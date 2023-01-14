DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton community came together on a chilly Monday morning to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. A march in honor of the civil rights icon was held on West Third Street. Ahead of the march, community advocate Ronnie Moreland said the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday means a lot because, just as he was taught as a child, today you need to be the change you want to see in the world.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO