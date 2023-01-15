Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
ABC30 Fresno
Cowboys stick with kicker Brett Maher, expect rebound vs. 49ers
FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys will go into the divisional round of the playoffs at the San Francisco 49ers with kicker Brett Maher battling the yips. Maher became the first player in any NFL game since 1932 --a span of 16,207 regular-season and playoff contests -- to miss four extra point attempts, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, in the Cowboys' 31-14 wild-card win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.
ABC30 Fresno
Bosa 'sick' of officials after Chargers' playoff collapse
COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Less than 24 hours after a devastating 31-30 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a wild-card playoff game, Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa seemingly held few thoughts back as he stood at his locker inside the team's training facility, packing up his locker for the offseason.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
ABC30 Fresno
What's next for Tom Brady? Experts predict landing spots, Bucs' QB plan
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been eliminated from the 2022 NFL playoffs-- in a31-14 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboysin the wild-card round--which means the greatest quarterback in league history is again an unrestricted free agent. The 45-year-old Brady has been coy about his future, but he's still playing at a high level; he recently broke his own record for most completions in a season.
ABC30 Fresno
How DeMeco Ryans of 49ers became prime NFL head-coach candidate
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- It didn't take long after the Houston Texans used the No. 33 pick in the 2006 NFL draft on linebacker DeMeco Ryans for everyone in the organization to recognize something special. As fate would have it, that Texans coaching staff included a handful of future San...
ABC30 Fresno
Tennessee Titans name Ran Carthon, top 49ers exec, as new GM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Titans have hired Ran Carthon, the San Francisco 49ers director of player personnel, as their new general manager. The Titans announced the hiring Wednesday. Carthon interviewed for the job Friday with a panel of Titans executives, including controlling owner Amy Adams-Strunk. He brings 15 years of experience to the Titans.
ABC30 Fresno
Top 2022 NFL rookies: Ranking 10 best first-years, plus risers
The 2022 NFL season's rookie class was truly impressive. Two running backs broke 1,000 rushing yards, while two receivers hit 1,000 receiving yards. Seven players scored at least five times from scrimmage. Twelve first-year defenders had three or more sacks, four had 100-plus tackles, and nine had three or more interceptions. Eight quarterbacks started at least one game, and one currently has his team in the divisional round of the playoffs.
Giants coordinators OK putting head coach dreams on hold for now
Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale had made no secret of how much he would like to be a head coach in the NFL, so when the Colts requested permission to interview him for their opening, he was excited. “It’s one of those things, it’s an honor when they put a slip in because I think it’s harder to get a head-coaching job in this league than being in the Senate,” Martindale said Wednesday. But as thrilled as Martindale was to get the request, he has told the Colts they’ll have to wait. Martindale has to prepare for the Giants’ divisional playoff game...
