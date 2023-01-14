Read full article on original website
Related
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash with injuries on I-89 in Williston
WILLISTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Williston today. The crash took place on I-89 south at around 8:30 a.m. According to the report, Keagan Livingston, 28, of South Burlington, was traveling north on I-89 before hitting Ian Wiltshire, 36, of St. Albans City, head-on.
WCAX
Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say they have identified the body of a Hartford woman found at the local recycling-processing center Tuesday. Hartford Police responded to a call that a woman’s body was found at the Casella facility. They say the woman is from Hartford but they are not releasing her name until the family is notified.
NEWS10 ABC
Search for a missing Granville man coming up cold
GRANVILLE, N.Y.(NEWS10) – A Granville man who went missing nine years ago today is still missing. NEWS10 is revisiting the case revolving around 23-year-old Jonathan Schaff and has the latest. “It was a very strange disappearance,” recalls Granville resident, Payton Barlow. Police say Jonathan Schaff was last seen...
VSP: Drunk Rutland man does 120 mph, crashes
A 54-year-old Rutland man was arrested early Sunday morning after a crash in West Rutland.
Grossly Negligent Vermont Man Crashes Doing 120 MPH, Police Say
VT man arrested for "grossly negligent operation" of a motor vehicle. What happened?. Police in Vermont arrested a man over the weekend who they say was unable to navigate a turn because he was driving under the influence and at a ridiculously unsafe speed. Eventually, the impaired man would crash his car, only to be arrested and charged moments later.
Woman found dead at Casella recycling center in Hartford
A woman was found dead at a Casella recycling processing center in Hartford on Tuesday, according to the Hartford Police Department. The Vermont State Police are assisting the local agency with an investigation, Hartford police said, calling the death an apparent “isolated incident” that poses “no risk to the community.” Jeff Weld, director of communications […] Read the story on VTDigger here: Woman found dead at Casella recycling center in Hartford.
mynbc5.com
Police investigating after woman's body found at Casella recycling center
HARTFORD, Vt. — Police are investigating after a woman's body was found at the Casella recycling processing center in Hartford, Vermont, on Tuesday. The Hartford Police Department said Vermont State Police are assisting in the investigation after a deceased female body was found at the processing center. Officials said...
WCAX
Police investigate South Burlington armed robbery
“Just a proud moment as a coach”: Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game. A junior varsity high school basketball game this week between Oxbow and Danville ended in a blowout with Danville coming out on top, but both teams walked away winners. New partnership to get Vt. mental...
wamc.org
Vermont transportation officials hold meeting on new type of highway interchange set to be built in Winooski
The Vermont Agency of Transportation is about to begin construction on a highway interchange project. The Diverging Diamond Interchange at the Winooski exit north of Burlington will be the first of its kind in the state. First planned in 2012, a new type of highway interchange at Exit 16 in...
newportdispatch.com
Rollover crash in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN — A 67-year-old woman was cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Williamstown on Sunday. The single-vehicle crash took place on South Hill Road at around 8:45 p.m. Police say that the driver, Laura Hernandez, of Williamstown, fled the scene in another vehicle. The vehicle was...
WCAX
4 suspects arrested in connection with murder of St. Johnsbury man
“Just a proud moment as a coach”: Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game. A junior varsity high school basketball game this week between Oxbow and Danville ended in a blowout with Danville coming out on top, but both teams walked away winners. New partnership to get Vt. mental...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on US Route 302 in Newbury
NEWBURY — A 40-year-old man from Groton was arrested for DUI refusal following a crash in Newbury yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on US Route 302 at around 8:05 p.m. According to the report, the Michael Nahmias was traveling west on Route 302 before crossing the centerline, leaving...
Police investigate death of man who was incarcerated in Vermont prison
Shawn Gero, 29, had been incarcerated at the St. Albans prison since December 2022. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police investigate death of man who was incarcerated in Vermont prison.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with excessive speeding in Shaftsbury
SHAFTSBURY — A 26-year-old man from New York was cited for excessive speeding in Shaftsbury yesterday. Police say they clocked a vehicle traveling 92 miles-per-hour in a posted 55 miles-per-hour speed limit zone. Troopers were conducting speed enforcement on US Route 7, near the Shaftsbury pull-off, at around 11:40...
newportdispatch.com
Plainfield teen cited for leaving scene of crash with injuries
MARSHFIELD — A 18-year-old from Plainfield was cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Marshfield early Saturday morning. Authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash on US Route 2 at around 3:20 a.m. Police say all occupants had left the scene when they arrived. The passengers were...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested on warrant in Putney
PUTNEY — A 64-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Putney on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified that Arthur D. Madore Jr, of Putney, was at a home on South Pine Banks Road at around 7:40 p.m. Madore had an active arrest warrant and was arrested at...
mynbc5.com
Fire officials call hardware store fire a 'devastating loss' to the town.
CASTLETON, Vt. — A hardware store in Castleton was destroyed in a fire over the weekend. This happened on Sunday morning at the Gilmore Home Center on Route 4A. Huge flames can be seen billowing from the building as crews worked for at least six hours to put the large fire out. At last check, local fire officials are calling it a devastating loss to the town.
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash with injuries in Killington
KILLINGTON — A 22-year-old man from Massachusetts was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Killington on Thursday. The crash took place on US Route 4 at around 8:10 p.m. According to the report, Christopher Geremia, of Dover, MA, was attempting to navigate a downhill curve oprior to the crash.
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested for DUI, possession of heroin in Ripton
RIPTON — A 39-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested following a crash in Ripton yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash in which the vehicle had driven off the road into the river on US Route 125 at around 7:25 a.m. Witnesses called dispatch and told...
newportdispatch.com
Crash in Waitsfield leads to DUI #3 charges
WAITSFIELD — A 37-year-old man was cited following a crash in Waitsfield earlier this month. Authorities say on January 3, they were notified of a truck and motorcycle crash on Riverview Road at around 3:05 p.m. The driver, identified as Tyler Brownlee, of Waitsfield, displayed signs of impairment, police...
Comments / 0