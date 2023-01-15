Read full article on original website
localmemphis.com
Pastor offering outreach to youth after his Memphis church is vandalized for second time in a month
BARTLETT, Tenn. — Holy Nation Church of Memphis was vandalized for the second time in a month. “Everything that could’ve been broken was broken," said Pastor Andrew Perpener, of Holy Nation of Memphis. Outside of the nearly 50,000 square foot property, the stained glass windows were shattered. Also,...
localmemphis.com
Meet the new Memphis artist behind Beale Street Music Fest 2023's artwork and posters
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis in May has announced the artist they selected to create original artwork celebrating the 2023 Beale Street Music Festival. Memphis artist Danny Broadway has been commissioned to create an original work of art that will become the official poster for this year’s Beale Street Music Festival. The date for the official unveiling of the 2023 artwork will be in late February when the festival lineup is announced.
localmemphis.com
City of Memphis opens new convenience center for trash drop-off
Memphians have seen many different efforts to stop illegal dumping across the city. The latest solution is a Convenience Center at Collins Yard in Binghampton.
Second suspect in murder of missing UofM nursing student arrested
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department arrested a second man believed to be connected to the murder of Barshay Wilson, the University of Memphis nursing student who was found dead with several gunshot wounds after he was reported missing on December 10, one day before his graduation. Cassius Bryant,...
localmemphis.com
MPD: Man arrested after breaking into car while owner paid respects to Lisa Marie at Graceland
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man has been arrested after breaking into a car and stealing a backpack that contained a computer belonging to someone who was signing the wall at Graceland when the burglary took place, according to The Memphis Police Department (MPD). Lisa Marie Presley — the only...
South Memphis residents say trash pileup causes rodents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Piles of scattered trash litter one street in the South Memphis community. Residents there said they’ve reached out multiple times for solutions, but the trash still remains in the 600 block of Jennette Place. One resident, who chose to remain anonymous, said she’s lived near...
localmemphis.com
Shelby County deputies still looking for suspects of Lakeland shooting
Authorities are asking for the public's help and hoping something may be recorded by security system. The shooting could be related to car thefts and a carjacking.
localmemphis.com
Before it was a scenic view, downtown Memphis' Riverside Drive was a real dump
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In recent years, changes to Tom Lee Park and the Beale Street Landing project have drawn criticism from some Memphians. Some have complained about the all-new playground, and others are just tired of ongoing construction. Nearly a century ago, Riverside Drive didn’t exist. In fact, it...
localmemphis.com
MPD: No evidence yet to suggest there's a serial killer in Memphis, despite rumors
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Many Memphians have seen speculation growing online of a serial killer in the Westwood community. Several homicides in the area recently have people wondering what's fact and what's fiction. This TikTok video gaining traction has nearly 500,000 views, with a Westwood native worried about safety -...
Westwood murders: Residents concerned about their safety
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local residents are reeling, worried about four murders that happened over the last two months. Those who live in the Westwood community are talking about the incidents that occurred between November and January. “It’s crazy. It sounds like something out of a movie,” said Westwood resident...
Mother of middle school secretary shot and killed in church parking lot left heartbroken
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mother of a man who was found shot to death in the parking lot of a church just blocks away from a cemetery is devastated. “Nobody deserves to bury their child. If it was a mistake, come forward and let us know,” said Lavonda Henderson.
localmemphis.com
Police searching for suspects of Nicole Beauty and Wigs burglary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have communicated that they are searching for the suspects of a burglary at Nicole Beauty and Wigs on 3619 Riverdale Road that took place on Jan. 12. Two suspects driving a Chevrolet Tahoe released in a year from 2001 to 2006 were captured on...
Woman found dead in burning car, West Memphis Police say
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark, — A woman was found dead in a burning car Sunday morning. On Jan. 15 at approximately 12:40 a.m., West Memphis Police received information about a vehicle was on fire, and in a ditch on South Woods Street and East Jefferson Avenue. When the West Memphis...
actionnews5.com
Family of man killed after traffic stop retains attorney Ben Crump
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of Tyre Nichols has retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump following Nichols’ death. Nichols died on January 10 days after a traffic stop by Memphis police officers left him in the hospital. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate Nichols’ death....
localmemphis.com
2 dead after Saturday morning shooting, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were found dead on the scene after a shooting near Colonial Acres, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police communicated that around 4 a.m. on Saturday they responded to a shooting in the area of Mallory Avenue and Titus Road — a few miles south of the U of M Park Avenue campus.
actionnews5.com
MPD: Woman hit and killed by car in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday at 7:19 p.m. the Memphis Police Department responded to a pedestrian hit in the area of 3rd Street and East Fairway Avenue. A woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but later died from her injuries. Police say the driver involved...
actionnews5.com
Woman found dead inside burning vehicle in West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department is investigating a burning vehicle where a woman was found dead on Sunday morning, according to police. WMPD received a call regarding a vehicle being on fire in a ditch on South Woods Street and Jefferson Avenue. West Memphis Fire Department...
2 shot in Orange Mound, 3 suspects wanted, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are wanted after a shooting Friday afternoon that left two others injured, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers responded just before 1 p.m. Friday to a shooting on Park Avenue east of Airways Boulevard and found two people had been shot. Three...
Man killed in Cordova car crash, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a car crash in Cordova. At approximately 12:30 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Appling Road and Dexter Road. When officers arrived, the driver was hurt and in critical condition. The victim was taken to Regional One, where...
Baby helped by ICU nurse after interstate crash dies
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — An eight-month-old boy has died as a result of a crash on Interstate 40, and his 2-year-old brother is fighting for his life at Le Bonheur. It’s a sad turn of events in what had been an uplifting story WREG reported about an off-duty nurse who initially helped save that baby […]
