More people coming forward with reports of road rage incidents involving same man across SoCal
As police continue their search for a driver believed to be at the center of multiple road rage incidents across Southern California, more people are coming forward claiming to be victims.
Murder-suicide suspected after man goes to check on family, finds niece unresponsive in West Michigan
An investigation is underway after an apparent murder-suicide in West Michigan’s Allegan County over the weekend left four people dead, including two kids, ages 10 and 13.
Family of man killed by truck driver demands justice
A Texas man accused of running over a Denver father with his semi-truck and leaving the scene has been arrested.Guillermo Duran was a locksmith and a father to five girls. He was set out Wednesday morning to answer a service call in Arapahoe County. His customer was Erick Mejia, a truck driver from Texas. According to police, the men argued over payment. Mejia claims he started to drive away after Duran hit his semi with a club. He struck his van as he left the scene but told police he was unsure at first if he struck Duran. When he looked back,...
A 73-year-old woman died in her car after it caught fire and the doors wouldn't unlock, police say
Mary Frahm was on her way home when her SUV reportedly started "acting up," caught fire, and the doors wouldn't unlock and the windows wouldn't roll down.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
‘I’m so serious,’ laughing Alabama officer tells 82-year-old woman arrested for not paying trash bill
The Alabama police officer who arrested an 82-year-old woman last month for not paying her $77 trash bill can be heard laughing during the encounter in body cam footage released Thursday. “Ms. Menefield, we have a warrant for you,” the Valley officer tells Martha Louis Menefield in body cam video...
Murder-suicide suspect's obituary remembering 'family' man accused of killing wife, 5 kids sparks outrage
The obituary for Michael Haight, accused of killing his wife, mother-in-law and five kids inside their Utah home, is prompting outrage for describing him as a devoted family man.
Fired Smoothie King Employee Kidnapped Manager, Threatened to Throw Her into Traffic: Cops
A fired Smoothie King employee is wanted for allegedly kidnapping her manager, threatening to throw her into traffic, and stealing from both her and the store. Keshia Lynette Christmas, 34, was charged with aggravated kidnapping, robbery, and retaliation or obstruction. Police said in court documents that the manager at her restaurant fired her.
Florida Mom Killed, 7-Year-Old in Hospital After Family Feud Shootout
The shooting happened as a result of an argument between her boyfriend and ex-partner, according to police.
'Come on sweetie, you're okay': Ohio police release video of troopers rescuing missing 4-year-old Michigan girl, arresting father
A 4-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Port Huron area has been reunited with her mother after police in Ohio rescued her Tuesday night. Authorities shared video of the rescue during a traffic stop.
8 Teen Girls Met on Social Media Before Allegedly 'Swarming,' Murdering Stranger, May Have Sought Alcohol
A friend of the victim's told local outlets that she was with him during the attack and that he tried to defend her After eight teen girls were accused of stabbing a 59-year-old Toronto man to death over the weekend, city residents and officials are reeling from the violent incident. Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement that he was "deeply disturbed" by the crime. "Everyone in our city deserves to be treated with dignity and respect," he said. "I am so saddened … that a man...
Detroit police: 2 suspects held man at gunpoint as he returned home, got away with several valuables
Police are searching for a pair of suspects who robbed a man as he returned to his home on Cadieux early Friday morning on Detroit’s east side.
Disturbing details emerge after 5 found dead in ‘murder-suicide’ including 3 minors as chilling screams alerted cops
FIVE people, including three minors, have been killed in a murder-suicide, police say. Police rushed to a home in High Point, North Carolina after two people screamed for help. When they arrived at around 7.05am on Saturday, a man and a woman told them they needed assistance. Cops then forced...
Police remove body from Saginaw River after witness sees man jump off bridge
A desperate search of the Saginaw River came to a tragic end on Thursday after a person apparently jumped off a bridge. The man’s body was found in the water at around 3:30 p.m.
Alabama Man Nearly Decapitated His Father, Cut Stepmom’s Throat In Double Homicide
In 2016, Clay County, Alabama became the last place in the state to legalize alcohol. According to locals, it’s a place that’s known for being peaceful. That serenity was shattered on June 28, 2001 by a frantic 911 call leading to the discovery of a double homicide, according to “Floribama Murders,” airing Saturdays at 9/8c on Oxygen.
Snowmobiler from Macomb County dies after struck multiple times while crossing U.P. highway
A Macomb County woman is dead after officials said she was struck by multiple vehicles while snowmobiling in the Upper Peninsula on Tuesday.
Missing Michigan Doctor Found Dead In Frozen Pond After Detectives Reviewed Footage On Home Video Camera System
The body of missing Dr. Bolek Payan was recovered from a frozen pond near his home in Jackson County, Michigan, RadarOnline.com has learned. He was found days after going MIA on Thursday, December 22.Detectives gained access to his home video camera system, which showed Payan leaving the residence on foot that day in the mid-afternoon. The property was thoroughly searched by K-9 dogs, drones, and authorities. After their efforts were unsuccessful, holes were cut in the ice of a pond on the property on Wednesday, December 27, leading investigators to his body around 12:30 PM.A statement from Blackman-Leoni Public...
Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen mouths ‘I love you’ at two women in court before losing bid to move trial
The man charged with the 2017 Delphi murders was spotted mouthing “I love you” to two women in court as he lost his bid to move his double homicide trial out of the local area where he has allegedly spent the past six years hiding in plain sight, evading justice for the brutal killings.Richard Allen, a 50-year-old local CVS worker, was led into Carroll Circuit Court in shackles on Friday morning – his first court appearance in two months on charges of murdering teenage best friends Libby German and Abby Williams in 2017. Dressed in a yellow jumpsuit and...
MSP: Northern Michigan man arrested after accusing women of stealing his meth, holding them hostage
A Northern Michigan man is behind bars after allegedly holding two women hostage Saturday morning, a situation sparked by allegations of stolen meth.
