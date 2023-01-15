The Georgia Bulldogs just completed another magical run to a second straight National Championship. It’s incredible what Kirby Smart has already been able to accomplish in Athens, and it deserves to be celebrated. Unfortunately, there is no time to be complacent for college football coaches. The best in the business are always looking towards next year, and Smart has a lot of things to figure out before the start of the 2023 season, beginning at quarterback.

ATHENS, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO