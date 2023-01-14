Read full article on original website
Wagner Fighter Reveals What Made Him Flee His Unit: 'Shocked to the Core'
Ex-Wagner Commander Andrei Medvedev, who fled to Norway, said he fears for his life.
Key Netanyahu ally cannot serve as cabinet minister, Israel’s top court rules, sparking potential political crisis
Israel’s top court ruled 10-1 on Wednesday that Aryeh Deri, leader of the Shas party and a key ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, should not be allowed to serve as a cabinet minister because of a February 2022 conviction for tax fraud. Netanyahu should remove Deri from his...
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
Donald Trump 'Caught in Repeated Lies' During Deposition—Attorney
MSNBC legal analyst Katie S. Phang was discussing the newly unsealed testimony from the former president as part of E. Jean Carroll's rape lawsuit.
Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden
The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Jim Jordan Sends New Wave of Letters That Biden Admin Can't Dismiss
Jordan initially sent letters months ago as a warning that GOP-led committees would investigate multiple facets of the federal government.
Climate activist Greta Thunberg detained by police in Germany at coal mine protest
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been detained by German police at a protest over the expansion of a coal mine in the west German village of Lützerath. This is the second time Thunberg has been detained at the site, police spokesperson Christof Hüls told CNN Tuesday. She was part of a large group of protesters that broke through a police barrier and encroached on a coal pit, which authorities have not been able to secure entirely, Hüls said.
Helicopter crash near Kyiv kills 16, including Ukrainian interior minister
A helicopter crash near a kindergarten in the Kyiv region has killed at least 16 people, including the leadership team of Ukraine’s interior ministry who were traveling on the aircraft and three children on the ground, according to officials. At least 30 others, including 12 children, are in the...
In parts of Ancient Greece, first-cousin marriage was not only allowed but encouraged, DNA shows
If you wanted to hang on to your land in Bronze Age Greece, you could do worse than marry your cousin. A team of international researchers analyzing the genomes of ancient human remains has discovered that, unlike in other European societies of the period, first cousins in Minoan Crete and Mycenaean Greece frequently married each other.
China accuses 'some Western media' of COVID-19 coverage bias
BEIJING — (AP) — China on Thursday accused “some Western media” of bias, smears and political manipulation in their coverage of China’s abrupt ending of its strict “zero-COVID” policy, as it issued a vigorous defense of actions taken to prepare for the change of strategy.
‘An inspiring leader’: World reacts to Jacinda Ardern’s resignation as New Zealand prime minister
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has paid tribute to his New Zealand counterpart, saying Jacinda Ardern’s leadership made an “immeasurable” difference on the world stage. He was one of a number of leaders and public figures to express admiration for Ardern, who shocked the world by announcing...
Jacinda Ardern chokes up while announcing impending resignation
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced she will stand aside for a new leader within weeks, saying she doesn't believe she has the energy to seek re-election in the October polls. CNN's Kristie Lu Stout has more.
Santos named to two House committees even as he faces growing calls to resign
Embattled freshman Rep. George Santos has been awarded seats on two low-level committees after House Republicans debated where to put the New York congressman, who is facing mounting legal issues and growing calls to resign for extensively lying about his resume. Several GOP sources told CNN that the House Republican...
5 things to know for January 18: Ukraine, House, Veterans, Covid-19, Microsoft
If you frequently find yourself stuck in a procrastination loop, there’s a good chance you’re not lazy — but rather, a perfectionist. Oftentimes, perfectionists avoid starting tasks due to a fear of failure or criticism, experts say. You can challenge those beliefs by avoiding all-or-nothing thinking and by setting achievable standards on a daily basis.
A tragedy pushed to the shadows: the truth about China’s Cultural Revolution
From a distance, you might have mistaken them for teenagers, though they were in late middle age. It wasn’t just the miniskirts and heels on their slim frames, or the ponytails and flaming lipstick, but the girlish way the women held hands, stroked arms, massaged shoulders, smoothed sleeves and straightened bag straps, giddy with affection. Their makeup was heavy, with boldly pencilled brows, and their long hair tinted black or dyed brassy blond – recreating a youth that had never been theirs to enjoy.
Feds arrest Russian crypto operator on suspicion of criminal activities
US authorities arrested a Russian cryptocurrency executive who allegedly oversaw the exchange of hundreds of millions of dollars with drug traffickers and cybercriminals. Anatoly Legkodymov, 40, was arrested in Miami, the Justice Department said Wednesday. The US Treasury Department has labeled his cryptocurrency exchange, Bitzlato Limited, a “primary money laundering...
Federal investigators interviewed Biden attorney who initially discovered classified documents
Among the multiple interviews by federal investigators in the initial review of President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents was his personal attorney Patrick Moore, sources familiar with the matter told CNN. Moore, who made the initial discovery of classified material while packing up Biden’s former think tank office,...
US set to finalize massive security aid package for Ukraine, including Stryker combat vehicles for the first time
The US is set to finalize a huge military aid package for Ukraine totaling approximately $2.5 billion worth of weaponry, including for the first time Stryker combat vehicles, two sources briefed on the next tranche of aid told CNN. The package is not yet finalized, one of sources said, but...
