Athens, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Bulldogs mourn loss of football player, recruit staffer

ATHENS, Ga. - The Georgia Bulldogs nation is still reeling after the loss of a football player and a staffer. The two died in an early morning crash Sunday just one day after Georgia celebrated its repeat national championship. A makeshift memorial outside Sanford Stadium has grown since news began...
ATHENS, GA
sportstalkatl.com

Who will be the starting QB for Georgia in 2023?

The Georgia Bulldogs just completed another magical run to a second straight National Championship. It’s incredible what Kirby Smart has already been able to accomplish in Athens, and it deserves to be celebrated. Unfortunately, there is no time to be complacent for college football coaches. The best in the business are always looking towards next year, and Smart has a lot of things to figure out before the start of the 2023 season, beginning at quarterback.
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Georgia Bulldogs news: Ladd McConkey makes decision, Todd Monken getting interest, more

The news for the Georgia Bulldogs hasn’t stopped since their national championship win over TCU. Here’s the latest on the Dawgs. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey has officially announced he will be returning to Georgia. This is great news for the team and fans, as McConkey was a key element to Georgia’s success the last two seasons. Georgia’s wide receiver corps just got a big shot in the arm!
ATHENS, GA
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to terrible Georgia Bulldogs news

The Georgia Bulldogs will try for their third-consecutive national championship next season after becoming the first program ever to win back-to-back College Football Playoff national titles earlier this month. But as they go for the unprecedented three-peat, they’ll be doing it without one of their top skill players as it looks like talented wide receiver AD Mitchell is moving on.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Georgia Football Is Reportedly Losing Key Staff Member

Sustained success in any sport can lead to one major downfall: assistant coaches becoming targets for new promotions elsewhere. That unfortunate fact is becoming the case for the Georgia Bulldogs football program. A key offensive analyst for Kirby Smart, Eddie Gordon, is reportedly leaving Athens ...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Memorial grows for UGA football player, staffer

A memorial continues to grow as the UGA community mourns after the loss of a football player and a staffer. The two died in an early morning crash Sunday just one day after Georgia celebrated its’ repeat national championship.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deadly UGA football crash: Report states excessive speed a factor

ATHENS, Ga. - The crash report offers new details about the violent crash that claimed the life of a University of Georgia football player and a staffer, and injured two others early Sunday morning. The crash, which happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, just hours after the Bulldogs wrapped up their...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Praying For Major College Football Program

Tragedy struck the college football world on Sunday morning. A Georgia football player and a team recruiting staffer were killed in a car accident early this weekend. Bulldogs lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in the accident, while two other passengers ...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mother of murdered DeKalb County delivery driver wants answers

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - It has been eight months since someone shot and killed Paris-James Smith, eight months for his mom Chacana Smith to wonder why anyone would take her son’s life. "I’m very heartbroken. I’m in disbelief in denial at times," Smith said. "It’s been a lot of...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Milton family shares life with Williams syndrome

A Milton couple knew their youngest daughter was experiencing some learning and developmental delays growing up, but they didn't know why until about three years ago. That's when Alyssa Okeyo was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition known as Williams syndrome.
MILTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man charged taking weapons, drugs before killing victim

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said investigators arrested a man wanted for murdering someone during an armed robbery in Decatur. Deputies said law enforcement arrested 21-year-old Tyrin J. Maddox on Wednesday at a home on Thomasville Drive in Atlanta. Police said he fatally shot 20-year-old Devalon...
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man convicted in Ahmaud Arbery murder moved to Georgia medical prison

AUGUSTA, Ga. - One of the men convicted of chasing down and killing Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery is now being held at a new facility. Officials say 66-year-old Gregory McMichael has been transferred to the Augusta State Medical Prison from his prior location at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison in Jackson, Georgia.
JACKSON, GA

