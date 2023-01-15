Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Tracking Kirby Smart and His Staff's Invasion of Georgia High School's
Kirby Smart and his staff stopped at 100 different Georgia high schools just a few days after UGAs dominating win over TCU.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Bulldogs mourn loss of football player, recruit staffer
ATHENS, Ga. - The Georgia Bulldogs nation is still reeling after the loss of a football player and a staffer. The two died in an early morning crash Sunday just one day after Georgia celebrated its repeat national championship. A makeshift memorial outside Sanford Stadium has grown since news began...
sportstalkatl.com
Who will be the starting QB for Georgia in 2023?
The Georgia Bulldogs just completed another magical run to a second straight National Championship. It’s incredible what Kirby Smart has already been able to accomplish in Athens, and it deserves to be celebrated. Unfortunately, there is no time to be complacent for college football coaches. The best in the business are always looking towards next year, and Smart has a lot of things to figure out before the start of the 2023 season, beginning at quarterback.
Georgia Bulldogs news: Ladd McConkey makes decision, Todd Monken getting interest, more
The news for the Georgia Bulldogs hasn’t stopped since their national championship win over TCU. Here’s the latest on the Dawgs. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey has officially announced he will be returning to Georgia. This is great news for the team and fans, as McConkey was a key element to Georgia’s success the last two seasons. Georgia’s wide receiver corps just got a big shot in the arm!
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to terrible Georgia Bulldogs news
The Georgia Bulldogs will try for their third-consecutive national championship next season after becoming the first program ever to win back-to-back College Football Playoff national titles earlier this month. But as they go for the unprecedented three-peat, they’ll be doing it without one of their top skill players as it looks like talented wide receiver AD Mitchell is moving on.
Georgia Football Is Reportedly Losing Key Staff Member
Sustained success in any sport can lead to one major downfall: assistant coaches becoming targets for new promotions elsewhere. That unfortunate fact is becoming the case for the Georgia Bulldogs football program. A key offensive analyst for Kirby Smart, Eddie Gordon, is reportedly leaving Athens ...
fox5atlanta.com
Memorial grows for UGA football player, staffer
A memorial continues to grow as the UGA community mourns after the loss of a football player and a staffer. The two died in an early morning crash Sunday just one day after Georgia celebrated its’ repeat national championship.
fox5atlanta.com
Deadly UGA football crash: Report states excessive speed a factor
ATHENS, Ga. - The crash report offers new details about the violent crash that claimed the life of a University of Georgia football player and a staffer, and injured two others early Sunday morning. The crash, which happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, just hours after the Bulldogs wrapped up their...
Kirk Herbstreit Is Praying For Major College Football Program
Tragedy struck the college football world on Sunday morning. A Georgia football player and a team recruiting staffer were killed in a car accident early this weekend. Bulldogs lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in the accident, while two other passengers ...
Georgia signee Bo Hughley stands out early at Polynesian Bowl
Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes offensive lineman Bo Hughley is one of the headliners at this year’s Polynesian Bowl. Hughley is a good looking tackle prospect with a prototype frame. He’s a long athlete who has plenty of room to add good weight and he moves extremely well. He...
Five-star LB Sammy Brown enjoys another visit to Georgia
The Jefferson (Ga.) High standout was in Athens for the National Championship celebration festivities.
fox5atlanta.com
Jasper County lineman third Georgia fatality from last week's severe storms
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. - A third person has died after storms left destruction in their wake last week. Jesse Maxwell, a 32-year-old lineman, was killed while working to restore power in Jasper County. Maxwell worked for Georgia Right of Way. He was helping to restore storm-relate power outages last Friday...
fox5atlanta.com
Bullets fly into family’s DeKalb County home almost hitting sleeping baby
LITHONIA, Ga. - A mother says she is terrified after someone sprayed her home with bullets in the early morning hours as her kids slept Friday morning. One of those shots landed just inches from her 2-year-old son’s crib, another just above her 8-year-old daughter’s bed. "If he...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County family reeling after bullets shot into home
Police in DeKalb County are investigating a drive-by shooting that targeted the home of a woman and her three young children as they slept. One of the bullets landed just inches from her toddler’s crib.
fox5atlanta.com
Mother of murdered DeKalb County delivery driver wants answers
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - It has been eight months since someone shot and killed Paris-James Smith, eight months for his mom Chacana Smith to wonder why anyone would take her son’s life. "I’m very heartbroken. I’m in disbelief in denial at times," Smith said. "It’s been a lot of...
fox5atlanta.com
Milton family shares life with Williams syndrome
A Milton couple knew their youngest daughter was experiencing some learning and developmental delays growing up, but they didn't know why until about three years ago. That's when Alyssa Okeyo was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition known as Williams syndrome.
fox5atlanta.com
Gov. Kemp requests major disaster declaration for hardest-hit Georgia counties
ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp is FEMA to declare several Georgia counties major disaster areas as the National Weather Service releases its most report of Thursday’s tornado outbreak. Counties being considered are Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding, and Troup. A powerful line of storms that moved through last...
fox5atlanta.com
Man charged taking weapons, drugs before killing victim
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said investigators arrested a man wanted for murdering someone during an armed robbery in Decatur. Deputies said law enforcement arrested 21-year-old Tyrin J. Maddox on Wednesday at a home on Thomasville Drive in Atlanta. Police said he fatally shot 20-year-old Devalon...
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested for 2 robberies at Stockbridge businesses in 1 day, police say
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - A 20-year-old man is in custody accused of trying to rob two Stockbridge businesses in a single day. Officials say on Sunday, an armed suspect tried to rob a BP gas station on the 100 block of E. Atlanta Road. The suspect fled that location, and police...
fox5atlanta.com
Man convicted in Ahmaud Arbery murder moved to Georgia medical prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. - One of the men convicted of chasing down and killing Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery is now being held at a new facility. Officials say 66-year-old Gregory McMichael has been transferred to the Augusta State Medical Prison from his prior location at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison in Jackson, Georgia.
Comments / 0