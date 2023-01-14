BALTIMORE (AP) — In one of his first high-profile decisions after taking office earlier this month, Baltimore’s new top prosecutor declined to bring criminal charges against a local police officer who fatally shot a fleeing teenage driver last year. The decision came despite an investigative review released Tuesday that found the driver “no longer posed a threat” when Baltimore police officer Connor Murray fired the fatal shot. The review was conducted by the Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division, which was created in 2021 amid a push among Maryland legislators to increase police accountability.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO