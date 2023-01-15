Read full article on original website
JC Breakfast Optimists honor Momentum Volleyball leader
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club has recognized Bridget Vonspreckelsen for her work with the Momentum Volleyball program and her commitment to youth of various ages. Bridget is originally from Nebraska and played collegiate volleyball at the University of Alabama. She and her husband Eric, who is the Associate Pastor at First Christian Church in Junction City, have three daughters.
JCHS wrestlers will compete on Senior Night
Junction City will host Olathe South in a dual on Senior Night for Blue Jay and Lady Jay wrestling on Thursday. Competition begins at 6 p.m.
Blue Jay basketball will play in the Tournament of Champions
The Junction City boys basketball team travels this week to Dodge City to play in the 80th annual Tournament of Champions at the United Wireless Arena. The Blue jays will play Shawnee Mission South on Thursday at 3:30 pm, with the following games Dodge City v. Derby at 7 pm and Maize South v. Bishop Carroll at 8:30 pm.
Martin Luther King Jr. ceremony is set for Monday in Junction City
For 38 years the annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration has been held in Junction City. This year's edition will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at the C. L. Hoover Opera House. Junction City native and Academy Award-winning American film director, Kevin Willmott, will serve as the keynote speaker. Justin Aaron, Junction City and recent performer on NBC "The Voice" will be featured and Jerel McGeachy Jr., Orator will be on the program." There will be a community march and statue unveiling.
Fundraiser breakfast will benefit Geary County Fire Explorers
American Legion Post #45 will be the site of a fundraiser breakfast Saturday, Jan. 28, to benefit Geary County Fire Explorers. It will run from 7 - 10 a.m. There will be biscuits & gravy, scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, sausage, juice and coffee. The cost will be $8 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under.
Geary County Conservation District prepares for annual event
Geary County Conservation District will hold their annual meeting on Thursday, January 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the 4-H/Senior Center. The Board of Supervisors will give their annual report and elect two Supervisors for a 3 year term. The meal is sponsored by local banks and is free to the public.
Geary County Fish & Game Association will collect used Christmas trees
This is the last week for depositing your Christmas trees for recycling at the corner of 14th & Jackson streets in Junction City. On Saturday at 9 a.m. Geary County Fish and Game Association members will be loading them up and moving them to Milford Lake for building wildlife habitat. Be sure to remove all decorations and stands before adding to the pile of trees.
Public Library in Junction City will close early Thursday
Dorothy Bramlage Public Library in Junction City will close at 4 p.m. Thursday in order to host the Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours.
MAC Committee touches on a number of topics
Recent federal legislation contained funding for barracks planning at Fort Riley. That bodes well for possible future growth at Fort Riley. That was one topic for discussion at a recent Military Affairs Council Advisory Committee discussion in Junction City. Board member Phyllis Fitzgerald touched briefly on childcare. "There is a...
Efforts are under way to meet food needs
Geary Community Food Planning Meeting will be held next Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Larry Dixon Center. At this event, food waste, food access, agriculture, and nutrition will be discussed as highlighted in the Food System Plan. The meeting will also break into discussion groups to review the actions of the Food Plan Goals.
Main Street Market will run May through October in Junction City
Downtown Junction City will be the location for a Main Street Market on Saturdays, May 6 - Oct. 28. Terri Butler of Main Street, said it will run from 8:30 a.m. until 1 :30 p.m. and if all goes according to plan it will be in different areas. "So the Farmer's Market will be across from the Fire Department, the Makers Market will be behind the Central National Bank. There will be music, contests, competitions, events activities in the grassy properties across from Godfrey's Shooting Range.
Geary County Commission meets on Tuesday
Due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday the Geary County Commission meeting this week has been pushed back from Monday until Tuesday. The hours are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m at the County Office Building. Agenda items will range from weekly reports by Finance Director Tami Tobison, HR Director...
New roof goes on the Historical Museum
There was a major project in 2022 involving the completion of a new roof at the Geary County Historical Museum. According to the newsletter Geary Glimmers, a Heritage Trust Fund grant was used to help replace the old wood shake roof, which was showing serious signs of age. Work on...
Geary County Booking Photos Jan. 9 - 17
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Michael Salada, Outside warrant, Arrested 1/13. Nicholas McHenry, Unlawful damage to property,...
Discussion occurs about Geary County fairgrounds property
Geary County Commission Chairman Keith Ascher provided an update Tuesday on a recent roundtable discussion about the fairground property and the entities involved. "There's a lot of confusion about who owns what, who is in charge of what, who oversees what. " There were breakout sessions for each group and...
Kansas State University Police investigating injury accident
MANHATTAN — The Kansas State University Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in the 1600 block of Claflin Road at approximately 7:30 a.m. Jan. 18, 2023. The pedestrian was transported to Ascension Via Christi.
Search continues for three children abducted by their mother
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of an alleged abduction and are asking the public for help to find three children. According to Junction City Police, on December 21, Jeana Foley abducted her children identified as 6-year-old Rosie Peterson, 5-year-old Camden Peterson and 3-year-old Genevieve Peterson. On...
RCPD: Manhattan house fire was intentionally set
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged arson fire. Just after 2:30p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for arson in the 800 block of Pottawatomie Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 75-year-old woman reported a 28-year-old woman started a fire inside...
Manhattan business lost $100,000 in theft by deception
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft by deception and unlawful computer acts in Manhattan. On Tuesday, Champion Teamwear, 520 McCall Road in Manhattan, reported unknown suspects fraudulently claimed to be employees of New York Presbyterian Hospital, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The suspects ordered over $100,000 in merchandise that was shipped to them but never paid for.
RCPD reports burglary of man's military equipment
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary involving military equipment in Manhattan. Just after 6:30p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for burglary in the 900 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan. A 21-year-old man reported his car was broken into and his military-issued Improved Outer Tactical Vest, helmet...
