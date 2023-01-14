Read full article on original website
Fentanyl problem still growing in Wyoming
The flow of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids into Wyoming continues to swell, according to data presented to state lawmakers last week. From 2017 to 2021, Wyoming lost 410 people to drug overdoses with a growing share of deaths due to fentanyl. Between 2018 and 2021, the number of deaths...
Why Are There Sea Shells In Wyoming?
As many of you who listen to my morning radio show know, I grew up on an island. It is a beautiful place full of shelly beaches. Not sandy beaches, but full of sea shells. In fact, Sanibel Island had been called one of the best shelling islands on earth.
News Channel Nebraska
Meteorologist: Additional two to four inches of snow possible Wednesday
SIDNEY - The latest winter storm to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming closed roads and forced schools to change class schedules Wednesday. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 were closed from Grand Island, Neb. to Cheyenne, Wyo. Wednesday afternoon. In Colorado, I-76 was closed in both directions...
cowboystatedaily.com
Realtor: Hobbyists Who Buy “Cheap Drones At Wal-Mart” Causing Problems For Legit Drone Operators
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that would classify unauthorized drone flights over private property as trespassing is too broad and could hurt legitimate businesses that use unmanned aircraft, some said in lobbying Wyoming lawmakers against approving Senate File 34. Offering potential customers drone footage...
cowboystatedaily.com
From Chicken-Roping To Ax-Throwing, Lawmakers Debate New Class Of Liquor License For Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alcohol can be an economic driver, but debate over how increasing its availability can impact Wyoming communities took over the Wyoming Legislature’s Senate Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Tuesday morning. The discussion focused in on Senate File 12,...
Eastbound I-80 Closed From Archer to Nebraska State Line
Winter conditions are causing travel impacts across southeast Wyoming this morning. Currently, eastbound Interstate 80 from Archer (exit 377) to the Nebraska state line is closed. As of 4:30 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. A black ice advisory is also in effect between Quealy Dome (exit 290) and...
theelectricgf.com
FWP suspected in local geese; three grizzlies around state
Avian influenza was detected in Montana last spring and is continuing to affect domestic and wild birds, according to Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. A number of dead geese have been spotted in the Missouri River in and around Great Falls and they’re suspected to have died from the disease, according to FWP.
oilcity.news
Kelly Norris named interim state forester by Governor Gordon
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Kelly Norris as interim state forester. Norris is moving into the role following the retirement of Bill Crapser, who served as the state forester for 19 years. “I want to thank Bill for his many years of service...
wyo4news.com
Please do not ‘rescue’ livestock guardian dogs
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Everyone loves dogs. But some dogs are not pets. Over the years, livestock guard dogs have become an increasingly popular, and non-lethal, tool in livestock management. Ranchers in Wyoming depend on these special breeds to protect their livestock from predators. But every year across the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Well, That Was Quick: Resolution To Ban Electric Vehicles In Wyoming Dies In Committee
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Wyoming Senate resolution to phase out electric vehicles in Wyoming has died. If it had passed the full Legislature, Senate Joint Resolution 4 would have made it a goal that the sale of new electric vehicles (EV) in the state be phased out by 2035.
Wyoming Wants Electric Car Sales Banned. Is Montana To Follow?
In an article from USA Today a few days ago, Wyoming lawmakers are aiming to ban sales of new electric cars in the state. Fossil Fuels Are The Best Fuels Because... Workers!. According to a group of Wyoming lawmakers, electric vehicles hinder the state's ability to trade with other states. I'm not clear on how that works, but I'm not a career politician.
News Channel Nebraska
I-80, Highway 30 closed from Kearney to Wyoming
KEARNEY, Neb. -- Travel is becoming more and more unlikely for folks in central and western Nebraska. Both Highway 30 and Interstate 80 have been closed between Kearney and the Wyoming border due to the arrival of the latest winter storm. The storm continues to travel eastward, with most of...
10 Perfectly Acceptable Excuses For Being Late In Wyoming
If there's one thing I hate, it's being late for something. As a matter of fact, if I'm not 5 minutes early, I consider that being late. I think I get that trait from my Grandpa, you knew you had to be ready to go when he was ready or else you were getting left behind. Is his book of reasoning, there is no good reason to be late. The older I get, the more and more I understand. If you were the cause of him not being on-time, you'd know it.
WYDOT Urges ‘Don’t Crowd the Plow!’ After 67 Plows Hit in 3 Years
Parts of extreme southeast Wyoming could see heavy snow this evening through Wednesday, and the Wyoming Department of Transportation is reminding drivers, "Don't Crowd the Plow!" According to Senior Public Relations Specialist Andrea Staley, 18 WYDOT plows were hit last winter, 26 were hit during the 2020-2021 winter season, and...
Hit The Gas: Could Montana Ban Electric Vehicles?
Just last week I wrote about the (not-so-likely) possibility of Montana banning gas stoves, an issue I was surprised to see come up considering I had never considered the harm a gas stove could potentially cause. This week I'm somehow even more surprised that now the topic of banning electric vehicles has entered the national conversation.
News Channel Nebraska
Officials close Interstate 80, Highway 30 from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
SIDNEY - Two major roads in the southern Nebraska Panhandle closed at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night as a major winter storm slammed the area. Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs says the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are closed from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
Wyoming Woman Rides Mustangs Coast To Coast
Just a few generations ago the only way to get cross country was by horse, or walking. With today's modern transportation, who would want to ride a horse cross country, and why?. Lisanne Fear of Sublette County Wyoming, that's who. She recently took 5 wild mustangs cross country on the...
Flathead Beacon
Three Grizzly Bears Test Positive for Avian Flu in First Documented Cases
Three juvenile grizzly bears tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus this fall and were euthanized due to their sickness and poor condition, according to a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. They mark the first documented cases of avian flu in grizzly bears. The three...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cowboy State Daily Provides Most Comprehensive Legislative Coverage In History of Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. First, welcome to new subscribers. We’ve topped 41,000 subscribers on our morning newsletter. If you just joined us, welcome. Last month when we started planning our legislative coverage, our goals were two-fold:. Provide the most comprehensive coverage of the session...
cowboystatedaily.com
Facing ‘Clear And Present Danger’ From Anti-Coal Policies, Wyoming Lawmakers OK More Money To Sue
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee on Monday unanimously passed an amendment to a bill that will give Gov. Mark Gordon more flexibility in litigating over coal plant closure cases. In 2021, Wyoming lawmakers passed a $1.2 million appropriation...
