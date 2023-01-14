Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Related
Buffalo State Athletics
Heil Sets Pool Record In Tri-Meet With Wells And Pitt-Bradford
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State men's and women's swimming and diving team returned to action today against Pitt-Bradford and Well College. Hannah Heil (Medina, NY/Medina) broke the 13-year old pool record in the 50 free with a time of 24.84, besting the previous mark of 24.87. MEN'S SCORES:
Buffalo State Athletics
Swim And Dive Ready For Another Week Of Racing
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State men's and women's swimming and diving teams return to the pool for another busy week of racing. The team will kick things off tonight in a tri-meet with Pitt-Bradford and Wells College before traveling to Cortland on Friday for a tri-meet with the Red Dragons and New Paltz.
Buffalo State Athletics
Matt Parkinson And Sean Mahaney Named Bengal Athletes Of The Week
BUFFALO, NY – Matt Parkinson (Springfield Gardens, NY/John Browne) from the men's basketball team and Sean Mahaney (Alden, NY/Alden) from the men's swimming and diving team have been named Bengal Athletes of the Week for their respective performances this past weekend. Parkinson, a sophomore business management major, had a...
Orchard Park resident wins $46K in Hamburg raffle
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Tuesday night, one lucky Orchard Park resident walked away with $46,000 after hitting the jackpot at the Hamburg Armor Fire Company's bingo night. People waited in line for more than an hour just to get inside the fire hall when doors opened at 5:30 p.m. It...
You can win Bills tickets if you can find items in local scavenger hunt
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Labatt Blue has partnered up with the Buffalo Bills to offer fans an opportunity to win four playoff tickets to the next game. Fans can round up friends, and hunt around Western New York to find four hidden inflatable Blue light cans. The four scavenger hunt...
WKBW-TV
Buffalo School Board recommending new McKinley principal
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — With our 'Eye on Education,’ 7 News learned Wednesday that the Buffalo Board of Education is ready to change the principal at McKinley High School. But the leadership change would mean this would be the sixth principal to serve since the late Crystal Boling-Barton left the school, first on administrative leave in 2017, then retiring in 2022.
newyorkupstate.com
Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY
Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
Why Is Everyone In Buffalo So Tired This Week?
Yawn. Something about this week has made so many of us want to curl up in our beds and stay there. The gray skies, the pouring rain, the freezing temperatures - all of which make some of us in Buffalo feel, well, blah. This, of course, comes with the territory...
Damar Hamlin Sculpture Ruined in Buffalo
The big snow sculpture of Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin was damaged overnight according to Buffalo Waterfront on Facebook.
WKBW-TV
UB professor addresses racial disparities in east Buffalo neighborhood
BUFFALO, NY — The University at Buffalo Center of Urban Studies released a report in 2021 entitled 'The Harder We Run', which documents the racial disparities impacting east Buffalo residents. Director of the center, Dr. Henry Taylor, found that the top issues impacting residents are racial residential disparity, underdevelopment...
Buffalo Pastor: "The Damar Hamlin story points directly to the work of Dr. Martin Luther King"
On this MLK Day, Buffalo Pastor Rev. Kinzer Pointer noting the recent story involving Bills Safety Damar Hamlin, has a natural connection to the message of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. That message he said is love.
Buffalo Water customers without fluoride for nearly a decade
Tucked inside a Buffalo Water report is a troubling statistic. City residents have not had fluoride in their water for eight years.
Cuba teen paralyzed by accident receives new wheelchair van
BUFFALO, N.Y. — "I'm at a loss for words, really," Dennis Kranock of Portville said on Wednesday morning. He and his wife Lisa have watched their 18-year-old daughter Gabby fight through the unthinkable over the last four months. She was standing outside with her friends back in September, when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver.
wbfo.org
Fire commissioner was not in Buffalo during the blizzard
Fire Commissioner William Renaldo, who is responsible for coordinating the city's emergency response, did not deny claims he went on vacation during the storm. Renaldo spoke about the Buffalo Fire Department's response to the blizzard in a Common Council meeting Tuesday, where he commended the courage of the firefighters. Renaldo stated that some firefighters worked for over 90 hours over the weekend of the storm, and he was clear that sacrifices were part of a firefighter’s duty.
erienewsnow.com
Runway Jeep Injuries Woman In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A woman was hurt by her own out of control vehicle before it rolled down a city block striking several parked cars and even a building in Jamestown on Wednesday. Just before 9:30 a.m. Jamestown Police and Fire personnel, along with ALSTAR EMS,...
wnypapers.com
Cardinal O'Hara names new assistant principal
Earl Schunk, athletic director at Cardinal O’Hara High School, has taken on increased responsibility as the new assistant principal. He follows interim Vice Principal Dave Lovering, who will continue his work as Cardinal O’Hara’s alumni coordinator. “We are very excited that Earl will be expanding his role...
chautauquatoday.com
Dunkirk man ticketed after vehicle crashes into barn in Sheridan
A Dunkirk man is facing charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a vehicle striking a barn on Route 20 in the town of Sheridan on Monday morning. Deputies located the vehicle that was unoccupied in the barn. An investigation led to 24-year-old Alexander Gonzalez-Pacheco, who was ticketed for leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, speed not reasonable and prudent and unsafe lane change.
Towns With Highest Flu Cases In Western New York
The weather in Western New York has given us some serious challenges over the last few weeks. From blizzards to flood warnings, it has been anything but good. Buffalo Bills fans were treated to sunshine this past weekend and it was the first "sunny day" in months! Feeling blah? You are not alone.
Orchard Park police “confident nobody in distress” after male goes missing after Bills game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following Sunday’s Bills game, Orchard Park police asked for the public’s assistance in locating a male who may be in the area of Highmark Stadium after he was reported missing. As of 1:15 a.m. Monday, police said they are “confident nobody is currently in distress” after searching the ravine area […]
Treacherous Travel For Portions Of New York State
The second half of the first month of 2023 is about to start and it is going to bring back some winter weather. While we have been enjoying some of the warm temperatures this January has given us, the cold air is about to take over. The snow and cold...
Comments / 0