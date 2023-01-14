Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Step into the Future of Retail: Walmart's 'Store of the Future' Now Open for BusinessTy D.Beavercreek, OH
Growing local restaurant chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersEnglewood, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Residents Could Get Monthly Cash If Your Income Is $40,000 And UnderC. HeslopOhio State
Walmart Opened "Store of the Future" in OhioBryan DijkhuizenBeavercreek, OH
Related
dayton247now.com
Fairmont wins 2023 Flyin' to the Hoop finale
KETTERING, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - The 2023 edition of Flyin' to the Hoop came to a close Monday, with two GWOC schools among those involved in the final five games of the weekend. Fairmont has typically played the last game of the showcase, and this year the Firebirds rode the success of a big second quarter to win 57-43 over Lakota West. Jamison Rountree led all scorers with 16 points.
dayton247now.com
5 highly recruited Ohio State football enrollees highlight why they chose the Buckeyes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Eleven Ohio State signees for the class of 2023 are on campus, getting a head start in the classroom and on the field. Five of those 11 early enrollees are also getting a head start with NIL. Four-star prospects Jelani Thurman (TE), Carnell Tate (WR),...
dayton247now.com
Cedarville grad student named NCAA Woman of the Year Top 30 nominee
Cedarville, Ohio (WKEF) -- Cedarville University graduate student Rachel Bredeson was recognized as a NCAA Woman of the Year Top 30 Nominee at the 2023 NCAA Convention. Bredeson was the only NCAA Division II athlete from a university in Ohio to be honored. Bredeson is a former cross country and track & field standout, and carries a perfect 4.0 GPA as a pharmaceutical sciences major at the university's doctor of pharmacy program.
dayton247now.com
Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli leaving district
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Public Schools will be searching for a new superintendent for the 2023 school year and beyond, as Dr. Elizabeth Lolli will be moving on from the position after July. Dr. Lolli started as interim superintendent back in the fall of 2017, before quickly being promoted...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Police Department presents concerns over 'hooning' to Dayton City Commission
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- There has been a significant increase in illegal street racing and reckless vehicle operating known as "hooning or takeover" since 2020, according to the Dayton Police Department. "Hooning" is defined as deliberately driving a vehicle recklessly in a dangerous manner, generally to provoke reactions from spectators.
dayton247now.com
Montgomery County Fatherhood Summit assists fathers in overcoming barriers
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Fatherhood Initiative's Fatherhood Summit is returning in 2023. The summit brings together local agencies, organizations, and community partners to assist fathers in overcoming barriers and strengthening their relationships with their children. The event will take place on January 20 from 9 a.m....
dayton247now.com
Huber Heights Fire Division offering CPR, AED training
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKEF) -- A public desire for CPR-AED training has been increased ever since Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati on Monday, Jan 2. Huber Heights Fire Division is offering the availability of community training in this first aid technique....
dayton247now.com
Springboro High School JROTC cadet receives prestigious scholarship
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) -- Sofia Roush, a Springboro senior JROTC cadet, was recently chosen for the prestigious J-100 Air Force JROTC Character-in-Leadership Scholarship. This is a four-year scholarship that covers all tuition and housing costs at any university with an Air Force ROTC Detachment. The scholarship also includes an annual...
dayton247now.com
$14M healthy living project coming to west Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A $14 million construction project in west Dayton is anticipated to break into the area’s food desert. Dayton-based social services organization Homefull broke ground on the two-phase project’s first section earlier this month – at the intersection of US-35 and Gettysburg Avenue in Dayton.
dayton247now.com
Tracking rain for MLK Day
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- MLK Jr. Day will start off partly cloudy, but clouds build quickly ahead of our next weather maker which will bring us some rain showers through the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 40s. Most of the rain will be out by Tuesday morning. We'll...
dayton247now.com
Grab-and-go food market opens in downtown Dayton this week
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- After a successful soft launch in fall 2022, a grab-and-go community food market will see its grand opening later this week in downtown Dayton. District Market will feature a variety of foods from local entrepreneurs on a temporary leasing rotation intended to help entrepreneurs...
dayton247now.com
UPDATE: House fire on Euclid Ave considered total loss
UPDATE: Crews were dispatched to the 500 block of South Euclid Ave on Wednesday night, on reports of a working structure fire. District Chief Adam Landis with the Dayton Fire Department said that one of their medics was heading down U.S. 35 on another call, when they saw the fire and called it in.
dayton247now.com
Dayton marches in memory of Martin Luther King Jr.
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton community came together on a chilly Monday morning to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. A march in honor of the civil rights icon was held on West Third Street. Ahead of the march, community advocate Ronnie Moreland said the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday means a lot because, just as he was taught as a child, today you need to be the change you want to see in the world.
dayton247now.com
Xenia Police asking for information about Monday shooting
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Xenia Police are asking for help finding a 16-year-old suspect, after two people were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon. Xenia Police say they were called about 3:10 p.m. Monday to 421 E. Second St. for reports of a shooting. Once there, police say witnesses told them there was an argument between two groups, before the suspect, 16-year-old Shawn DJuan Strickland, produced a pistol and began shooting. Strickland fled after the shooting, police said.
dayton247now.com
Miamisburg City Schools host town hall meeting to discuss elementary programming
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- A town hall meeting was held in Miamisburg on Wednesday evening, in order to discuss redistricting, current enrollment data, new residential units under construction, and their all day kindergarten pilot expansion. “We are seeking to provide opportunities for input for all of our residential districts to...
dayton247now.com
Police investigating robbery at Huber Heights bank
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police in Huber Heights responded to reports of a robbery on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to Key Bank at the 5000 block of Chambersburg Road at about 1:42 p.m., according to Sgt. Josh Fosnight with Huber Heights Police Division. No weapon was shown. The...
dayton247now.com
6-year-old boy hospitalized after rare complications from Strep A
TRENTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A local boy is on the journey to recovery after fighting for his life in the hospital for three weeks. Doctors say Perseus Thomas developed a rare and aggressive case of Strep A, which led to medical complications. While the 6-year-old boy has a big smile...
dayton247now.com
CODE RED WEATHER: Severe storms possible Thursday
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A strong storm system will be moving into the Miami Valley tomorrow to bring the region the potential for storms, and a few could be strong to severe by tomorrow afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has counties north of I-70 under a Level 2 threat for severe storms, with the rest of the Miami Valley under a Level 1 threat.
dayton247now.com
Gun violence results in deadly weekend in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Only a little over two weeks into the year, 2023 has already seen multiple reports of shootings in the Dayton region. During a press conference Tuesday with Dayton Police Department, they announced that there were six shootings in the city this past weekend and that some of the suspects are still at large.
dayton247now.com
Clark County Department of Reentry hosting Legal Help Clinic on Feb. 25
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Saturday, Feb. 25, the Clark County Board of Commissioners and the Clark County Department of Reentry will host a free record sealing and CQE Legal Help Clinic at the Clark County Public Library, 201 South Fountain Avenue in Springfield. With the assistance of the Greater...
Comments / 0