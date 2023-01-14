No. 6-ranked UFC Lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev has found some serious success inside the Octagon. Though the accomplish kickboxer did lose his UFC debut back in 2019 to Magomed Mustafaev, he’s been flawless since. “Ataman” has won six straight fights, most recently stopping Rafael dos Anjos in the fifth round of their UFC Vegas 58 main event in July 2022. Also notable is that Fiziev has won either a performance bonus or “Fight of the Night” honors in his last five fights.

2 DAYS AGO