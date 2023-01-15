Downtown Junction City will be the location for a Main Street Market on Saturdays, May 6 - Oct. 28. Terri Butler of Main Street, said it will run from 8:30 a.m. until 1 :30 p.m. and if all goes according to plan it will be in different areas. "So the Farmer's Market will be across from the Fire Department, the Makers Market will be behind the Central National Bank. There will be music, contests, competitions, events activities in the grassy properties across from Godfrey's Shooting Range.

