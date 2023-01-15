ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Guest column: My son wasn't safe in New Orleans. None of us are.

On Dec. 23, 2022, my son Brandon Montrell — known to many as the comedian “Boogie B” — was gunned down during a shootout in New Orleans' Central Business District. Brandon was there, in the parking lot of a grocery store, so that his grandmother wouldn’t have to be out in the cold. The bullets that killed him in that parking lot were “stray” — a polite way of saying they were not intended for him by the vicious murderers who ended his life.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Former LSU Quarterback Walker Howard commits to SEC rival

NEW ORLEANS — Former LSU quarterback Walker Howardhas announced on social media that he is committed to Ole Miss. The Louisiana native and son of former LSU quarterback Jamie Howard recently entered the NCAA transfer portal after spending his freshman year in Baton Rouge. Walker Howard was a 5-star...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
gotodestinations.com

The Best Pizza Spots in New Orleans – (With Cheesy Photos)

Looking for the best pizza in New Orleans in 2023? Are you a fan of gooey, melty cheese and savory, perfectly-seasoned toppings? Do you dream of biting into a slice of heaven and experiencing pure, unadulterated bliss? If so, you’re in luck, because New Orleans is home to some of the best pizza restaurants around!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

City officials criticized by mother of slain comedian "Boogie B" Montrell deny her allegations

Sherilyn Price did not mince words. In a guest column published on NOLA.com Wednesday, the mother of slain comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell took aim at New Orleans' elected leaders and public agencies, saying they have allowed the city to descend into a state of "lawlessness" that most other communities would have long ago found unacceptable. To make things worse, after her son was shot dead in a downtown parking lot, Price said officials with the New Orleans Police Department, District Attorney's Office and City Hall failed to reach out, properly notify her or commit to prosecuting the suspects they arrested.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Florence Carmela

New Orleans Saints Reporter Aileen Hnatiuk Goes Viral On Twitter

The Saints weren't the only ones trending last week. The New Orleans Saints reporter, Aileen Hnatiuk reacts after going viral on Twitter with her 'That's a wrap' tweet that has been seen by more than 6.8 MILLION people. She responded as any southern lady would, with a fun, yet direct statement 'Y'all are wild!'
klax-tv.com

‘Katrina Babies’ documentary screening, Q&A with filmmaker Feb. 6 at NSU

NATCHITOCHES – New Orleans native Edward Buckles is coming to Natchitoches to screen his award-winning documentary “Katrina Babies” at Northwestern State University. The ground-breaking director, who won two awards at the Tribeca Film Festival and was recently featured on the digital cover of TIME magazine, takes an intimate look at the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and its impact on the youth of New Orleans.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
fox8live.com

New Orleans violent crime map

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The following information is provided by the City of New Orleans. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

NOPD investigating midday Central City homicide

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in Central City that left a 19-year-old man dead. Police say the incident happened at about 11:35 a.m. in the 1500 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way. The victim was located in a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Irvin Mayfield added to Lundi Gras Festival lineup after early prison release

NEW ORLEANS — Trumpeter Irvin Mayfield has been added to Lundi Gras Festival lineup after being released from prison ahead of his full sentence. Trumpeter Irvin Mayfield, who was serving a one-year prison sentence for diverting $1.3 million in charity funds to personal accounts, was released months early and was added to the Lundi Gras Festival's lineup, according to offbeat.com.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man fatally shot in Central City, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot in Central City just before noon Wednesday (Jan. 18), according to the NOPD. Police say the incident happened on Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way around 11:35 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they say they found the victim suffering a...
CENTRAL, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Newspaper should focus on N.O. street conditions

Every newspaper, especially a newspaper of the Times-Picayune’s status, has a story to tell. The longer the paper has existed, the fuller the story becomes. The current series on the “Streets of New Orleans” says this in many ways and is an excellent example of a powerful story. The Picayune has proven by this series that it can blend our attention and bring us together in a way that has rarely been seen here in decades. Congratulations, Picayune, you did it!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Dr. King was here in NOLA

On the occasion of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, we're reminded of New Orleans' place in the fight for civil rights and also the time Dr. King spent here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy