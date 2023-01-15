Read full article on original website
New Orleans Saints Reporter Aileen Hnatiuk Goes Viral On Twitter
Hogs for the Cause in New Orleans, a great event for a great cause
UNT alumna R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as the new Miss Universe
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Louisiana?
Sean Payton coaching race heats up, multiple teams interviewing the former Saints head coach
New Orleans radio host George Vinnett dead at 79
New Orleans radio broadcaster and host of the nationally-syndicated show Get Down George Vinnett has died, his family announced on Wednesday.
NOLA.com
Guest column: My son wasn't safe in New Orleans. None of us are.
On Dec. 23, 2022, my son Brandon Montrell — known to many as the comedian “Boogie B” — was gunned down during a shootout in New Orleans' Central Business District. Brandon was there, in the parking lot of a grocery store, so that his grandmother wouldn’t have to be out in the cold. The bullets that killed him in that parking lot were “stray” — a polite way of saying they were not intended for him by the vicious murderers who ended his life.
WDSU
Former LSU Quarterback Walker Howard commits to SEC rival
NEW ORLEANS — Former LSU quarterback Walker Howardhas announced on social media that he is committed to Ole Miss. The Louisiana native and son of former LSU quarterback Jamie Howard recently entered the NCAA transfer portal after spending his freshman year in Baton Rouge. Walker Howard was a 5-star...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Spots in New Orleans – (With Cheesy Photos)
Looking for the best pizza in New Orleans in 2023? Are you a fan of gooey, melty cheese and savory, perfectly-seasoned toppings? Do you dream of biting into a slice of heaven and experiencing pure, unadulterated bliss? If so, you’re in luck, because New Orleans is home to some of the best pizza restaurants around!
This Is The Top Buffet In Louisiana
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in Louisiana.
NOLA.com
City officials criticized by mother of slain comedian "Boogie B" Montrell deny her allegations
Sherilyn Price did not mince words. In a guest column published on NOLA.com Wednesday, the mother of slain comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell took aim at New Orleans' elected leaders and public agencies, saying they have allowed the city to descend into a state of "lawlessness" that most other communities would have long ago found unacceptable. To make things worse, after her son was shot dead in a downtown parking lot, Price said officials with the New Orleans Police Department, District Attorney's Office and City Hall failed to reach out, properly notify her or commit to prosecuting the suspects they arrested.
New Orleans Saints Reporter Aileen Hnatiuk Goes Viral On Twitter
The Saints weren't the only ones trending last week. The New Orleans Saints reporter, Aileen Hnatiuk reacts after going viral on Twitter with her 'That's a wrap' tweet that has been seen by more than 6.8 MILLION people. She responded as any southern lady would, with a fun, yet direct statement 'Y'all are wild!'
New Orleans nurse ‘retires’ to teach new nurses after 52 years
She still takes the temperature, still believes in the blood pressure, and knows nurses are the prescription for whatever ails you. She's Acquelyn Donsereaux, or "Nurse Ackie," who is retiring after 52 years as a New Orleans nurse.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Louisiana?
Gayle Benson is an American businesswoman and billionaire from Louisiana, who is the majority owner of the New Orleans Saints, an American football team in the National Football League, and the New Orleans Pelicans, a basketball team in the National Basketball Association.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell Accused of Having Extramarital Affair With Member of Her Security Team
According to a new court filing, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been accused of having an extramarital affair with a member of her security team.
New Orleans councilmembers hear from emotional crowd in crime meeting
NEW ORLEANS — In New Orleans, crime hits close to home for many. Wednesday, councilmembers heard from residents demanding action. "When you got to go to the gas station with your gun on your hip, when you’ve got to go to the grocery store with your gun on your pocket, that’s a war zone,” one man said.
klax-tv.com
‘Katrina Babies’ documentary screening, Q&A with filmmaker Feb. 6 at NSU
NATCHITOCHES – New Orleans native Edward Buckles is coming to Natchitoches to screen his award-winning documentary “Katrina Babies” at Northwestern State University. The ground-breaking director, who won two awards at the Tribeca Film Festival and was recently featured on the digital cover of TIME magazine, takes an intimate look at the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and its impact on the youth of New Orleans.
NOLA.com
Ankle monitor didn't stop Texas lawyer from allegedly setting ex's Baton Rouge house on fire
A Texas lawyer under separate protective orders in Baton Rouge and New Orleans menaced his ex-partner's house for days before setting it on fire Saturday, arrest records allege — an incident clocked at every step by a GPS monitor strapped to his ankle. Since December, Christian L. King, 31,...
fox8live.com
New Orleans violent crime map
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The following information is provided by the City of New Orleans. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
NOPD investigating midday Central City homicide
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in Central City that left a 19-year-old man dead. Police say the incident happened at about 11:35 a.m. in the 1500 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way. The victim was located in a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound.
Irvin Mayfield added to Lundi Gras Festival lineup after early prison release
NEW ORLEANS — Trumpeter Irvin Mayfield has been added to Lundi Gras Festival lineup after being released from prison ahead of his full sentence. Trumpeter Irvin Mayfield, who was serving a one-year prison sentence for diverting $1.3 million in charity funds to personal accounts, was released months early and was added to the Lundi Gras Festival's lineup, according to offbeat.com.
fox8live.com
Man fatally shot in Central City, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot in Central City just before noon Wednesday (Jan. 18), according to the NOPD. Police say the incident happened on Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way around 11:35 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they say they found the victim suffering a...
NOLA.com
Letters: Newspaper should focus on N.O. street conditions
Every newspaper, especially a newspaper of the Times-Picayune’s status, has a story to tell. The longer the paper has existed, the fuller the story becomes. The current series on the “Streets of New Orleans” says this in many ways and is an excellent example of a powerful story. The Picayune has proven by this series that it can blend our attention and bring us together in a way that has rarely been seen here in decades. Congratulations, Picayune, you did it!
theadvocate.com
Curious Louisiana: Should New Orleans, and not Memphis, be considered the birthplace of rock and roll?
Lafayette resident Michael Martin wonders why Memphis, and not New Orleans, is considered the birthplace of rock 'n' roll. "At least a little bit earlier than what was happening in Memphis, with Elvis and the rest, there were New Orleans people like Fats Domino who were kind of doing the same thing," he said. "I've often wondered about that."
Dr. King was here in NOLA
On the occasion of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, we're reminded of New Orleans' place in the fight for civil rights and also the time Dr. King spent here.
