Buffalo State Athletics

Heil Sets Pool Record In Tri-Meet With Wells And Pitt-Bradford

BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State men's and women's swimming and diving team returned to action today against Pitt-Bradford and Well College. Hannah Heil (Medina, NY/Medina) broke the 13-year old pool record in the 50 free with a time of 24.84, besting the previous mark of 24.87. MEN'S SCORES:
Buffalo State Athletics

Swim And Dive Ready For Another Week Of Racing

BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State men's and women's swimming and diving teams return to the pool for another busy week of racing. The team will kick things off tonight in a tri-meet with Pitt-Bradford and Wells College before traveling to Cortland on Friday for a tri-meet with the Red Dragons and New Paltz.
Buffalo State Athletics

Matt Parkinson And Sean Mahaney Named Bengal Athletes Of The Week

BUFFALO, NY – Matt Parkinson (Springfield Gardens, NY/John Browne) from the men's basketball team and Sean Mahaney (Alden, NY/Alden) from the men's swimming and diving team have been named Bengal Athletes of the Week for their respective performances this past weekend. Parkinson, a sophomore business management major, had a...
2 On Your Side

Orchard Park resident wins $46K in Hamburg raffle

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Tuesday night, one lucky Orchard Park resident walked away with $46,000 after hitting the jackpot at the Hamburg Armor Fire Company's bingo night. People waited in line for more than an hour just to get inside the fire hall when doors opened at 5:30 p.m. It...
WKBW-TV

Buffalo School Board recommending new McKinley principal

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — With our 'Eye on Education,’ 7 News learned Wednesday that the Buffalo Board of Education is ready to change the principal at McKinley High School. But the leadership change would mean this would be the sixth principal to serve since the late Crystal Boling-Barton left the school, first on administrative leave in 2017, then retiring in 2022.
newyorkupstate.com

Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY

Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
WKBW-TV

UB professor addresses racial disparities in east Buffalo neighborhood

BUFFALO, NY — The University at Buffalo Center of Urban Studies released a report in 2021 entitled 'The Harder We Run', which documents the racial disparities impacting east Buffalo residents. Director of the center, Dr. Henry Taylor, found that the top issues impacting residents are racial residential disparity, underdevelopment...
2 On Your Side

Cuba teen paralyzed by accident receives new wheelchair van

BUFFALO, N.Y. — "I'm at a loss for words, really," Dennis Kranock of Portville said on Wednesday morning. He and his wife Lisa have watched their 18-year-old daughter Gabby fight through the unthinkable over the last four months. She was standing outside with her friends back in September, when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver.
wbfo.org

Fire commissioner was not in Buffalo during the blizzard

Fire Commissioner William Renaldo, who is responsible for coordinating the city's emergency response, did not deny claims he went on vacation during the storm. Renaldo spoke about the Buffalo Fire Department's response to the blizzard in a Common Council meeting Tuesday, where he commended the courage of the firefighters. Renaldo stated that some firefighters worked for over 90 hours over the weekend of the storm, and he was clear that sacrifices were part of a firefighter’s duty.
erienewsnow.com

Runway Jeep Injuries Woman In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A woman was hurt by her own out of control vehicle before it rolled down a city block striking several parked cars and even a building in Jamestown on Wednesday. Just before 9:30 a.m. Jamestown Police and Fire personnel, along with ALSTAR EMS,...
wnypapers.com

Cardinal O'Hara names new assistant principal

Earl Schunk, athletic director at Cardinal O’Hara High School, has taken on increased responsibility as the new assistant principal. He follows interim Vice Principal Dave Lovering, who will continue his work as Cardinal O’Hara’s alumni coordinator. “We are very excited that Earl will be expanding his role...
chautauquatoday.com

Dunkirk man ticketed after vehicle crashes into barn in Sheridan

A Dunkirk man is facing charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a vehicle striking a barn on Route 20 in the town of Sheridan on Monday morning. Deputies located the vehicle that was unoccupied in the barn. An investigation led to 24-year-old Alexander Gonzalez-Pacheco, who was ticketed for leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, speed not reasonable and prudent and unsafe lane change.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Towns With Highest Flu Cases In Western New York

The weather in Western New York has given us some serious challenges over the last few weeks. From blizzards to flood warnings, it has been anything but good. Buffalo Bills fans were treated to sunshine this past weekend and it was the first "sunny day" in months! Feeling blah? You are not alone.
