ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

Comments / 3

Related
WBEC AM

Dunkin’ In Massachusetts Discontinues This Menu Item

As a coffee lover myself, this kind of news just hits me. Okay maybe I'm not that too desperate but I do love my coffee. It's pretty sad that most of my friends and family know my coffee order by heart. Which is a Large Iced Coffee with Extra Cream, Extra, Sugar, and a Shot of Vanilla. Sometimes when it's below 0 degrees out, I'll switch to a hot coffee.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
country1025.com

Massachusetts’ Oldest Fast Food Joint Has the BEST Steamed Hot Dogs

Ever wonder what your state’s oldest fast food restaurant is? It’s probably not Wendy’s or even McDonald’s. The people at Love Food researched the oldest fast food restaurant in every state. We’ll give you the oldest fast food restaurant in each New England state (and a few others) plus we’ll let you know what you “must try” there according to patrons’ reviews on Yelp.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Downtown Pittsfield Eatery to Close Its Doors Later This Month

In the past couple years, there have been plenty of spots around the downtown Pittsfield area that we have seen close their doors. However, in recent months, several have been opening up, whether it's been a returning spot like Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill, or a brand new spot like Placita Latina Restaurant & Market. Unfortunately, a spot in downtown Pittsfield that many have been enjoying over the past few years has announced they will be closing at the end of January.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Kristen Walters

Nostalgic local candy shop opens in Ohio

A unique nostalgic local candy shop with a whimsical twist recently opened in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 16, 2023, Sweets on the Square, a new candy shop selling nostalgic treats that will remind you of childhood, celebrated the grand opening of their new Ohio store in Chardon, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
CHARDON, OH
WBEC AM

A Massachusetts City is the BEST At Wordle! Are They Cheating?

I don't think I will ever understood all the hype around Wordle. The word game that quickly swept the nation since its inception has people addicted! It turns out that a city in Massachusetts is really good at Wordle! They're so good that they are ranked among the top five cities in the nation at the game! How does that even happen? So, what makes them so good?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never tried these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

A Popular Berkshires Sweet Shop Is Closing For Good

With Valentines day just around the corner, south county residents have a bitter pill to swallow as a pair of popular confection shops in Great Barrington and Stockbridge will be closing their doors, permanently. The announcement came as a surprise as Meilke Confections will shut down on February 14th as the owners are citing a rise in production costs that prevent them from continuing the daily operation of business.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Massachusetts

Massachusetts is well-known for its wild weather. The state is no stranger to hurricanes, sweltering heat, wild storms, and fierce winter blizzards that drop seemingly endless amounts of snow in the different towns and cities of the state. A blizzard occurs when a snowstorm has sustained winds of at least 35 miles per hour and reduced visibility for as long as three hours. Although it is not typically as devastating as other extreme weather events, blizzards can also be dangerous. They can cause significant damage to life and properties. This post details all you need to know about the Great 1888 snowstorm, regarded as the biggest blizzard to ever hit the state of Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

WBEC AM

Pittsfield, MA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1420wbec.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy