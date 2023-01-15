ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sarah Michelle Gellar recalls being labeled ‘difficult’ during ‘Buffy’ years

Sarah Michelle Gellar isn’t afraid to embrace the idea of a comeback, and is excited to be back playing to her strengths. The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star, who largely stepped away from the spotlight in 2014 to focus on her family, is starring in and executive producing the new Paramount+ series “Wolf Pack,” which is being billed as a teen-focused supernatural thriller, much like the iconic series for which she’s most known.
Vin Diesel is not in ‘Avatar’ sequels, producer clarifies

Sounds like people may have been too fast and furious when it comes to casting Vin Diesel in the “Avatar” sequels. It was April 2019 when Diesel posted a video on his verified Instagram account with “Avatar” director James Cameron saying the two were on the top-secret set of the movie franchise sequels.
Channing Tatum says he might remake ‘Ghost’

“Ghost” might be coming back to life, thanks to Channing Tatum. The “Magic Mike” star revealed in a new Vanity Fair interview that his production company, Free Association, has the rights to the iconic Patrick Swayze film, and he is mulling a remake. The original 1990 movie...
Julia Louis-Dreyfus open to revisiting ‘Veep’ on one condition

Julia Louis-Dreyfus isn’t against playing Selina Meyer again, but a major political shift would have to happen first. In an interview with Variety, the actress was asked about rebooting her hit HBO series “Veep.” (HBO is owned by CNN’s parent company.) The star said that she’s...
Beyond nostalgia, ‘Night Court’ doesn’t make much of a case for sticking around

Revivals seldom come less ambitious than “Night Court,” which brings back multi-Emmy winner John Larroquette from the original series, in a show that does little to reflect the passage of time. There’s plenty of nostalgia in the concept and execution, which doesn’t make much of a case for sticking around beyond the premiere.

