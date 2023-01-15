ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

localmemphis.com

Meet the new Memphis artist behind Beale Street Music Fest 2023's artwork and posters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis in May has announced the artist they selected to create original artwork celebrating the 2023 Beale Street Music Festival. Memphis artist Danny Broadway has been commissioned to create an original work of art that will become the official poster for this year’s Beale Street Music Festival. The date for the official unveiling of the 2023 artwork will be in late February when the festival lineup is announced.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Police searching for suspects of Nicole Beauty and Wigs burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have communicated that they are searching for the suspects of a burglary at Nicole Beauty and Wigs on 3619 Riverdale Road that took place on Jan. 12. Two suspects driving a Chevrolet Tahoe released in a year from 2001 to 2006 were captured on...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Family of man killed after traffic stop retains attorney Ben Crump

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of Tyre Nichols has retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump following Nichols’ death. Nichols died on January 10 days after a traffic stop by Memphis police officers left him in the hospital. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate Nichols’ death....
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

2 dead after Saturday morning shooting, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were found dead on the scene after a shooting near Colonial Acres, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police communicated that around 4 a.m. on Saturday they responded to a shooting in the area of Mallory Avenue and Titus Road — a few miles south of the U of M Park Avenue campus.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Woman hit and killed by car in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday at 7:19 p.m. the Memphis Police Department responded to a pedestrian hit in the area of 3rd Street and East Fairway Avenue. A woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but later died from her injuries. Police say the driver involved...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Woman found dead inside burning vehicle in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department is investigating a burning vehicle where a woman was found dead on Sunday morning, according to police. WMPD received a call regarding a vehicle being on fire in a ditch on South Woods Street and Jefferson Avenue. West Memphis Fire Department...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 shot in Orange Mound, 3 suspects wanted, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are wanted after a shooting Friday afternoon that left two others injured, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers responded just before 1 p.m. Friday to a shooting on Park Avenue east of Airways Boulevard and found two people had been shot. Three...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man killed in Cordova car crash, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a car crash in Cordova. At approximately 12:30 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Appling Road and Dexter Road. When officers arrived, the driver was hurt and in critical condition. The victim was taken to Regional One, where...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Baby helped by ICU nurse after interstate crash dies

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — An eight-month-old boy has died as a result of a crash on Interstate 40, and his 2-year-old brother is fighting for his life at Le Bonheur. It’s a sad turn of events in what had been an uplifting story WREG reported about an off-duty nurse who initially helped save that baby […]
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR

