Ty D.

Say Goodbye to Your Local CVS: 900 Stores Shutting Down Across The Nation

CVS, one of the largest drug retailers in the United States, has announced that it will close at least 300 of its pharmacies annually for the next three years. The closures are part of a larger plan to shut down 900 stores nationwide by the end of 2026. Despite the closures, CVS CEO Karen Lynch stated that their retail stores are fundamental to the company's strategy and that they remain focused on their competitive advantage in thousands of communities across the country.
Binance Launches Off-Exchange Settlement Solution

Binance Mirror, an off-exchange settlement solution that enables institutions to access trading and investment products within the Binance Exchange ecosystem without having to post collateral directly on the exchange, was officially launched today by Binance Custody, a regulated and compliant institutional digital asset custodian. Institutions can use Binance Mirror to...
Apple reportedly making its own smart display

Apple is reportedly working on its own smart display to take on the likes of the Google Nest Hub and the Amazon Echo Show. According to the ever-reliable Apple commentator Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple is looking to take on Amazon in Google in the smart home space with a raft of new smart home gear.
Google Trends Shows Increasing Interest in ChatGPT

Searches for ChatGPT on Google have been on the rise as interest in AI continues to pile up. ChatGPT is a software that generates human-like responses on almost every topic. Those responses include articles, plans, stories, coding, and much more. ChatGPT bases its responses on an extensive amount of data...

