps ahead of older projects like Klaytn (KLAY) and Chainlink (LINK).
nulltx.com
Bitcoin Investors Expect Great Returns from the New Altcoin HedgeUp (HDUP) Presale
After the storm in 2022, many investors are seeking ways to improve their portfolios. Bitcoin has also had a downfall which may recover with recent gains. Investors are still trying to cover these losses by considering a new altcoin – HedgeUp’s native token, HDUP. Here’s why Bitcoin investors expect great returns from this new crypto project.
Comments / 0