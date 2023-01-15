ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

"We can't purchase this type of publicity": Downtown excitement boiling over for Vikings

By Adam Duxter
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS -- When the Vikings take the field against the New York Giants Sunday, they'll be playing in just their second home playoff game in the last five years.

The event has Vikings fans from near and far descending upon Minneapolis for the game.

"[It was] kind of last minute," said Marcus King, who flew to Minneapolis from Seattle with his wife Shelby. "I said, 'Hey babe if they go to the playoffs, do you want to go?' She said, 'I guess so!' We ended up booking tickets a week or two ago."

The Kings aren't the only ones who flew in for the game.

"Our dad's been wanting to go to a game for forever," said Kade Walsh of Colorado. "He got us tickets. Big surprise -- it was a nice gift for Christmas."

The last time the Vikings played a home playoff game -- 2018's matchup against the New Orleans Saints -- the Minneapolis Miracle -- hotel capacity reached 90%.

Downtown advocates are hoping for a repeat -- on the field and off it.

"We can't purchase this type of publicity," said Melvin Tennant, President of Meet Minneapolis. "You have 67,000 fans who are spending in our hotels and restaurants, bars, retail establishments, it really helps keep people on the job in the hospitality industry."

"I don't think there's any doubt that the impact of a major event at U.S. Bank Stadium where the whole stadium is filled is in the millions of dollars of total impact," said Steve Cramer, President and CEO of Downtown Minneapolis Council.

Even more than the money spent, Cramer says Sunday's game will be publicity for the city.

"Just having the eyes of the nation on our city in a positive sense just helps in the overall recovery from the rough couple of years that our downtown and downtowns across the country have been through," he said. "That kind of positive attention and excitement. It's hard to put a dollar sign on it, but it's very meaningful."

Should Seattle beat San Francisco Saturday and the Vikings win Sunday, Minnesota would play at home once more in the Divisional round.

"Based on how the season's gone, who knows," Walsh said.

