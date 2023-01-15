Read full article on original website
NO. 10 VIRGINIA 78, VIRGINIA TECH 68
Percentages: FG .491, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (Maddox 3-4, Cattoor 3-6, Collins 2-3, Basile 2-6, Pedulla 2-6, Mutts 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Basile, Camden, Maddox, Pedulla). Turnovers: 7 (Basile 2, Pedulla 2, Cattoor, Kidd, Mutts). Steals: 3 (Pedulla 2, Basile). Technical Fouls:...
BRADLEY 78, INDIANA STATE 67
Percentages: FG .467, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Montgomery 2-2, Leons 1-1, Tahvanainen 1-3, Deen 1-4, Hickman 0-1, Mast 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Montgomery 2, Hannah, Mast). Turnovers: 12 (Deen 3, Hannah 2, Hickman 2, Leons 2, Mast 2, J.Henry). Steals: 4 (Hickman,...
Cincinnati 85, South Florida 69
CINCINNATI (14-6) Lakhin 2-5 2-4 6, Oguama 4-10 0-0 8, Adams-Woods 2-8 0-0 5, DeJulius 7-8 5-5 21, Nolley 8-13 2-2 21, Davenport 2-8 1-2 7, Skillings 4-7 2-2 11, Ezikpe 3-3 0-0 6, Reed 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-63 12-15 85. SOUTH FLORIDA (8-11) Bryant 4-6 1-3 10, Hines...
NEBRASKA 63, OHIO STATE 60
Percentages: FG .357, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Sensabaugh 3-7, McNeil 2-7, Holden 0-1, Thornton 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Key 3, Brown 2). Turnovers: 11 (Sueing 4, McNeil 2, Gayle, Holden, Likekele, Sensabaugh, Thornton). Steals: 6 (Holden 2, Key, Likekele, Sensabaugh, Thornton). Technical...
PITTSBURGH 75, LOUISVILLE 54
Percentages: FG .491, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 14-34, .412 (Elliott 5-8, Sibande 4-6, Hinson 2-7, G.Diaz Graham 1-2, Santos 1-2, Cummings 1-6, Burton 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Burton, G.Diaz Graham, Sibande). Turnovers: 12 (Federiko 3, Burton 2, G.Diaz Graham 2, Sibande 2, Cummings, Hinson,...
WESTERN CAROLINA 76, WOFFORD 71
Percentages: FG .458, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 9-17, .529 (Sivills 3-4, Tripp 3-5, Paveletzke 1-1, Silas 1-2, Mack 1-3, M.Jones 0-1, McCorkle 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (M.Jones 2). Turnovers: 10 (Tice 3, M.Jones 2, Silas 2, Mack, McCorkle, Paveletzke). Steals: 6 (M.Jones 2, Silas...
TEMPLE 73, EAST CAROLINA 58
Percentages: FG .339, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Diboundje 3-8, Bayela 2-5, LaCount 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Felton 1-11, Walker 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ausar, Johnson). Turnovers: 17 (Walker 6, LaCount 4, Felton 3, Diboundje 2, Ausar, Johnson). Steals: 3 (Felton 2, LaCount). Technical...
NO. 16 AUBURN 67, LSU 49
Percentages: FG .441, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Flanigan 2-3, Johnson 2-4, Berman 1-2, Jasper 1-2, Ja.Williams 1-4, Green 1-6, Cardwell 0-1, Donaldson 0-1, Traore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Ja.Williams 3, Broome 2, Cardwell 2). Turnovers: 8 (Broome 3, Ja.Williams 2, Flanigan, Jasper,...
Gibson scores 22 as DePaul surprises No. 8 Xavier 73-72
CHICAGO (AP) — Wins like this are just what DePaul coach Tony Stubblefield envisioned when he was hired two years ago to restore a once-proud program. He promised more are coming. Umoja Gibson scored 22 points, Javan Johnson added 16 and DePaul surprised No. 8 Xavier 73-72 on Wednesday...
SAINT LOUIS 76, LOYOLA CHICAGO 59
Percentages: FG .577, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Perkins 4-5, Parker 2-4, Collins 1-1, Hargrove 1-1, Jimerson 1-7, Pickett 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Parker 2, Jimerson). Turnovers: 11 (Forrester 3, Jimerson 3, Collins 2, Hargrove, Okoro, Pickett). Steals: 6 (Collins 2, Perkins 2,...
LAFAYETTE 70, AMERICAN 59
Percentages: FG .545, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Rivera 2-2, Fulton 2-4, Berger 2-5, Sondberg 1-1, Jenkins 1-3, O'Boyle 1-3, Pettit 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jenkins). Turnovers: 7 (Fulton 2, Rivera 2, Berger, O'Boyle, Vander Baan). Steals: 10 (Fulton 6, Berger, Jenkins, Pettit,...
Missouri rallies to down No. 25 Arkansas 79-76
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored 17 points and hit two free throws with 29 seconds to lift Missouri to a 79-76 win over No. 25 Arkansas on Wednesday night. DeAndre Gholston added 16 and Sean East II had 12 points for the Tigers (14-4, 3-3 SEC), who avenged a 74-68 loss in Fayetteville on Jan. 4. Davonte Davis scored 18 points and Ricky Council IV had 13 for Arkansas, which has lost four in a row. Anthony Black added 15 points for the Razorbacks (12-6, 1-5). Missouri trailed 67-57 with 5 minutes left.
BUCKNELL 68, ARMY 66
Percentages: FG .481, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Forrest 5-7, Bijiek 1-2, Edmonds 1-3, Rice 1-5). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Edmonds, Forrest). Turnovers: 15 (Timmerman 4, Rice 3, Adoh 2, Bascoe 2, Screen 2, Edmonds, Forrest). Steals: 4 (Bijiek, Forrest, Rice, Williamson). Technical Fouls:...
UMASS LOWELL 81, UMBC 75
Percentages: FG .517, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Picarelli 2-8, Doles 1-2, Lawrence 1-4, Boonyasith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Beaudion, Doles, Lawrence). Turnovers: 9 (Beaudion 3, Obeng-Mensah 3, Boonyasith, Brown, Fagan). Steals: 9 (Boonyasith 3, Doles 2, Picarelli 2, Beaudion, Obeng-Mensah). Technical Fouls:...
Dante, Richardson lead Oregon past Cal 87-58
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — N’Faly Dante had 12 points on 6-of7- shooting and grabbed seven rebounds, Will Richardson added 11 points and 10 assists and Oregon beat California 87-58 Wednesday night. Rivaldo Soares led Oregon (11-8, 5-3 Pac-12) with 13 points and Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 10. ND Okafor...
RADFORD 63, CAMPBELL 55
Percentages: FG .439, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Ezeakudo 3-5, Giles 1-4, Smith 1-4, Jeffers 0-1, Yamazaki 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Smith 2, Archer, Koureissi). Turnovers: 7 (Jeffers 2, Ezeakudo, Jules, Koureissi, Niang, Smith). Steals: 3 (Smith 2, Niang). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
COLGATE 77, HOLY CROSS 71
Percentages: FG .518, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Moffatt 2-5, Louis-Jacques 1-1, Lynch-Daniels 1-4, Richardson 1-4, Smith 1-4, Baker 0-1, Records 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Records 2, Lynch-Daniels, Smith, Thomson). Turnovers: 10 (Records 2, Richardson 2, Thomson 2, Lynch-Daniels, Moffatt, Smith, Woodward). Steals:...
Wednesday's Scores
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Washington Boys Basketball Prep Poll
AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):. Division 4A. SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek. 1. Federal Way (6)15-1682. 2. Skyline (1)13-1584. 3. Mount...
Noah wins hoops game on clay where father won French Open
PARIS (AP) — Joakim Noah, like his father, is now a winner on the clay at Roland Garros. The former Chicago Bulls center teamed with Gabby Williams of the WNBA’s Seattle Storm to beat former Detroit Pistons guard Richard Hamilton and Spanish tennis player David Ferrer in a basketball game on the famed clay of Court Philippe-Chatrier on Wednesday night.
