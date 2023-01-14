Read full article on original website
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Four-Star Running Back Receives Offer from Alabama
Four-star class of 2024 running back Taylor Tatum has received an offer from the Crimson Tide. The Texas native ranks No. 73 nationally, No. 5 in running backs, and No. 10 in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports Composite. Last season, the junior recorded 227 rushing attempts for 1,891...
Vanderbilt Coach Talks About Darius Miles in His Pregame Speech
The circumstances under which Alabama's basketball game against Vanderbilt took place on Tuesday had Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse speaking about Darius Miles both pre and post-game. Stackhouse said he wanted to highlight the circumstances surrounding Alabama to his team prior to the game. The actions of Miles and his co-suspect,...
Charles Barkley Praises Alabama Basketball Team
Auburn basketball legend Charles Barkley had nothing but good things to say about the Alabama men's basketball team. During an interview on The Next Round, an online show hosted by Jim Dunaway, Ryan Brown, and Lance Taylor, the Ala., native was asked about this year's Crimson Tide squad. "Alabama's the...
Alabama Baseball Ranked in Preseason Poll
The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team is ranked No. 20 in the 2023 D1Baseball Preseason Poll. According to RollTide.com, "The No. 20 ranking is the highest by any outlet so far this preseason and is the highest preseason ranking from D1 since the Crimson Tide opened the 2015 campaign at No. 20."
Alabama Gymnast Wins SEC Freshman of the Week
Alabama gymnast Gabby Gladieux has won SEC Gymnastics Freshman of the Week. She received the weekly honors after her performance in Alabama's 196.475-195.575 win against Arkansas on Friday evening. "Gladieux, a freshman from Greensboro, N.C., captured a pair of second-place finishes to help her squad earn the win at No....
Alabama football has a new name in defensive coordinator conversation
Alabama football has a new name in defensive coordinator conversation https://tdalabamamag.com/2023/01/17/alabama-football-new-name-defensive-coordinator-conversation/">. Nick Saban is looking for a new defensive coordinator to help the University of Alabama football program return to dominant performances. Pete Golding, 37, left the Crimson Tide to take a coaching position at the University of Mississippi under...
Alabama men's basketball team makes pit stop at Buc-ee's in Athens
The team was unable to fly back to Tuscaloosa from Nashville due to fog. so they drove home after facing Vanderbilt on Tuesday.
Alabama’s Dominance Over LSU Similar to the 2021 Matchup
The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated the LSU Tigers 106-66. This was Alabama's biggest margin of victory inside Coleman Coliseum in an SEC game since 2005 against Auburn. The Crimson Tide made a total of 20 three-pointers. This performance is reminiscent of Alabama's performance against LSU in 2021 at Baton Rouge.
The 2022 Alabama Football Team: A Season of “What could’ve been”
After Alabama's 33-18 loss to Georgia, many fans and media members believed that Nick Saban and Alabama were going to go into the 2022 season with a vengeance, looking to earn back their spot as the champions of college football. And these assumptions certainly didn't come out of thin air....
Former Alabama Basketball Player's Role In Fatal Shooting Revealed
Former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles' role in a fatal shooting has been revealed.
Nick Saban Hires New Defensive Assistant From Sun Belt
The Alabama Crimson Tide football program is in a period of transition entering the 2023 offseason. Alabama failed to qualify for the College Football Playoff for the second time in school history and many expect changes to be on the horizon for the Crimson Tide. The Tide has already lost...
Nate Oats Leans on NFL Hall of Famer For Advice For Program
It's been a challenging week for the Alabama Crimson Tide basketball program after forward Darius Miles was arrested for capitol murder. The Crimson Tide's basketball team is in the middle of a historic season that currently sees the program ranked No. 4 in the nation. This unprecedented situation has compelled...
Current, former Alabama players react to Darius Miles arrest
The news of now-former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles’ arrest on murder charges drew quick responses from the school and athletics department. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats will meet with reporters Monday in advance of Tuesday’s game at Vanderbilt but his current and former teammates had social media to react to the events of Sunday.
Did Alabama Move Up in the Latest AP Poll?
In the latest Associated Press (AP) Poll, the Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball team stays put at No. 4. The Crimson Tide earned 1,347 points after their dominating 40-point victory over the 12-5 LSU Tigers. According to this week's AP Poll, Alabama is 35 points behind Purdue, (16-1) which is currently the number three team in the nation, and 110 points ahead of UCLA, which is the No. 5 team in the nation.
Alabama Lineman Finds New Home in SEC East
The Alabama Crimson Tide saw several players enter the transfer portal at the conclusion of the 2022 season. Most of the former Alabama players have already announced their new homes. Former Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George has taken to Twitter on Monday to announce he will be transferring to the...
Alabama Women’s Basketball Dominates Over Ole Miss
Alabama women's basketball pulled out a 63-58 win over Ole Miss on Sunday, breaking the Rebels' win streak, and becoming their first SEC loss this season. The Tide was missing two of its top scorers, Brittany Davis and Megan Abrams during the game due to injuries yet still managed to come out victorious. Alabama showed incredible teamwork as the Tide was almost able to even the score at halftime after struggling to make shots in the first quarter.
Paul Finebaum Has Bold Suggestion For Alabama Defensive Coordinator
Changes are afoot in Tuscaloosa when it comes to Alabama's defensive coordinator. And during his regular Monday radio segment on WJOX, college football commentator Paul Finebaum hopped on with "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" to discuss which DC hire would excite the Tide's fanbase the most. As ...
Noah Clowney wins ANOTHER Hard Hat
In Alabama's 106-66 rout of the LSU Tigers, Noah Clowney earned the Hard Hat Award, his 5th of the season. Clowney has been playing at an elite level all season, winning two SEC freshman of the week honors and averaging slightly under a double-double. The Spartanburg, SC native, continued his...
Nate Oats Responds to Darius Miles’ Arrest
The Alabama Crimson Tide basketball program was rocked with scandal over the weekend after junior forward Darius Miles was charged with capitol murder on Sunday morning. The tragedy overshadowed what otherwise was a great weekend for the Tide as the program defeated the LSU Tigers on Saturday 106-66. Miles had...
Fact or Fiction: Pete Golding to Ole Miss, Next Alabama DC, Will Muschamp's Future
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he determines if Pete Golding was silently fired at Alabama...
