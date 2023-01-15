Read full article on original website
‘Quantumania’ Writer Compares Project To Unmade ‘Dune’ Film
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to take audiences on an adventure unlike any superhero film before it. The project is being touted as a deep dive into the Quantum Realm, a sort of pocket dimension that’s only been teased and briefly visited in past Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. In terms of explaining what that wacky voyage might look like, writer Jeff Loveness proved he’s not afraid to go for the deep pull. Speaking to Empire Magazine about the upcoming Marvel Studios threequel, the former Rick & Morty creative said he envisioned the film’s expansive otherworldly setting and oddball visuals as an homage to an unmade sci-fi classic:
Writer Jeff Loveness Describes the Pitch That Became ‘Quantumania’
One of Marvel Comics most compelling villains, Kang the Conqueror, is finally set to make his MCU debut but maybe not in the franchise anyone would have ever expected. Jonathan Majors‘ Kang, a Variant of his He Who Remains seen in Season 1 of Loki, will debut in Marvel Studios’ smaller franchises in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Much has been made about the severe threat Kang poses and the juxtaposition of his debut occurring in a very humor-heavy franchise. Nobody at Marvel Studios is pulling any punches about it, either, making it very clear that Lang is heavily outmatched against the warlord. Given the unlikely scenario, one might wonder how the pairing ever came to be and the answer lies with writer Jeff Loveness.
RUMOR: Marvel Studios’ ‘Ghost Rider’ May Release This Year
There are many characters that people want to see join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’ve already had a smorgasbord of new additions throughout the last few years, especially in the ambitious Multiverse Saga. Yet, that hasn’t stopped other rumors making the rounds on who else might have their future. Werewolf by Night, especially, introduced a more horror-centric corner of the MCU opening up many more potentially getting their own chance at a similar adaptation through a Special Presentation.
James Gunn Reveals Which ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Actors He Hopes to Recruit to the DCU
“What a bunch of a-holes.” A great line from the first trailer that hooked fans on the little-known Guardians of the Galaxy. Nearly a decade later, those same a-holes have become household names and are about to go on their last mission together in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The film will be the last MCU project for director James Gunn (and at least one of the Guardians) as he transitions to his new role as the co-chair of DC Studios; however, according to Gunn, it won’t be the last time he teams up with some of the talented cast members.
‘Attack on Titan’s Final Season Gets a Release Date
Mark your calendars, as the highly anticipated third part of Attack on Titan‘s final season is set to air on March 3rd in Japan. As it’s a simulcast it’ll be available in the States on March 4th. It’ll be a part of this year’s Spring lineup of new anime releases, but MAPPA has revealed it’ll release in two parts with the second half released later in 2023. The mention of a “special broadcast” may hint that this isn’t multiple episodes but rather a special.
First Look at ‘Guardians of the Galaxy in ‘Vol. 3’ Funko Pops
We’re only a few more months away from the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. While all our eyes are on the upcoming Ant-Man release, there’s still the exciting finalé to James Gunn‘s trilogy featuring an unlikely team of galactic protectors. As the film is only a few months away, we also got our first look at a variety of new Funko Pops featuring the Guardians and even Adam Warlock.
$100m and a sequel in the works: why has M3gan become such a hit (and a gay icon)?
Michael! M3gan has only been in cinemas for a fortnight, but I haven’t been able to open a tab without encountering 7,000 memes about it and a sequel has been announced today. As someone who grew up with Goosebumps, I can’t watch anything with a moving, talking doll in it – so tell me, what exactly is M3gan?
Meryl Streep Joins ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3
Only Murders in the Building has become one of Hulu’s newest hits and has slowly started to grow its already impressive cast throughout the last few seasons. The series is led by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez in the leading roles. Yet, the series made a big splash when Ant-Man himself, Paul Rudd, joined for the series’ third season. Selena Gomez jokingly shared a video on TikTok to highlight the cast on set including Rudd joining in for the fun. Yet, there was one major new addition that might have everyone quite excited.
RUMOR: Netflix’s Live-Action ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Eyeing a Summer Release
Rumors are a staple of the entertainment industry, especially in the variety of how much or even how little can make the rounds in regard to future releases. Marvel and DC have commonly become the main focus for many rumors due to just how much is involved with these massive and ambitious projects, but it seems that a new project has potentially become the focus of a new rumor.
Channing Tatum Still Calls Marvel Studios to Make ‘Gambit’
There were quite a few projects that ended up on the cutting groom floor due to the Fox merger with Disney. While there’s always the shame about losing out on what could’ve been, there are also some projects that already seemed a bit doomed from the get-go. New Mutants managed to survive the ordeal and there was also a Channing Tatum-led project that was just about to get the camera rolling when the merger happened.
‘Prey’ Star Teases Sequel Plans
20th Century Studios Prey was one of the surprise hits of 2022. The latest installment in the Predator franchise, which debuted exclusively on Hulu and dominated its viewership numbers, was incredibly well-received by critics and may just be the best Predator film to date. Breakout star Amber Midthunder‘s performance as Comanche healer-turned-hunter Naru, among the film’s largely indigenous cast garnered her a Critics Choice nomination for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television. While attending the event, Midthunder was asked about the potential for a sequel to Prey and certainly seemed to play coy while giving her reply.
‘Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Quantumania’ Set February Release Dates in China
For the first time since Spider-Man: No Way Home debuted in theaters in June 2019, Chinese audiences will be able to catch a Marvel Studios film in theaters. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania have slated release dates in China, heading to theaters on February 7th and February 17th, respectively.
Netflix Unveils 2023 Film Slate
In a series of #NetflixSavetheDates tweets, Netflix rolled out its 2023 film slate which includes some impressive talent in front of and behind the cameras. Here’s a month-by-month breakdown of what’s coming from the streamer in 2023!. January. 27th-You People. Kenya Barris makes his feature directorial debut in...
What in the End of the World is Happening in ‘The Last of Us’?
Fans of the award-winning video game franchise, The Last of Us, have been anticipating the arrival of the HBO Max streaming series since word of the project first circulated in late 2020. Led by Pedro Pascal, Anna Torv, and Bella Ramsey, the adaptation kicked off with an 80-minute first episode that covered a lot of ground (55 years to be exact), most of which was incredibly familiar to fans of the game and has fans of the game pretty fired up for more. But what about your average outsider? As a certified outsider, I have a lot of questions about just what the hell is happening at the end of the world in The Last of Us.
New Leak Reveals Battle Pass for Rocksteady’s ‘Suicide Squad’
Marvel’s Avengers has left a bitter taste with players, as its release was quite messy and there were some concerns about the general trend of superhero properties exploring Games-as-a-Service offerings. Even Gotham Knights seemed to struggle with its multiplayer focus and the attempt at expanding the franchise with its long-term multiplayer offerings. Now, the next superhero release from Rocksteady is seemingly heading down a similar rocky road.
Ex-DC CEO Creates new Production Company at Paramount
Walter Hamada, who previously served as the head of DC Films, has officially launched his new production company, 18hz Productions. The main focus of this endeavor from Hamada is to provide high-quality horror content to Paramount Pictures. Hamada will be joined in this big project by Nathan Samdahl, a key...
First Look at ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ 30th Anniversary Special
It’s crazy to think that the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers were released 30 years ago. The franchise has been a chlidhood memory many cherish. Recently, the franchise has seen a big boom in popularity once again, especially with the Boom! Studios comic series. They have revisited some familiar characters from the original franchise while also introducing a really interesting multiversal twist on what makes a Power Rangers storyline.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals When ‘Thunderbolts’ Will Film
Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts has been surrounded by a litany of questions since its formal announcement at San Diego Comic-Con in 2022. Everything has been questioned, from the titular team’s line-up to who they’ll face when the cards are down. One fact that has remained clear and constant, however, is the heavy involvement of Julia Louis-Dreyfus‘ mysterious Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. The character, who first appeared via cameos in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Black Widow before gaining a larger role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is set to replace Samuel L. Jackson‘s Nick Fury as the government-sponsored administrator behind the world’s next supergroup, and Louis-Dreyfus can’t wait to get filming started.
‘The Last of Us’ Becomes 2nd Largest HBO Premiere Since 2010
Based on the viewership of its premiere, HBO has its next major hit series on its hands with The Last of Us. The video game adaptation garnered 4.7 million viewers during its Sunday night premiere between the linear cable channel and the HBO Max streaming service. This officially became the second-largest debut for an HBO original series since 2010, with the Steve Buscemi-led Boardwalk Empire drawing in 4.81 million viewers in its debut.
