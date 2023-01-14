ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

HD 50 Rep. Mallerie Stromswold announces she is resigning from the Montana Legislature

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
montanarightnow.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
theelectricgf.com

FWP suspected in local geese; three grizzlies around state

Avian influenza was detected in Montana last spring and is continuing to affect domestic and wild birds, according to Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks. A number of dead geese have been spotted in the Missouri River in and around Great Falls and they’re suspected to have died from the disease, according to FWP.
GREAT FALLS, MT
focushillsboro.com

Evidently, Oregon Wants To Give Idaho More Than Half Of The State

Oregon Wants To Give Idaho: Oregon Senator Dennis Linthicum is pressing forward with a plan to settle the state’s political rift by transferring 65 percent of the state to Idaho. Eleven predominantly Republican counties in Eastern Oregon would split from the Beaver State and join the red state of Idaho under the Greater Idaho plan.
IDAHO STATE
kotatv.com

Charge against a former South Dakota House candidate dismissed

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Kyle man who unsuccessfully ran for one of two House seats in District 27 during the last election had his criminal case dismissed Tuesday. Bud Marty May was charged with second-degree rape after allegedly forcing himself on a victim in a bathroom stall at a bar. According to the police report, he fled the area, and upon being detained, he claimed he had no involvement at first, then claimed: “it was simply a hug.”
KYLE, SD
Upworthy

Biological fathers in Utah will now bear half the cost of pregnancy

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 22, 2021. It has since been updated. Last week, Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed HB113, a bill that makes biological fathers liable for half of the out-of-pocket costs of pregnancy and childbirth. The bill, which has been touted as "pro-life," was sponsored by Representative Brady Brammer and Senator Daniel McCay, both of whom belong to the GOP. The recently-introduced legislation is intended to increase the responsibility that biological fathers have of bringing new life into the world. While this may benefit certain mothers, the bill also ensures biological fathers will not have to pay for abortions that they did not consent to (unless the pregnancy was the result of rape or incest, or if the mother’s life is in danger), The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
UTAH STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Montana

Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
BOZEMAN, MT
Axios Des Moines

"Don't Say Gay" bill introduced by Iowa Republican leaders

Iowa Republican House leaders are proposing two classroom bills that could force teachers to "out" certain LGBT students, according to advocacy groups, as well as prohibit teachers from providing LGBT-related materials for students 3rd grade and younger.Driving the news: House File 8 restricts school staff from giving "instruction of any kind" on gender identity and sexual orientation in K-3rd grade classrooms.That includes tests, surveys or handouts.The second bill, House File 9, prohibits school staff from "affirming" a student's gender identity and preferred pronouns if it's different from their birth certificate, unless the teacher has written approval from the student's parent....
IOWA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Historic Roman Theater looking for new operator

RED LODGE, Mont. - The historic Roman Theater in Red Lodge is looking for the next operator. The current operator will pursue other projects after January 29. The Roman Theater was built in 1917. It's the oldest operating theater in Montana. The theater hosts both movies and live performances. "It's...
RED LODGE, MT
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSDOT responds to Gov. Inslee’s proposed delays to North Spokane Corridor

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation recently responded to the buzz around Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed transportation budget, which would put the construction of the North-South Spokane freeway on hold for an additional six years. Here is WSDOT’s full statement: “Recently there have been news stories related to the potential for North Spokane Corridor project delay as...
SPOKANE, WA
KRQE News 13

Multiple winter storms on the way to New Mexico

Mostly quiet and mild weather will continue into Saturday, but the first in a series of winter storms will move into New Mexico on Sunday. Heavy snowfall will be possible across parts of western and northern New Mexico. Another quiet day with warmer temperatures across the state Friday afternoon. Cirrus...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy