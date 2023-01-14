ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Four-Star Running Back Receives Offer from Alabama

Four-star class of 2024 running back Taylor Tatum has received an offer from the Crimson Tide. The Texas native ranks No. 73 nationally, No. 5 in running backs, and No. 10 in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports Composite. Last season, the junior recorded 227 rushing attempts for 1,891...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Vanderbilt Coach Talks About Darius Miles in His Pregame Speech

The circumstances under which Alabama's basketball game against Vanderbilt took place on Tuesday had Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse speaking about Darius Miles both pre and post-game. Stackhouse said he wanted to highlight the circumstances surrounding Alabama to his team prior to the game. The actions of Miles and his co-suspect,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Charles Barkley Praises Alabama Basketball Team

Auburn basketball legend Charles Barkley had nothing but good things to say about the Alabama men's basketball team. During an interview on The Next Round, an online show hosted by Jim Dunaway, Ryan Brown, and Lance Taylor, the Ala., native was asked about this year's Crimson Tide squad. "Alabama's the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Baseball Ranked in Preseason Poll

The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team is ranked No. 20 in the 2023 D1Baseball Preseason Poll. According to RollTide.com, "The No. 20 ranking is the highest by any outlet so far this preseason and is the highest preseason ranking from D1 since the Crimson Tide opened the 2015 campaign at No. 20."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Gymnast Wins SEC Freshman of the Week

Alabama gymnast Gabby Gladieux has won SEC Gymnastics Freshman of the Week. She received the weekly honors after her performance in Alabama's 196.475-195.575 win against Arkansas on Friday evening. "Gladieux, a freshman from Greensboro, N.C., captured a pair of second-place finishes to help her squad earn the win at No....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football has a new name in defensive coordinator conversation

Alabama football has a new name in defensive coordinator conversation https://tdalabamamag.com/2023/01/17/alabama-football-new-name-defensive-coordinator-conversation/">. Nick Saban is looking for a new defensive coordinator to help the University of Alabama football program return to dominant performances. Pete Golding, 37, left the Crimson Tide to take a coaching position at the University of Mississippi under...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Current, former Alabama players react to Darius Miles arrest

The news of now-former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles’ arrest on murder charges drew quick responses from the school and athletics department. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats will meet with reporters Monday in advance of Tuesday’s game at Vanderbilt but his current and former teammates had social media to react to the events of Sunday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Did Alabama Move Up in the Latest AP Poll?

In the latest Associated Press (AP) Poll, the Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball team stays put at No. 4. The Crimson Tide earned 1,347 points after their dominating 40-point victory over the 12-5 LSU Tigers. According to this week's AP Poll, Alabama is 35 points behind Purdue, (16-1) which is currently the number three team in the nation, and 110 points ahead of UCLA, which is the No. 5 team in the nation.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Lineman Finds New Home in SEC East

The Alabama Crimson Tide saw several players enter the transfer portal at the conclusion of the 2022 season. Most of the former Alabama players have already announced their new homes. Former Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George has taken to Twitter on Monday to announce he will be transferring to the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Women’s Basketball Dominates Over Ole Miss

Alabama women's basketball pulled out a 63-58 win over Ole Miss on Sunday, breaking the Rebels' win streak, and becoming their first SEC loss this season. The Tide was missing two of its top scorers, Brittany Davis and Megan Abrams during the game due to injuries yet still managed to come out victorious. Alabama showed incredible teamwork as the Tide was almost able to even the score at halftime after struggling to make shots in the first quarter.
OXFORD, MS
Tide 100.9 FM

Noah Clowney wins ANOTHER Hard Hat

In Alabama's 106-66 rout of the LSU Tigers, Noah Clowney earned the Hard Hat Award, his 5th of the season. Clowney has been playing at an elite level all season, winning two SEC freshman of the week honors and averaging slightly under a double-double. The Spartanburg, SC native, continued his...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Nate Oats Responds to Darius Miles’ Arrest

The Alabama Crimson Tide basketball program was rocked with scandal over the weekend after junior forward Darius Miles was charged with capitol murder on Sunday morning. The tragedy overshadowed what otherwise was a great weekend for the Tide as the program defeated the LSU Tigers on Saturday 106-66. Miles had...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
841K+
Views
ABOUT

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy