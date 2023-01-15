MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis in May has announced the artist they selected to create original artwork celebrating the 2023 Beale Street Music Festival. Memphis artist Danny Broadway has been commissioned to create an original work of art that will become the official poster for this year’s Beale Street Music Festival. The date for the official unveiling of the 2023 artwork will be in late February when the festival lineup is announced.

