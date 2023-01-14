Alabama women's basketball pulled out a 63-58 win over Ole Miss on Sunday, breaking the Rebels' win streak, and becoming their first SEC loss this season. The Tide was missing two of its top scorers, Brittany Davis and Megan Abrams during the game due to injuries yet still managed to come out victorious. Alabama showed incredible teamwork as the Tide was almost able to even the score at halftime after struggling to make shots in the first quarter.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO