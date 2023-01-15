ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Porterville Recorder

NO. 10 VIRGINIA 78, VIRGINIA TECH 68

Percentages: FG .491, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (Maddox 3-4, Cattoor 3-6, Collins 2-3, Basile 2-6, Pedulla 2-6, Mutts 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Basile, Camden, Maddox, Pedulla). Turnovers: 7 (Basile 2, Pedulla 2, Cattoor, Kidd, Mutts). Steals: 3 (Pedulla 2, Basile). Technical Fouls:...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Porterville Recorder

BRADLEY 78, INDIANA STATE 67

Percentages: FG .467, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Montgomery 2-2, Leons 1-1, Tahvanainen 1-3, Deen 1-4, Hickman 0-1, Mast 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Montgomery 2, Hannah, Mast). Turnovers: 12 (Deen 3, Hannah 2, Hickman 2, Leons 2, Mast 2, J.Henry). Steals: 4 (Hickman,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Porterville Recorder

Cincinnati 85, South Florida 69

CINCINNATI (14-6) Lakhin 2-5 2-4 6, Oguama 4-10 0-0 8, Adams-Woods 2-8 0-0 5, DeJulius 7-8 5-5 21, Nolley 8-13 2-2 21, Davenport 2-8 1-2 7, Skillings 4-7 2-2 11, Ezikpe 3-3 0-0 6, Reed 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-63 12-15 85. SOUTH FLORIDA (8-11) Bryant 4-6 1-3 10, Hines...
CINCINNATI, OH
Porterville Recorder

NEBRASKA 63, OHIO STATE 60

Percentages: FG .357, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Sensabaugh 3-7, McNeil 2-7, Holden 0-1, Thornton 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Key 3, Brown 2). Turnovers: 11 (Sueing 4, McNeil 2, Gayle, Holden, Likekele, Sensabaugh, Thornton). Steals: 6 (Holden 2, Key, Likekele, Sensabaugh, Thornton). Technical...
COLUMBUS, OH
Porterville Recorder

PITTSBURGH 75, LOUISVILLE 54

Percentages: FG .491, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 14-34, .412 (Elliott 5-8, Sibande 4-6, Hinson 2-7, G.Diaz Graham 1-2, Santos 1-2, Cummings 1-6, Burton 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Burton, G.Diaz Graham, Sibande). Turnovers: 12 (Federiko 3, Burton 2, G.Diaz Graham 2, Sibande 2, Cummings, Hinson,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Porterville Recorder

WESTERN CAROLINA 76, WOFFORD 71

Percentages: FG .458, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 9-17, .529 (Sivills 3-4, Tripp 3-5, Paveletzke 1-1, Silas 1-2, Mack 1-3, M.Jones 0-1, McCorkle 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (M.Jones 2). Turnovers: 10 (Tice 3, M.Jones 2, Silas 2, Mack, McCorkle, Paveletzke). Steals: 6 (M.Jones 2, Silas...
CULLOWHEE, NC
Porterville Recorder

TEMPLE 73, EAST CAROLINA 58

Percentages: FG .339, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Diboundje 3-8, Bayela 2-5, LaCount 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Felton 1-11, Walker 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ausar, Johnson). Turnovers: 17 (Walker 6, LaCount 4, Felton 3, Diboundje 2, Ausar, Johnson). Steals: 3 (Felton 2, LaCount). Technical...
GREENVILLE, NC
Porterville Recorder

NO. 16 AUBURN 67, LSU 49

Percentages: FG .441, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Flanigan 2-3, Johnson 2-4, Berman 1-2, Jasper 1-2, Ja.Williams 1-4, Green 1-6, Cardwell 0-1, Donaldson 0-1, Traore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Ja.Williams 3, Broome 2, Cardwell 2). Turnovers: 8 (Broome 3, Ja.Williams 2, Flanigan, Jasper,...
AUBURN, CA
Porterville Recorder

SAINT LOUIS 76, LOYOLA CHICAGO 59

Percentages: FG .577, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Perkins 4-5, Parker 2-4, Collins 1-1, Hargrove 1-1, Jimerson 1-7, Pickett 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Parker 2, Jimerson). Turnovers: 11 (Forrester 3, Jimerson 3, Collins 2, Hargrove, Okoro, Pickett). Steals: 6 (Collins 2, Perkins 2,...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

LAFAYETTE 70, AMERICAN 59

Percentages: FG .545, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Rivera 2-2, Fulton 2-4, Berger 2-5, Sondberg 1-1, Jenkins 1-3, O'Boyle 1-3, Pettit 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jenkins). Turnovers: 7 (Fulton 2, Rivera 2, Berger, O'Boyle, Vander Baan). Steals: 10 (Fulton 6, Berger, Jenkins, Pettit,...
LAFAYETTE, CA
The Associated Press

Missouri rallies to down No. 25 Arkansas 79-76

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored 17 points and hit two free throws with 29 seconds to lift Missouri to a 79-76 win over No. 25 Arkansas on Wednesday night. DeAndre Gholston added 16 and Sean East II had 12 points for the Tigers (14-4, 3-3 SEC), who avenged a 74-68 loss in Fayetteville on Jan. 4. Davonte Davis scored 18 points and Ricky Council IV had 13 for Arkansas, which has lost four in a row. Anthony Black added 15 points for the Razorbacks (12-6, 1-5). Missouri trailed 67-57 with 5 minutes left.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Porterville Recorder

BUCKNELL 68, ARMY 66

Percentages: FG .481, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Forrest 5-7, Bijiek 1-2, Edmonds 1-3, Rice 1-5). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Edmonds, Forrest). Turnovers: 15 (Timmerman 4, Rice 3, Adoh 2, Bascoe 2, Screen 2, Edmonds, Forrest). Steals: 4 (Bijiek, Forrest, Rice, Williamson). Technical Fouls:...
LEWISBURG, PA
Porterville Recorder

UMASS LOWELL 81, UMBC 75

Percentages: FG .517, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Picarelli 2-8, Doles 1-2, Lawrence 1-4, Boonyasith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Beaudion, Doles, Lawrence). Turnovers: 9 (Beaudion 3, Obeng-Mensah 3, Boonyasith, Brown, Fagan). Steals: 9 (Boonyasith 3, Doles 2, Picarelli 2, Beaudion, Obeng-Mensah). Technical Fouls:...
LOWELL, MA
The Associated Press

Dante, Richardson lead Oregon past Cal 87-58

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — N’Faly Dante had 12 points on 6-of7- shooting and grabbed seven rebounds, Will Richardson added 11 points and 10 assists and Oregon beat California 87-58 Wednesday night. Rivaldo Soares led Oregon (11-8, 5-3 Pac-12) with 13 points and Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 10. ND Okafor...
BERKELEY, CA
Porterville Recorder

RADFORD 63, CAMPBELL 55

Percentages: FG .439, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Ezeakudo 3-5, Giles 1-4, Smith 1-4, Jeffers 0-1, Yamazaki 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Smith 2, Archer, Koureissi). Turnovers: 7 (Jeffers 2, Ezeakudo, Jules, Koureissi, Niang, Smith). Steals: 3 (Smith 2, Niang). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder

COLGATE 77, HOLY CROSS 71

Percentages: FG .518, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Moffatt 2-5, Louis-Jacques 1-1, Lynch-Daniels 1-4, Richardson 1-4, Smith 1-4, Baker 0-1, Records 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Records 2, Lynch-Daniels, Smith, Thomson). Turnovers: 10 (Records 2, Richardson 2, Thomson 2, Lynch-Daniels, Moffatt, Smith, Woodward). Steals:...
WORCESTER, MA
Porterville Recorder

Wednesday's Scores

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder

Washington Boys Basketball Prep Poll

AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):. Division 4A. SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek. 1. Federal Way (6)15-1682. 2. Skyline (1)13-1584. 3. Mount...
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

Noah wins hoops game on clay where father won French Open

PARIS (AP) — Joakim Noah, like his father, is now a winner on the clay at Roland Garros. The former Chicago Bulls center teamed with Gabby Williams of the WNBA’s Seattle Storm to beat former Detroit Pistons guard Richard Hamilton and Spanish tennis player David Ferrer in a basketball game on the famed clay of Court Philippe-Chatrier on Wednesday night.
FLORIDA STATE

