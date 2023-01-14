HD 50 Rep. Mallerie Stromswold announces she is resigning from the Montana Legislature

Read full article on original website
theelectricgf.com
FWP suspected in local geese; three grizzlies around state
Avian influenza was detected in Montana last spring and is continuing to affect domestic and wild birds, according to Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. A number of dead geese have been spotted in the Missouri River in and around Great Falls and they’re suspected to have died from the disease, according to FWP.
focushillsboro.com
Evidently, Oregon Wants To Give Idaho More Than Half Of The State
Oregon Wants To Give Idaho: Oregon Senator Dennis Linthicum is pressing forward with a plan to settle the state’s political rift by transferring 65 percent of the state to Idaho. Eleven predominantly Republican counties in Eastern Oregon would split from the Beaver State and join the red state of Idaho under the Greater Idaho plan.
‘This is possible’: Greater Idaho Movement on border change bill
Senate Joint Memorial 2, also known as the Greater Idaho bill, was introduced on the floor of the Oregon legislature by Republican state Senator Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls.
kotatv.com
Charge against a former South Dakota House candidate dismissed
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Kyle man who unsuccessfully ran for one of two House seats in District 27 during the last election had his criminal case dismissed Tuesday. Bud Marty May was charged with second-degree rape after allegedly forcing himself on a victim in a bathroom stall at a bar. According to the police report, he fled the area, and upon being detained, he claimed he had no involvement at first, then claimed: “it was simply a hug.”
An Idaho Republican said he's 'embarrassed' and apologized after comparing women's health to having 'milked a few cows'
"If you want some ideas on repro and the women's health thing, I have some definite opinions," Rep. Jack Nelsen, a "lifelong dairy farmer," said.
Kentucky event criticized over guest speaker
Concerns have been raised over a Republican event that is set to take place at the Bowling Green Country Club on Tuesday.
Upworthy
Biological fathers in Utah will now bear half the cost of pregnancy
Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 22, 2021. It has since been updated. Last week, Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed HB113, a bill that makes biological fathers liable for half of the out-of-pocket costs of pregnancy and childbirth. The bill, which has been touted as "pro-life," was sponsored by Representative Brady Brammer and Senator Daniel McCay, both of whom belong to the GOP. The recently-introduced legislation is intended to increase the responsibility that biological fathers have of bringing new life into the world. While this may benefit certain mothers, the bill also ensures biological fathers will not have to pay for abortions that they did not consent to (unless the pregnancy was the result of rape or incest, or if the mother’s life is in danger), The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
The richest woman in Montana
Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
Report: More retirees are choosing to leave Oregon than any other state
A new study shows that many retired individuals are choosing to leave Oregon in favor of cheaper, or potentially warmer, locales.
Effort to Make Oregon Counties Part of Idaho Certified to Appear on Wallowa County Ballot in May
ENTERPRISE - The Wallowa County Clerk has certified that the "Greater Idaho" movement has submitted enough valid signatures to force its ballot initiative onto the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement seeks to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho by convincing the state legislatures of Oregon and Idaho...
"Don't Say Gay" bill introduced by Iowa Republican leaders
Iowa Republican House leaders are proposing two classroom bills that could force teachers to "out" certain LGBT students, according to advocacy groups, as well as prohibit teachers from providing LGBT-related materials for students 3rd grade and younger.Driving the news: House File 8 restricts school staff from giving "instruction of any kind" on gender identity and sexual orientation in K-3rd grade classrooms.That includes tests, surveys or handouts.The second bill, House File 9, prohibits school staff from "affirming" a student's gender identity and preferred pronouns if it's different from their birth certificate, unless the teacher has written approval from the student's parent....
focushillsboro.com
Authorities Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County Battles Severe Drought Conditions
Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County: Despite widespread recent rainfall, some areas of Oregon continue to experience severe drought. On Thursday, the Crook County Court declared a drought emergency and asked Governor Tina Kotek to do the same so that disaster relief monies could be allocated. It’s the...
Gov. Newsom is spreading "disinformation" about Texas. The facts show this isn't true
California Gov. Newsom has stated previously that Texas has high taxes than California. It's a point often made by critics of Texas. However, according to former California legislator and Texas Public Policy Foundation’s Chief National Initiatives Officer, Chuck DeVore, “nothing could be further from the truth.”
What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
montanarightnow.com
Historic Roman Theater looking for new operator
RED LODGE, Mont. - The historic Roman Theater in Red Lodge is looking for the next operator. The current operator will pursue other projects after January 29. The Roman Theater was built in 1917. It's the oldest operating theater in Montana. The theater hosts both movies and live performances. "It's...
It’s Illegal to Take Photos at These Indiana Locations
Most of us are taking photos all the time. For social media purposes, we try to get the best photo in cool and unique places. Some of the places we take photos are dangerous and even illegal. Whether your photos are taken with your phone or taken by a professional...
WSDOT responds to Gov. Inslee’s proposed delays to North Spokane Corridor
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation recently responded to the buzz around Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed transportation budget, which would put the construction of the North-South Spokane freeway on hold for an additional six years. Here is WSDOT’s full statement: “Recently there have been news stories related to the potential for North Spokane Corridor project delay as...
Yahoo!
Republicans who snubbed Gov. Katie Hobbs will quickly become irrelevant
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs delivered her first State of the State speech on Monday, only to watch as a handful of Republican legislators walked out or turned their backs. The state of the state Legislature, it seems, is …. Rude. Granted, it wasn’t exactly the Gettysburg Address, but Hobbs delivered...
Washington Examiner
Arizona Republicans walk out on Katie Hobbs's first State of the State address
Republican lawmakers in Arizona wasted no time letting new Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs know how they feel about her Monday as they walked out of Hobbs's first State of the State address. Several of the GOP lawmakers turned their backs on the new governor and walked out as she outlined...
KRQE News 13
Multiple winter storms on the way to New Mexico
Mostly quiet and mild weather will continue into Saturday, but the first in a series of winter storms will move into New Mexico on Sunday. Heavy snowfall will be possible across parts of western and northern New Mexico. Another quiet day with warmer temperatures across the state Friday afternoon. Cirrus...
