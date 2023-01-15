ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

MORGAN STATE 92, HARTFORD 84

Percentages: FG .467, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Dunne 4-12, Jones 2-2, McClain 2-4, Henderson 1-4, M.Hobbs 0-1, Pavlidis 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Pavlidis, Webley). Turnovers: 13 (Dunne 3, McClain 3, Pavlidis 3, Webley 2, Henderson, M.Hobbs). Steals: 6 (Dunne 2, Henderson, McClain,...
BALTIMORE, MD
BRADLEY 78, INDIANA STATE 67

Percentages: FG .467, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Montgomery 2-2, Leons 1-1, Tahvanainen 1-3, Deen 1-4, Hickman 0-1, Mast 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Montgomery 2, Hannah, Mast). Turnovers: 12 (Deen 3, Hannah 2, Hickman 2, Leons 2, Mast 2, J.Henry). Steals: 4 (Hickman,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
NEBRASKA 63, OHIO STATE 60

Percentages: FG .357, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Sensabaugh 3-7, McNeil 2-7, Holden 0-1, Thornton 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Key 3, Brown 2). Turnovers: 11 (Sueing 4, McNeil 2, Gayle, Holden, Likekele, Sensabaugh, Thornton). Steals: 6 (Holden 2, Key, Likekele, Sensabaugh, Thornton). Technical...
COLUMBUS, OH
BUCKNELL 68, ARMY 66

Percentages: FG .481, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Forrest 5-7, Bijiek 1-2, Edmonds 1-3, Rice 1-5). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Edmonds, Forrest). Turnovers: 15 (Timmerman 4, Rice 3, Adoh 2, Bascoe 2, Screen 2, Edmonds, Forrest). Steals: 4 (Bijiek, Forrest, Rice, Williamson). Technical Fouls:...
LEWISBURG, PA
SETON HALL 67, NO. 15 UCONN 66

Percentages: FG .393, FT .929. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Hawkins 3-6, Karaban 3-7, A.Jackson 1-1, Calcaterra 1-2, Newton 1-4, Alleyne 0-1, Diarra 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Clingan 2). Turnovers: 17 (A.Jackson 3, Clingan 3, Newton 3, Sanogo 3, Karaban 2, Calcaterra, Diarra, Hawkins). Steals:...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
SAINT LOUIS 76, LOYOLA CHICAGO 59

Percentages: FG .577, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Perkins 4-5, Parker 2-4, Collins 1-1, Hargrove 1-1, Jimerson 1-7, Pickett 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Parker 2, Jimerson). Turnovers: 11 (Forrester 3, Jimerson 3, Collins 2, Hargrove, Okoro, Pickett). Steals: 6 (Collins 2, Perkins 2,...
CHICAGO, IL
TEXAS A&M 54, FLORIDA 52

Percentages: FG .262, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Jones 3-10, Kugel 2-4, Richard 1-5, Bonham 0-1, Fudge 0-1, Lofton 0-2, Reeves 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Castleton 6, Jones). Turnovers: 9 (Castleton 4, Reeves 2, Jitoboh, Kugel, Lofton). Steals: 6 (Jones 3, Bonham, Fudge,...
FLORIDA STATE
LAFAYETTE 70, AMERICAN 59

Percentages: FG .545, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Rivera 2-2, Fulton 2-4, Berger 2-5, Sondberg 1-1, Jenkins 1-3, O'Boyle 1-3, Pettit 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jenkins). Turnovers: 7 (Fulton 2, Rivera 2, Berger, O'Boyle, Vander Baan). Steals: 10 (Fulton 6, Berger, Jenkins, Pettit,...
LAFAYETTE, CA
Cincinnati 85, South Florida 69

CINCINNATI (14-6) Lakhin 2-5 2-4 6, Oguama 4-10 0-0 8, Adams-Woods 2-8 0-0 5, DeJulius 7-8 5-5 21, Nolley 8-13 2-2 21, Davenport 2-8 1-2 7, Skillings 4-7 2-2 11, Ezikpe 3-3 0-0 6, Reed 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-63 12-15 85. SOUTH FLORIDA (8-11) Bryant 4-6 1-3 10, Hines...
CINCINNATI, OH
PITTSBURGH 75, LOUISVILLE 54

Percentages: FG .491, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 14-34, .412 (Elliott 5-8, Sibande 4-6, Hinson 2-7, G.Diaz Graham 1-2, Santos 1-2, Cummings 1-6, Burton 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Burton, G.Diaz Graham, Sibande). Turnovers: 12 (Federiko 3, Burton 2, G.Diaz Graham 2, Sibande 2, Cummings, Hinson,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RADFORD 63, CAMPBELL 55

Percentages: FG .439, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Ezeakudo 3-5, Giles 1-4, Smith 1-4, Jeffers 0-1, Yamazaki 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Smith 2, Archer, Koureissi). Turnovers: 7 (Jeffers 2, Ezeakudo, Jules, Koureissi, Niang, Smith). Steals: 3 (Smith 2, Niang). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
W. Carolina 76, Wofford 71

WOFFORD (11-9) M.Jones 5-10 0-0 10, Mack 2-5 5-7 10, Paveletzke 3-9 0-2 7, Sivills 4-8 2-2 13, Tripp 8-13 0-0 19, Silas 3-6 1-2 8, Filewich 2-4 0-0 4, Tice 0-1 0-0 0, Martin 0-2 0-0 0, McCorkle 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 8-13 71. W. CAROLINA (11-9) Claude...
SPARTANBURG, SC
LONGWOOD 64, GARDNER-WEBB 59

Percentages: FG .438, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Soumaoro 6-12, Aldridge 2-4, Dufeal 1-1, Stieber 1-4, Selden 0-1, Nicholas 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Reid 3). Turnovers: 17 (Dufeal 3, Selden 3, Stieber 3, Aldridge 2, Nicholas 2, Reid 2, Soumaoro 2). Steals: 5...
UMASS LOWELL 81, UMBC 75

Percentages: FG .517, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Picarelli 2-8, Doles 1-2, Lawrence 1-4, Boonyasith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Beaudion, Doles, Lawrence). Turnovers: 9 (Beaudion 3, Obeng-Mensah 3, Boonyasith, Brown, Fagan). Steals: 9 (Boonyasith 3, Doles 2, Picarelli 2, Beaudion, Obeng-Mensah). Technical Fouls:...
LOWELL, MA
COLGATE 77, HOLY CROSS 71

Percentages: FG .518, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Moffatt 2-5, Louis-Jacques 1-1, Lynch-Daniels 1-4, Richardson 1-4, Smith 1-4, Baker 0-1, Records 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Records 2, Lynch-Daniels, Smith, Thomson). Turnovers: 10 (Records 2, Richardson 2, Thomson 2, Lynch-Daniels, Moffatt, Smith, Woodward). Steals:...
WORCESTER, MA
NO. 10 VIRGINIA 78, VIRGINIA TECH 68

Percentages: FG .491, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (Maddox 3-4, Cattoor 3-6, Collins 2-3, Basile 2-6, Pedulla 2-6, Mutts 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Basile, Camden, Maddox, Pedulla). Turnovers: 7 (Basile 2, Pedulla 2, Cattoor, Kidd, Mutts). Steals: 3 (Pedulla 2, Basile). Technical Fouls:...
BLACKSBURG, VA
NO. 16 AUBURN 67, LSU 49

Percentages: FG .441, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Flanigan 2-3, Johnson 2-4, Berman 1-2, Jasper 1-2, Ja.Williams 1-4, Green 1-6, Cardwell 0-1, Donaldson 0-1, Traore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Ja.Williams 3, Broome 2, Cardwell 2). Turnovers: 8 (Broome 3, Ja.Williams 2, Flanigan, Jasper,...
AUBURN, CA
Washington Boys Basketball Prep Poll

AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):. Division 4A. SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek. 1. Federal Way (6)15-1682. 2. Skyline (1)13-1584. 3. Mount...
WASHINGTON STATE
FURMAN 77, CHATTANOOGA 69

Percentages: FG .431, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Bothwell 2-4, Foster 2-7, Whitt 1-3, Pegues 1-5, Slawson 1-5, Hughey 0-1, Williams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Pegues, Slawson). Turnovers: 9 (Foster 3, Bothwell 2, Slawson 2, Hien, Pegues). Steals: 3 (Slawson 2, Foster). Technical...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

